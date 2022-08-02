U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,091.19
    -27.44 (-0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,396.17
    -402.23 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,348.76
    -20.22 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.45
    -0.86 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.18
    +0.29 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,777.50
    -10.20 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.92
    -0.44 (-2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0171
    -0.0092 (-0.90%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    +0.1350 (+5.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2166
    -0.0089 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1050
    +1.4660 (+1.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,975.96
    +16.71 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.75
    +7.93 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.11
    -4.31 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Global Nonalcoholic Beverages Markets Report 2021-2027: Market Strategies, Fewer Contract Manufacturers, New Product Developments, Market Entry Requirements, Use of Modern Technologies

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nonalcoholic Beverages: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets
Research and Markets

This report studies the global market for nonalcoholic beverages using 2021 as a base year and provides estimates for the forecast period of 2022-2027, with projections for compound annual growth rates (CAGRs).

The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for nonalcoholic beverages. The market is broken down by packaging, category, sales channels, and region. Projected and forecasted market size estimates are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.

The global nonalcoholic beverages market has grown exponentially in the last few years, and this growth is expected to continue. Nonalcoholic beverages are constantly changing markets as customer tastes and habits evolve. These new clients are far younger than earlier generations, and they are far more aware of the hazards associated with alcohol consumption.

Beverage quality has increased in recent years. A factor that supported this phenomenon was the desire by the public to continue drinking beer while still living a healthy lifestyle more in keeping with modern culture and, for example, eliminating the risk related to driving while intoxicated.

Rising health concerns, an aging global population, and increasing per capita income in developing countries will drive the industry. The worldwide nonalcoholic beverages industry is confronted with several issues, including high prices for nonalcoholic beverages and a lack of consumer knowledge about nonalcoholic beverages.

Due to exponential growth, there are numerous potential chances to enter the global nonalcoholic beverages market. There is also an opportunity for nonalcoholic beverage contract makers to optimize product manufacturing and delivery times. The global nonalcoholic beverages market is growing due to increased industry regulation, new product launches, and acquisitions.

This report provides market insights into the global nonalcoholic beverages market, focusing on the U.S., Europe, and India, and the top nonalcoholic beverages in those countries. It provides information, including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers, restraints, and other trends and developments.

This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining growth in the overall nonalcoholic beverages market, growth in the individual segments of the nonalcoholic beverages industry, subcategories within those segments, new developments in the market, current research, and future opportunities in the nonalcoholic beverages industry.

Beyond this, each segment and subsegment of nonalcoholic beverages is examined. Growth rates and reasons for growth in each nonalcoholic beverage segment are provided.

The regional markets covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. This report also discusses the major players in each regional market for nonalcoholic beverages. It explains the foremost market drivers of the global nonalcoholic beverages market, current trends within the industry, and the regional dynamics of the nonalcoholic beverages market. The report concludes with detailed profiles of major international vendors in the nonalcoholic beverages industry.

Report Includes

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with revenue sales data for 2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

  • Highlights of the market potential for nonalcoholic beverages, and areas to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

  • Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the nonalcoholic beverages market with analyses and global market forecasts through 2027

  • Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for nonalcoholic beverages, and corresponding market share analysis by product category, packaging, sales channel, and geographic region

  • Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Spain, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, South Africa and Saudi Arabia, etc.

