Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market to Reach $148.4 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800056/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety Market to Reach $148.4 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety estimated at US$109.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$148.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Personal Monitoring Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$46.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Handheld Monitoring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $32 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR

The Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety market in the U.S. is estimated at US$32 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- General Tools & Instruments LLC
- L3 Narda-MITEQ
- LAURUS Systems
- Mirion Technologies, Inc.
- Osun Technologies Inc.
- Spectris PLC
- Sper Scientific
- TECPEL Co., Ltd.
- TES Electrical Electronic Corporation
- Wavecontrol S.L.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800056/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Non-ionizing Radiation/EMF Detection, Measurement, and Safety -
Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Burgeoning Demand for Electronic Devices from Industrial and
Residential Sectors Shapes Market Expansion
Explosion of IoT Devices Increases Exposure to Electromagnetic
Frequency (EMF) Radiation, Spurring Market Growth: Global IoT
Connected Devices Installed Base (In Million Units) by
Category for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
Global Smart Home Device Shipments (In Million Units) by
Category for the Years 2018 and 2023
Growing Awareness of Health Risks Posed by Radiation Exposure
Drives Market Growth
Compliance with Expanding Regulatory Policies and Workplace
Safety Standards Augments Demand
Brief Details of Government Regulators and Organizations
Issuing Guidelines for Protection against Non Ionizing
Radiation
Military and Domestic Security Sector Fuel Significant Demand
in the Market
Adoption of Non Ionizing Imaging Modalities Widens Demand in
Healthcare
Brief Details of Regulations on Use of Diagnostic Devices Based
on Non Ionizing Radiation by Country/Region
Need for Heavy and Continuous R&D Investments to Limit Market
Growth

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05800056/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


