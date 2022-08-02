Global Nonalcoholic Beverages Markets Report 2021-2027: Market Strategies, Fewer Contract Manufacturers, New Product Developments, Market Entry Requirements, Use of Modern Technologies
This report studies the global market for nonalcoholic beverages using 2021 as a base year and provides estimates for the forecast period of 2022-2027, with projections for compound annual growth rates (CAGRs).
The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for nonalcoholic beverages. The market is broken down by packaging, category, sales channels, and region. Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
The global nonalcoholic beverages market has grown exponentially in the last few years, and this growth is expected to continue. Nonalcoholic beverages are constantly changing markets as customer tastes and habits evolve. These new clients are far younger than earlier generations, and they are far more aware of the hazards associated with alcohol consumption.
Beverage quality has increased in recent years. A factor that supported this phenomenon was the desire by the public to continue drinking beer while still living a healthy lifestyle more in keeping with modern culture and, for example, eliminating the risk related to driving while intoxicated.
Rising health concerns, an aging global population, and increasing per capita income in developing countries will drive the industry. The worldwide nonalcoholic beverages industry is confronted with several issues, including high prices for nonalcoholic beverages and a lack of consumer knowledge about nonalcoholic beverages.
Due to exponential growth, there are numerous potential chances to enter the global nonalcoholic beverages market. There is also an opportunity for nonalcoholic beverage contract makers to optimize product manufacturing and delivery times. The global nonalcoholic beverages market is growing due to increased industry regulation, new product launches, and acquisitions.
This report provides market insights into the global nonalcoholic beverages market, focusing on the U.S., Europe, and India, and the top nonalcoholic beverages in those countries. It provides information, including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers, restraints, and other trends and developments.
This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining growth in the overall nonalcoholic beverages market, growth in the individual segments of the nonalcoholic beverages industry, subcategories within those segments, new developments in the market, current research, and future opportunities in the nonalcoholic beverages industry.
Beyond this, each segment and subsegment of nonalcoholic beverages is examined. Growth rates and reasons for growth in each nonalcoholic beverage segment are provided.
The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. This report also discusses the major players in each regional market for nonalcoholic beverages. It explains the foremost market drivers of the global nonalcoholic beverages market, current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the nonalcoholic beverages market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major international vendors in the nonalcoholic beverages industry.
Report Includes
Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
Highlights of the market potential for nonalcoholic beverages, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments
Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the nonalcoholic beverages market with analyses and global market forecasts through 2027
Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for nonalcoholic beverages, and corresponding market share analysis by product category, packaging, sales channel, and geographic region
Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, South Africa and Saudi Arabia, etc.
In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, and COVID-19 Impact on the global beverage industry
Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances in the global market for nonalcoholic beverages
Market share analysis of the leading international vendors in the nonalcoholic beverages industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, and the global competitive landscape
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Ambev SA, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc, Carlsberg A/S, The Hershey Co., Kraft Heinz Co., Kerry Group, Monster Beverage Corp., and Royal DSM N.V.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Nonalcoholic Beverages in a Post-Pandemic World
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Nonalcoholic Beverages Industry Overview
Market Strategies
Fewer Contract Manufacturers
New Product Development
Market Entry Requirements
Use of Modern Technologies
The Future of the Industry
Chapter 4 Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis
Nonalcoholic Beverages Value Chain
Sales Channels
Value-Added Services
Nonalcoholic Beverages Supply Chain
Supply Chain Strategy
Distribution of Nonalcoholic Beverages
Chapter 5 Global Market for Nonalcoholic Beverages by Packaging
Global Market Overview
Global Market Size Estimation and Forecast
Can Packaging
Paper Packaging
Pet Bottle Packaging
Other Packaging
Chapter 6 Global Market for Nonalcoholic Beverages by Sales Channel
Global Market Overview
Global Market Size Estimation and Forecast
Vending Machines
Convenience Stores
Mass Retailers
Online Sales
Other Sales Channels
Chapter 7 Global Market for Nonalcoholic Beverages by Category
Global Market Overview
Global Market Size Estimation and Forecast
Carbonated Beverages
Mineral Water
Juice, Cordials, and Smoothies
Standard White Milk
Rtd Coffee and Tea
Energy and Sports Drinks
Other Beverages
Chapter 8 Global Market for Nonalcoholic Beverages
Introduction
Global Market Size Estimation and Forecast