  • In-depth information on increasing investments on R&D activities, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, and COVID-19 Impact on the global beverage industry

  • Key merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures as well as other strategic alliances in the global market for nonalcoholic beverages

  • Market share analysis of the leading international vendors in the nonalcoholic beverages industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, and the global competitive landscape

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Ambev SA, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc, Carlsberg A/S, The Hershey Co., Kraft Heinz Co., Kerry Group, Monster Beverage Corp., and Royal DSM N.V.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

  • Nonalcoholic Beverages in a Post-Pandemic World

Chapter 3 Market Overview

  • Nonalcoholic Beverages Industry Overview

  • Market Strategies

  • Fewer Contract Manufacturers

  • New Product Development

  • Market Entry Requirements

  • Use of Modern Technologies

  • The Future of the Industry

Chapter 4 Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

  • Nonalcoholic Beverages Value Chain

  • Sales Channels

  • Value-Added Services

  • Nonalcoholic Beverages Supply Chain

  • Supply Chain Strategy

  • Distribution of Nonalcoholic Beverages

Chapter 5 Global Market for Nonalcoholic Beverages by Packaging

  • Global Market Overview

  • Global Market Size Estimation and Forecast

  • Can Packaging

  • Paper Packaging

  • Pet Bottle Packaging

  • Other Packaging

Chapter 6 Global Market for Nonalcoholic Beverages by Sales Channel

  • Global Market Overview

  • Global Market Size Estimation and Forecast

  • Vending Machines

  • Convenience Stores

  • Mass Retailers

  • Online Sales

  • Other Sales Channels

Chapter 7 Global Market for Nonalcoholic Beverages by Category

  • Global Market Overview

  • Global Market Size Estimation and Forecast

  • Carbonated Beverages

  • Mineral Water

  • Juice, Cordials, and Smoothies

  • Standard White Milk

  • Rtd Coffee and Tea

  • Energy and Sports Drinks

  • Other Beverages

Chapter 8 Global Market for Nonalcoholic Beverages

  • Introduction

  • Global Market Size Estimation and Forecast

Company Profiles

  • Ambev Sa

  • Arca Continental

  • Asahi Group Holdings

  • Becle Sab De Cv

  • Britvic Group

  • Carabao Group plc

  • Carlsberg Group

  • Celsius Holdings Inc.

  • China Foods Ltd.

  • China Mengniu Dairy Co.

  • Coca-Cola

  • Dabur

  • Danone Sa

  • Davide Campari-Milano N.V.

  • Embotelladora Andina Sa

  • Fevertree Drinks plc

  • Fomento Economico Mexicano De C.V. (Femsa)

  • Fraser & Neave Holdings Bhd

  • Fraser and Neave Ltd.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare

  • He Bei Chengde Lolo Co. Ltd.

  • Hubei Juneyao Health Drinks Co. Ltd.

  • Hebei Yangyuan Zhihui Beverage Co. Ltd.

  • Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

  • Ito En Co. Ltd.

  • Kerry Group

  • The Kraft Heinz Co.

  • Lg Household & Health Care

  • Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd.

  • Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Monster Beverage Corp.

  • National Beverage Corp.

  • Oatly Ab

  • Osotspa Public Co. Ltd.

  • Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • Primo Water Corp.

  • Quinenco Sa

  • Royal Dsm N.V.

  • Saputo Inc.

  • Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.

  • The Hershey Co.

  • Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.

  • Uni-President Enterprises Corp.

  • Uni-President China Holdings Ltd.

  • Varun Beverages Ltd.

  • Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/blvnty

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-171

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nonalcoholic-beverages-markets-report-2021-2027-market-strategies-fewer-contract-manufacturers-new-product-developments-market-entry-requirements-use-of-modern-technologies-301597961.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Last Minute Thought: Buy or Sell AMD Stock Before Earnings?

    All eyes last week have been drawn to the tech giants’ earnings but this week has some big names reporting too; after the market closes today, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will grab hold of the earnings mic to deliver Q2’s results. Will it be a “drop the mic” quarter? Not quite, says Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore. “Overall, we expect AMD to deliver a solid print in its first quarter since its Analyst Day and since re-segmenting revenues,” says the 5-star analyst. “While we do still view AMD’s CY2

  • AMC Entertainment (AMC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    AMC Entertainment's (AMC) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to have benefited from a sharp increase in global attendance.

