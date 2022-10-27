Global Non-Optical Magnetometer Market Report 2022: Rising Number of Smartphones and Electronic Devices Fueling Growth
A magnetometer is a magnetic sensor used to measure magnetism. The strength of the magnetic field of certain components and devices can be efficiently measured with the help of a magnetometer. A magnetometer is also employed for finding the direction of the magnetic field. A non-optical magnetometer is efficiently used in certain electronic devices and components for navigation and mapping. The penetration of electronics into various fields is giving potential to the market growth of the non-optical magnetometer market. A magnetometer is a device widely used in automobiles and the aeronautical department.
The ability of a magnetometer to record magnetic strength and find direction is efficiently utilized in automotive and aeronautical fields. Increasing usage of smartphones is one of the factors driving the market growth of non-optical magnetometers. The wide application of magnetometers in mineral mining and usage in defense systems like submarines and aircraft are tremendously hiking the demand for non-optical magnetometers in the global market.
A magnetometer is widely employed in electronic devices. The application of magnetometers in deep mineral and metal mining is also hiking the market of the magnetometer. The mapping and navigation techniques employed in aircraft and submarines are specifically focused on the functioning of the magnetometer. The magnetometer is also widely employed in spacecraft and aerospace industries.
Rising number of smartphones and electronic devices
The rising usage of smartphones and electronic devices is boosting the market growth of non-optical magnetometers. Magnetometers are widely employed in smartphones. Magnetometers employed in smartphones help for navigation and mapping. According to data from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the rate of usage of smartphones are tremendously increased in the last ten years. NTIA (National Telecommunication and Information Administration) states that, in the United States, people spend an average of approximately about 5 to 6 hours on smartphones.
The rising usage rate of smartphones is also accounting for the increasing demand for non-optical magnetometers in the global market. Magnetometers are employed in smartphones to detect the direction and navigate the location of smartphones in space. The GPS system introduced in smartphones assists in the mapping and navigation of locations. The demand and market for non-optical magnetometers are also rising hand in hand with the increasing production and usage of navigation devices and smartphones.
Application of non-optical magnetometer in defense and aeronautical industry
The magnetometer is widely used in the defense and aeronautical industries. The aeronautical industry uses the support of magnetometers in navigation systems of aircraft and fighter jets. The magnetometer can be efficiently used in flying spaces for navigation and mapping of places. The identification of direction by a magnetometer relies on detecting magnetic poles of the Earth using the magnetic property of the magnetometer. Geographical mapping of locations without network coverage and a proper communication system can also be navigated with the support of a magnetometer.
The presence of other electronic devices and components can also be identified by detecting the strength of the magnetic field emitted by foreign devices. The wide applications of magnetometers in the defense section are pushing the market growth of the non-optical magnetometer market. Magnetometers are efficiently employed in submarines. The navigation and location analysis underwater is efficiently performed with the support of magnetometer devices. Tracking and detection of underground blocks and others are also detected with the usage of the magnetometer.
Segmentation:
By Type
Absolute Magnetometer
Relative Magnetometer
By Application
Automotive
Manufacturing
Consumer Electronics
Communication
By Geography
North America
USA
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Others
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Others
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Thailand
Indonesia
Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Global Non-optical Magnetometer Market Analysis, by Type
6. Global Non-optical Magnetometer Market Analysis, by Application
7. Global Non-optical Magnetometer Market Analysis, by Geography
8. Competitive Environment and Analysis
9. Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
Cryogenic Limited
Bartington Instruments Ltd.
Honeywell International, Inc
Infineon Technologies Ag.
Lockheed Martin Corporation
STMicroelectronics N.V.
Institut Dr. Foerster Gmbh & Co. Kg
Metrolab Technology SA
Scintrex Limited
Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corporation
