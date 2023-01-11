Global Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment Markets Report 2022: A $19.94 Billion Market by 2028 - Industry Trends, Company Analysis, Share, COVID-19 Impacts, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation

Company Logo

Globally, the Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 19.94 Billion in 2028 from US$ 11.87 Billion in 2022

A non-invasive technique is a non-surgical treatment that doesn't include making an incision in the body or removing tissue. Ageing is viewed as a significant cosmetic problem. Wrinkles around the lips or eyes, age spots, and drooping skin indicate ageing. Now a days, there are many non-surgical ways to turn back the hands of time.

The effects of aging on the face can be lessened with many non-invasive aesthetic procedures. The use of non-invasive aesthetic procedures has grown recently. Botolinum toxin, hyaluronic acid, and chemical peels are frequent non-invasive aesthetic procedures. Patients now favour non-invasive aesthetic procedures over invasive ones because they need less recovery time, leave no scars, are less expensive, and have a lower risk of problems.



Non-Invasive Aesthetic treatment Market will grow with 9.03% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028)



Demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures has grown recently due to adult's increasing emphasis on appearance. Additionally, women over the age of 50 are increasingly choosing injectables like Botox and fillers to enhance their appearance and combat ageing. Subsequently, the demand for Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatments are increasing due to an increase in ageing population around the world, higher disposable income, and more knowledge of aesthetic treatments.

Furthermore, in non-invasive aesthetic treatment market, technological development is a crucial trend that is becoming more popular. Companies involved in non-invasive aesthetic treatments are focusing more and more on creating unique products with better technology.



By procedure, Injectables holds the largest market share:



In 2021, the injectables segment dominated the market. Consumer adoption of injectables has been facilitated by their easy use, rapid outcomes, and minimal inconvenience. One of the best treatments to conceal the effects of ageing is injectable like Hyaluronic Acid and Botulinum Toxin.

The injectables improve the skin's ability to produce collagen, cure wrinkles and facial creases, and provide smooth skin. These crucial skin advantages have increased the demand for injectables worldwide and contributed to this market's domination. Other factors supporting the growth of the injectables market include new R&D in the field and the introduction of a novel product by the significant industry players actively trying to enhance the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market.



Medspa holds the largest share by end user:



A medspa is a place where cosmetic therapies are offered under the direction of a qualified physician. The expansion of this market has been fuelled by the increase in cosmetic doctors and the number of medical spas.

The skilled professionals recommend and provide appropriate recommendations regarding skin care. Additionally, medspas increasingly use novel treatment methods to meet patients' expanding aesthetic needs, driving the segment's expansion. Moreover, hospitals also hold a significant share due to the well-equipped facilities for non-invasive aesthetic treatments.



North America dominates the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market:



Based on region, North America holds the largest market share due to the growing demand for cosmetic procedures among adults and the elderly population. Additionally, the market's expansion is aided by a few significant market leaders in the North American region since they promote their goods through various channels and offer superior services there.

For instance, BTL Aesthetics introduced the EMSCULPT NEO in October 2020 as a non-invasive technique for body contouring and fat cell removal. Furthermore, Asia Pacific will continue to grow during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about non-invasive treatment, the increase in ageing population, and rising disposable income.



Key Players Analysis:

To enhance their market share, these firms are implementing various marketing methods, such as R&D activities, an increase in collaborations, awareness campaigns, technological advancements, geographic expansion, and the introduction of new products.



Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health, Cutera Inc., Abbvie, Hologic, Ipsen, Sientra Inc., and Anika Therapeutics are the leading competitors in the Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market.

Covid-19 impact on Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market:



Due to the avoidance of physical contact during the pandemic, practitioners had expressed concern about the decline in patient interest brought on by a significant reduction in income. As a result, a short period of negative growth was seen for the market.

However, the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market grew in 2021, backed by expanding efforts from many manufacturers to lessen the pandemic's detrimental effects. For instance, leading player Allergan has assured support for its r BOTOX operations and patient assistance. Email and video conferences were used to contact the company's staff.

Since adults place a high value on their physical appearance, as a result, there was a greater demand for cosmetic surgery, with Botox being one of the most often chosen operations. In addition, due to the simplicity of covering at home, patients choose cosmetic procedures.