  • Uber Q2 earnings are the stock's ‘most convincing evidence yet’: Analyst

    DA Davidson Analyst Tom White joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Uber earnings, consumer headwinds, rising inflation, advertising, partnerships, and the outlook for post-pandemic growth.

  • 10 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss 10 strong buy stocks to invest in now according to Reddit. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Strong Buy Stocks to Invest in Now According to Reddit. The first half of 2022 was decidedly one of the worst on record in terms of corporate […]

  • Petrobras leapfrogs oil majors in dividend payouts by more than 50%

    Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras will distribute at least twice as much as the biggest international oil producers in second quarter dividends, boosting the government's coffers amid a tense presidential campaign.

  • Amazon Shrinks Staff by 100,000, Joining Netflix and Google in Hiring Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- With recession fears mounting—and inflation, the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic taking a toll—many tech companies are rethinking their staffing needs, with some of them instituting hiring freezes, rescinding offers and making rounds of layoffs.Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripWorld’s Most-Tracked Plane Is Jet That May Be Flying PelosiBiden Team Tries to Blun

  • Why Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • HKD, AMTD, WTF? The stock you haven't heard of that's up 30,000% in 2 weeks

    Shares of little-known Hong Kong IPO AMTD Digital are currently trading above $2,500, despite IPO'ing on July 15th at $7.80. What?

  • How Much Upside is Left in Energy Transfer LP (ET)? Wall Street Analysts Think 31%

    The consensus price target hints at a 30.7% upside potential for Energy Transfer LP (ET). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release

    Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Pelosi’s Trip to Taiwan Is a Risk to More Than Just the Chip Industry

    BP posts soaring profit fueled by rising energy prices, Pinterest surges as Elliott confirms it is the biggest shareholder, deal-making activity in the U.S. is expected to slow even more, and other news to start your day.

  • Block Q2 Preview: Can Shares Continue Soaring?

    Block shares have soared more than 20% over the last month, with buyers stepping in left and right.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in August

    Since its debut in 1896, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has stood tall as the stock market's health barometer. With the Dow declining as much as 19% from its all-time closing high in 2022, and the S&P 500 producing its worst first-half return in more than 50 years, bargains abound for opportunistic investors. Among these 30 stalwart companies are three Dow stocks that are screaming buys in August.

  • Top 10 Stock Picks of Jesse Ro’s Tiger Legatus Capital

    In this article, we shall be going over the top 10 stock picks of Jesse Ro’s Tiger Legatus Capital. To skip our detailed analysis of Ro’s history, his investment strategy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Top 5 Stock Picks of Jesse Ro’s Tiger Legatus Capital. Jesse Sunho Ro is the founder and […]

  • What's in the Cards for Berkshire (BRK.B) in Q2 Earnings?

    Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) Q2 results are likely to benefit from improved railroad and higher premium revenues at its insurance business and utilities and energy business.

  • 10 52-Week Low Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 52-week low stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 52-Week Low Stocks to Buy Now. The 52-week low for a stock reflects the least closing price the security has traded at over a 52-week timeline. Many investors seek out […]

  • Livent (LTHM) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Livent's (LTHM) second-quarter results are expected to reflect the benefits of higher realized pricing and strong lithium demand.

  • Defense Stock Roundup: RTX, GD, NOC Beat on Q2 Earnings, BA Misses

    Over the past five trading sessions, the defense biggies put up a solid show except for Raytheon. Boeing gained the most, with its share price rising 8%.

  • Beyond Meat’s cash burn is putting the stock at risk of falling to $0, warns New Constructs

    Beyond Meat is the latest addition to the list of “zombie stocks” compiled by independent equity research firm New Constructs. The research firm, which uses machine learning and natural language processing to parse corporate filings and model economic earnings, warns that Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) has a high risk of declining to $0 a share. “Beyond Meat must dramatically cut costs and lower its cash burn, or it will go bankrupt,” wrote New Constructs CEO David Trainer, in a note released on Tuesday.