Global Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2021-2031: Opportunities in the Amalgamation of AI & Massive Scope for the Adoption of Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Tests in the Emerging Markets

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Market: Focus on Offering, Sample, Application, Technology, End Users, Country Data (16 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Market to Reach $9.47 Billion by 2031

Our healthcare experts have found the non-invasive liquid biopsy industry to be one of the most rapidly evolving and dynamic markets, and the global market for non-invasive liquid biopsy is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 20.38% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

The market is driven by certain factors, which include a global increase in cancer prevalence, increasing government funding for healthcare, rise in patient preference for non-invasive cancer diagnosis, and growing prominence of precision medicine in the oncology ecosystem.

The market is favored by the developments in the field of cancer molecular diagnostic testing and its attributes such as non-invasive liquid biopsy. Currently, the non-invasive liquid biopsy industry is witnessing an upsurge due to the global increase in cancer prevalence, increasing government funding for healthcare, rise in patient preference for non-invasive cancer diagnosis, and growing prominence of precision medicine in the oncology ecosystem.

Furthermore, biotechnology companies are focusing on the development of robust non-invasive liquid biopsy solutions for a wide range of applications, including oncology, reproductive health, metabolic disorders, to support clinicians to unravel insights pertaining to the analysis of genetic alterations present in the circulating biomarkers in samples such as stool, urine, and saliva. The development of non-invasive liquid biopsy products and services enabled clinicians to offer early cancer screening and diagnosis to patients, further improving survival rates.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of offering, sample, application, technology, end users, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the number of cases associated with cancer has created a buzz among the biotechnology companies to further invest in the development of innovative cancer diagnostics, including non-invasive liquid biopsy, further aiding physicians to offer value-based clinical outcomes to patients. Due to the established presence of Exact Sciences Corporation in the U.S. market, offering its proprietary Cologuard test, the company has been the leading player in the non-invasive liquid biopsy ecosystem.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share of the non-invasive liquid biopsy market due to high infusion of funding from the government organizations for conducting cancer research, increasing prevalence of cancer, presence of market juggernauts in the region, growing awareness about non-invasive liquid biopsy products, and increasing awareness about early cancer screening. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031.

  • Bio-Techne Corporation

  • Endress + Hauser Group

  • Exact Sciences Corporation

  • Lonza Group AG

  • MDxHealth

  • Merck KGaA

  • MutantDx

  • Norgen Biotek Corp

  • Nucleix Ltd.

  • Oasis Diagnostics Corporation

  • OraSure Technologies, Inc.

  • PerkinElmer Inc.

  • Predicine, Inc.

  • QIAGEN N.V.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • Zymo Research Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Product Definition

2 Market Scope

3 Research Methodology
3.1 Global Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Market: Research Methodology
3.2 Data Sources
3.3 Market Estimation Model
3.4 Criteria for Company Profiling

4 Market Overview
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Emerging Applications of Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy
4.3 Market Footprint and Growth Potential, $Million, 2020-2031
4.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Global Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Market

5 Industry Analysis
5.1 Overview
5.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.
5.2.1 FDA Regulation
5.2.2 CMS Regulation
5.3 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Europe
5.4 Legal Requirements and Frameworks in Asia-Pacific
5.4.1 China
5.4.2 Japan
5.5 Reimbursement Analysis
5.6 Return on Investment (RoI) Analysis

6 Market Dynamics
6.1 Overview
6.2 Impact Analysis
6.3 Market Drivers
6.3.1 Global Increase in Cancer Prevalence
6.3.2 Increasing Government Funding for Healthcare
6.3.3 Rise in Patient Preference for Non-Invasive Cancer Diagnosis
6.3.4 Growing Prominence of Precision Medicine in the Oncology Ecosystem
6.4 Market Restraints
6.4.1 False Negatives and Positives
6.4.2 Lack of Favorable Reimbursement Policies
6.4.3 Existing Diagnostic Confidence on Conventional Tissue-Based Biopsies
6.5 Market Opportunities
6.5.1 Amalgamation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy
6.5.2 Massive Scope for the Adoption of Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Tests in the Emerging Markets

7 Competitive Landscape
7.1 Synergistic Activities
7.2 Product Approvals
7.3 Product Launches
7.4 Acquisitions
7.5 Funding and Other Activities
7.6 Market Share Analysis, 2019-2020
7.7 Growth-Share Analysis
7.7.1 Growth-Share Analysis (by Company)
7.7.2 Growth-Share Analysis (by Technology)
7.7.3 Growth-Share Analysis (by Application)
7.8 Pricing Analysis
7.8.1 Price with Sample Type

8 Global Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Market (by Offering), $Million, 2020-2031
8.1 Overview
8.2 Offering
8.2.1 Kits
8.2.2 Assays
8.3 Services

9 Global Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Market (by Sample), $Million, 2021-2031
9.1 Overview
9.2 Stool
9.3 Urine
9.4 Saliva
9.5 Other Samples

10 Global Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Market (by Application), $Million, 2020-2031
10.1 Overview
10.2 Oncology
10.3 Reproductive Health
10.4 Metabolic Disorders
10.5 Other Applications

11 Global Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Market (by Technology), $Million, 2020-2031
11.1 Overview
11.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
11.2.1 Real-Time PCR (RT-PCR)
11.2.2 Digital PCR (dPCR)
11.3 Sequencing
11.3.1 Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)
11.3.2 Sanger Sequencing
11.4 Microarray
11.5 Other Technologies

12 Global Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Market (by End User), $Million, 2020-2031
12.1 Overview
12.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories
12.3 Academic and Research Institutions
12.4 Other End Users

13 Global Non-Invasive Liquid Biopsy Market (by Region), $Million, 2020-2031

14 Company Profiles

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

