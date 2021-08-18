The Global Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market is expected to grow by $ 8.75 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period

Global Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the non-photo personalized gifts market and it is poised to grow by $ 8. 75 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Our report on the non-photo personalized gifts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing gifting culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations and the growing organized retail in emerging countries. In addition, the growing gifting culture and increasing demand for seasonal decorations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The non-photo personalized gifts market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.



The non-photo personalized gifts market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Decoration

• Wearables & Accessories

• Kitchenware & tableware

• Stationery & greeting cards

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing popularity of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the non-photo personalized gifts market growth during the next few years.



Our report on non-photo personalized gifts market covers the following areas:

• Non-photo personalized gifts market sizing

• Non-photo personalized gifts market forecast

• Non-photo personalized gifts market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading non-photo personalized gifts market vendors that include Apollo Global Management Inc., Card Factory Plc, Cimpress Plc, Enesco LLC, Hallmark Licensing LLC, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd., Sixty Stores Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., and Zazzle Inc. Also, the non-photo personalized gifts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

