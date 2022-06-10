Global Non-invasive Ventilators Industry Report 2022-2026 - Market Dynamics & Technology Background, Medical Device Regulations, Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Industry Trends, Company Profiles
DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-invasive Ventilators: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the current and future market potential of non-invasive ventilators. It offers a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, technological advancement, drivers and restraints, and opportunities and trends in market growth. The report also covers market projections to 2026 and market rank for key market players. The report details the market share of non-invasive ventilators based on product type, age group, and end-user.
This report segments the global market by these geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region includes the U.S. and Canada; the European region includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe; the Asia-Pacific region includes China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific.
For market estimates, data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.
Market Dynamics
The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases due to urbanization and growing pollution levels, high prevalence of tobacco smoking, changing lifestyles (such as lack of exercise), and a rapidly expanding senior population are pushing the growth of the global non-invasive ventilators market. Also, pandemics like the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) drive the global demand for non-invasive ventilators.
The report includes:
38 data tables and 21 additional tables
An overview of the global market for non-invasive ventilators
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2021, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Highlights of the market potential for non-invasive ventilators, based on type, age group, end user and region
Detailed information about outbreak, symptoms, and progression of COVID-19, including epidemiology and current status, and discussion on effect of COVID-19 on medical tourism and MedTech
Coverage of regulatory landscape, product recalls, pipeline products, and discussion on future perspective, strategies and developments of the industry
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size and forecast
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Company profiles of major players, including GE, Hamilton Medical AG and Smiths Medical
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing this Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Custom Research
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Highlights of the Market for Non-Invasive Ventilators
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics and Technology Background
Introduction
Evolution of Medical Ventilators
Negative-Pressure Ventilators
Positive-Pressure Non-Invasive Ventilation
Positive-Pressure Invasive Ventilators
Typical Ventilator Settings
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Opportunities
Chapter 4 Medical Device Regulations
Medical Device Definition and Classification
Regulations
The U.S.
Europe
Chapter 5 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Introduction
Outbreak
Symptoms of COVID-19
Progression of COVID-19
Incubation Period
Epidemiology
Global Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Deaths
Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments
Spread of Disease
Current Status and Impact on MedTech
Elective and Noncritical Procedures
Shift in Manufacturing
Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials, and Product Launches
Supply Chain Disruptions
Medical Tourism
Medical Ventilation
Invasive Ventilation
Non-Invasive Ventilation
Efforts to Overcome the Shortage of Ventilators
Guidance from Governments
Converting Non-Invasive Ventilation Devices for Invasive Use
Ventilating Multiple Patients on a Single Ventilator
Non-OEMs Helping Manufacture Medical Ventilators
Various Companies Initiatives During COVID-19
Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
GE Healthcare
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Medtronic
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Market for Non-Invasive Ventilators by Product Type
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Negative-Pressure Ventilation (NPV)
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Non-Invasive Positive-Pressure Ventilation (NIPPV)
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Age Group
Global Market for Non-Invasive Ventilators by Age Group
Adult/Pediatric Ventilators
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Neonatal Ventilators
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End-user
Global Market for Non-Invasive Ventilators by End-user
Hospitals & Clinics
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Homecare Settings
Market Size and Forecast
Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market for Non-Invasive Ventilators by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Chapter 10 Industry Trends
Competitive Analysis at Global Level
Pricing
Main Types of Ventilators
Global Company Share Analysis
Merger & Acquisition
Agreement, Collaboration, Launches, and Partnership
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Ltd.
General Electric Co.
Getinge AB
Hamilton Medical AG
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Medtronic
Resmed Inc.
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.
Smiths Medical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b2k6s3
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-non-invasive-ventilators-industry-report-2022-2026---market-dynamics--technology-background-medical-device-regulations-impact-of-the-covid-19-pandemic-industry-trends-company-profiles-301565735.html
SOURCE Research and Markets