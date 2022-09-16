U.S. markets open in 4 hours 5 minutes

Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Report to 2028 - Growing Incidence of Chronic Pain is Driving the Industry

Research and Markets
·7 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Route of Disease Indication, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market size is expected to reach $25.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs) are used to alleviate pain, lower fevers, and improve blood circulation. Furthermore, the inflammation is decreased when high dosages of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs) are given. Non-steroidal medications have sedative and anti-inflammatory effects. Inflammation is caused by the COX-1 and COX-2 enzymes that are inhibited by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs). Aspirin, naproxen, ibuprofen, and paracetamol are examples of typical non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications.

The market for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs) is expanding as a result of a number of causes, including the growing incidence of chronic pain worldwide and an ageing population. The expanding use of NSAIDs for headache, toothache, migraine, and menstrual pain, as well as growing preference for OTC NSAIDs, are also anticipated to contribute to the growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the accessibility of a wide range of NSAID products as well as an increase in product approvals and launches are projected to fuel growth over the forecast period.

During the projected period, the prevalence of chronic pain is anticipated to increase, driving NSAID market growth. For instance, the CDC estimates that in the United States, about 20,4% of adults experienced chronic pain in 2019. Age-related increases in the prevalence of chronic pain were most pronounced in persons 65 years of age and older. Compared to Hispanic, non-Hispanic Asian, and non-Hispanic black individuals, non-Hispanic whites had the highest prevalence of chronic pain. About 23.6 percent of non-Hispanic white adults suffer from chronic discomfort. Therefore, given that both COX-2 selective and non-selective NSAIDs are frequently employed in the management of chronic pain, the increasing prevalence of chronic pain is anticipated to promote growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The infectious disease COVID-19 first surfaced in late December in the Chinese city of Wuhan's Hubei province. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the acute respiratory syndromeis extremely contagious and spreads from person to person. The virus has spread to 213 nations since its outbreak in December 2019, prompting the World Health Organization to classify it as a pandemic.

Governments and pharmaceutical and biotech businesses from all around the world are collaborating to combat the COVID-19 outbreak, from managing the medical supply chain to assisting in the creation of vaccinations. As a result, the demand for the COVID-19 vaccination and its treatment medications is predicted to propel the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors forward.

Market Growth Factors

Growing Incidence Of Chronic Pain

Pain that persists for more than 12 weeks without medication or treatment is referred to as chronic or persistent pain. Several people recover from pain due to injuries or operation and return to normalcy. However, there are situations when the pain lasts longer or appears suddenly without any prior history of an accident or surgery. One of the key factors propelling the market expansion for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications is the rising prevalence of disorders that cause pain and inflammation. These medications are being used more frequently to treat both acute & chronic pain. Ibuprofen & diclofenac are two medications that are frequently recommended to treat pain.

Increasing Preference Of People For Nsaids Over Opioids

The most often recommended medications for the management of mild to severe pain are NSAIDs and opioids. Opioid use, however, is linked to serious adverse outcomes. Since the dawn of civilization thousands of years ago, opioids have been used to relieve pain. Opioid analgesics are frequently used to treat dull, ill-localized pain, typically abdominal pain. Frequent doses may result in drug tolerance and dependency, and abruptly stopping an opioid painkiller may trigger a withdrawal crisis. Non-opioid, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs), which do not include opioids, are the most often prescribed analgesics for the management of pain. At larger doses, these medications also have antipyretic, analgesics, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Market Restraining Factors

Adverse Effects Of Nsaids is expected to Restrict Its Consumption

The market growth is anticipated to be constrained by adverse reactions to NSAID use, including allergic reactions, stomach pain, stomach ulcers, and dizziness. These pharmaceuticals are one of the most often prescribed medicines due to their widespread accessibility and anti-inflammatory effects. However, NSAID-related gastrointestinal issues are on the rise significantly globally, which could put a strain on the healthcare system. The most frequent reason for the most of emergency hospital admissions is GI bleeding related to NSAIDs. Additionally, its side effect is the most typical drug side in the United States.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints

Chapter 3. Recent Strategies deployed in Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market

Chapter 4. Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market by Route of Administration
4.1 Global Oral Market by Region
4.2 Global Topical Market by Region
4.3 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 5. Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market by Distribution Channel
5.1 Global Retail Pharmacy Market by Region
5.2 Global Hospital Pharmacy Market by Region
5.3 Global Online Pharmacy Market by Region

Chapter 6. Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market by Disease Indication
6.1 Global Arthritis Market by Region
6.2 Global Migraine Market by Region
6.3 Global Ophthalmic Diseases Market by Region
6.4 Global Others Market by Region

Chapter 7. Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Financial Analysis
8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.1.4 Research & Development Expense
8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:
8.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.2 Pfizer, Inc.
8.2.1 Company Overview
8.2.2 Financial Analysis
8.2.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
8.2.4 Research & Development Expense
8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.2.5.1 Approvals and Trails:
8.3 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
8.3.1 Company Overview
8.3.2 Financial Analysis
8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.3.4 Research & Development Expense
8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.3.5.1 Approvals and Trails:
8.4 Bayer AG
8.4.1 Company Overview
8.4.2 Financial Analysis
8.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.4.4 Research & Development Expense
8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.4.5.1 Approvals and Trails:
8.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
8.5.1 Company Overview
8.5.2 Financial Analysis
8.5.3 Regional Analysis
8.5.4 Research & Development Expenses
8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:
8.6 Eli Lilly And Company
8.6.1 Company Overview
8.6.2 Financial Analysis
8.6.3 Regional Analysis
8.6.4 Research & Development Expenses
8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:
8.6.5.1 Approvals and Trails:
8.7 Sanofi S.A.
8.7.1 Company Overview
8.7.2 Financial Analysis
8.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.7.4 Research & Development Expense
8.8 AstraZeneca PLC
8.8.1 Company Overview
8.8.2 Financial Analysis
8.8.3 Regional Analysis
8.8.4 Research & Development Expenses
8.9 Viatris, Inc.
8.9.1 Company Overview
8.9.2 Financial Analysis
8.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.9.4 Research & Development Expense
8.10. Merck & Co., Inc.
8.10.1 Company Overview
8.10.2 Financial Analysis
8.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis
8.10.4 Research & Development Expenses

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w0tgke

