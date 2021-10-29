U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,563.00
    -24.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,556.00
    -57.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,621.75
    -143.00 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.60
    -4.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.10
    -0.71 (-0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.50
    -22.10 (-1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    -0.23 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0058 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    +0.0460 (+2.93%)
     

  • Vix

    17.80
    +0.82 (+4.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8970
    +0.3250 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,950.34
    -253.45 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,487.13
    +67.75 (+4.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,215.76
    -33.71 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

Global Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Treatment Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Non-melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) refers to the abnormal growth of malignant cells in the upper layer of the skin. Some of the common types of NMSC include basal cell, merkle cell and squamous cell carcinoma and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. It is primarily characterized by the development of firm lumps or scaly patches on the skin. The treatment methodologies involve the removal of cancer cells through surgical procedures, including micrographic surgery, laser therapy and cryotherapy, and various non-surgical treatments, such as photodynamic therapy (PDT), radiotherapy and electrotherapy.

The increasing prevalence of skin cancer and the rising geriatric population across the globe, represent as the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising awareness among the masses regarding the available treatment alternatives for NMSC is also stimulating the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used therapies, superficial radiation therapy has reduced side-effects on the patient's body and can be conducted through innovative portable devices. These devices are also used for early diagnosis of skin lesions with high accuracy and sensitivity. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of electronic brachytherapy (eBx), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. eBx is a painless and non-invasive targeted low-energy radiation therapy that requires a shorter treatment course and minimizes the risks of radiation exposure to the nearby healthy tissues. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures of individuals and government funding for clinical trials, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Looking forward, the analyst expects the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation

The analyst provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. The report has categorized the market based on region, treatment type, indication and end use.

Breakup by Treatment Type

  • Chemotherapy

  • Radiation Therapy

  • Photodynamic Therapy

  • Others

Breakup by Indication

  • Basal Cell Carcinoma

  • T-Cell Lymphoma

  • Squamous Cell Carcinoma

  • Others

Breakup by End Use

  • Hospitals

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Ambulatory Surgery Centers

  • Others

Breakup by Region

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Accuray Incorporated, Almirall S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Elekta AB, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Icad Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

  • How has the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the treatment type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the indication?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global non-melanoma skin cancer treatment market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Treatment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Treatment Type
6.1 Chemotherapy
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Radiation Therapy
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Photodynamic Therapy
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Indication
7.1 Basal Cell Carcinoma
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 T-Cell Lymphoma
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Squamous Cell Carcinoma
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Others
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End-use
8.1 Hospitals
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Specialty Clinics
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Accuray Incorporated
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Almirall S.A.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Elekta AB
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Eli Lilly and Company
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Icad Inc.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Merck & Co. Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Novartis AG
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Varian Medical Systems Inc.
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6g3kcy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Trump media deal partner advisers were reprimanded by the SEC

    Donald Trump's social media deal partner took advice from a group of China-based businessmen who in the past tried their hand at businesses ranging from Spanish wine to Korean women's fashion, and at one point had their “integrity” questioned by U.S. regulators. The financiers - Abraham Cinta, Sergio Camarero, Carlos Lopez and Jesus Emilio Hoyos Quintero - are managing partners of ARC Group Ltd, a Shanghai-based investment bank listed in a regulatory filing as a financial adviser to Digital World Acquisition Corp, the shell company merging with the former U.S. President’s venture.

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Here's Why Intel Could Be a Top Growth Stock in the Long Run

    The stock market reacted negatively to Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) latest quarterly results, with shares of the chipmaker losing nearly 12% following the earnings release. Intel expects its fourth-quarter earnings will drop 39% year over year to $0.90 per share, while analysts were looking for $1.02 per share. More specifically, Intel's gross margin is expected to drop 6.5 percentage points year over year this quarter.

  • Why Zendesk Plunged This Week

    A lackluster week was capped off by solid earnings, but a pricey acquisition sent shares down after hours on Thursday.

  • AbbVie Stock Rises on Earnings Beat and Guidance Boost

    AbbVie says sales of Humira, the company's Crohn's disease drug, rose 5% year over year in the third quarter to $5.43 billion.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Small-Cap Stocks With Plenty of Upside

    Investors want to see a return on investment, it’s as simple as that. Regardless of the size of the investment, the end goal remains the same. Sure, there are several ways to go about achieving this objective, yet some Wall Street observers believe that the highest upside potential – and the best place to look for the big returns on investment – is found in the small-cap category. These are stocks valued at less than $2 billion in total market cap, and they typically (but not always) come along

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Clean Energy Fuels Stocks Rocketed Today

    Hydrogen stocks made big moves Thursday as investors bid the clean energy stocks higher after big news from the industry hit the headlines even as President Joe Biden presented a watered-down infrastructure bill at Capitol Hill. As of 2:20 p.m. EDT, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ: CLNE) were trading up 11.6%, 8.3%, and 8.5%, respectively. Aviation firm ZeroAvia just announced that it's developing a 19-seater aircraft that'll fly "entirely on hydrogen," with the first such commercial passenger flight expected to fly between the U.K. and Netherlands by 2024.

  • 7 Top Stocks to Buy On Any Dip If You Get the Chance in Q4

    Identifying stocks to buy on the dip will always be a winning strategy for long-term investors. So you should always keep some companies on the radar to get long when stock prices become more attractive. Therefore, today’s article discusses seven stocks to buy on the dip in the winter months. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic recently suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic was at an “effective end” and that investors should buy the dip in sensitive cyclical stocks positioned to

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Snap and Global-e Online are expanding their tech-focused business models to help fuel long-term success.

  • Oil Stocks: Exxon, Chevron Beat Earnings Views, Reclaim Buy Points

    Chevron, Exxon Mobil earnings beat views early Friday, with oil prices at multiyear highs. The Big Oil stocks are in buy range.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Apple revenue misses expectations amid chip shortage

    Apple reported Q4 earnings missing analyst expectations on revenue.

  • Coca-Cola nears deal for controlling stake in BodyArmor - Bloomberg News

    Coca-Cola said it does not comment on rumors or speculation, while BodyArmor did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Coca-Cola bought a minority stake in BodyArmor in 2018, becoming the brand's second largest shareholder.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.

  • Why Upwork Stock Dropped 12.4% on Thursday

    Shares of freelance marketplace Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK) fell as much as 12.4% in trading on Thursday after reporting third-quarter 2021 financial results. To make matters worse, Upwork is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth. The freelance marketplace business isn't growing nearly as quickly as it was during the depths of the pandemic, but that doesn't mean that the growth story is over.