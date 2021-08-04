Abstract: Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market to Reach $7. 9 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nuclear Decommissioning Services estimated at US$5.

New York, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nuclear Decommissioning Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799242/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Upto 800 MW, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 801 MW & Above segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.5% CAGR



The Nuclear Decommissioning Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$859.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR.



Immediate Dismantling Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Immediate Dismantling segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$399.9 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)



Story continues

AECOM

Ansaldo Nuclear Ltd.

Babcock International Group plc

EDF-Ciden

Enercon Services Inc.

EnergySolutions

GD Energy Services (GDES)

Jadrova a vyradovacia spolocnost, a.s

KDC Contractors Limited

Nuvia Group

Onet Technologies SAS

Orano SA

ROSATOM

SOGIN S.p.A.

Studsvik AB

Westinghouse Electric Company LLC







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799242/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Impact on Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market

The EU Recovery Fund Links with Multiannual Financial Framework

to Add for Total Financial Package during COVID-19

Delay in Commissioning & Decommissioning Proceedings for

Nuclear Facilities Entails Severe Disruptions for Nuclear

Power Value Chain

Impact on Mines, Construction & Regulations

EXHIBIT 1: Change in Power Output for Q2, 2020 (in %) by Select

Region - USA, EU, China, and Rest of World

Nuclear Power: Reliable and Sustainable Electricity Source with

Minimal Carbon Emissions

Global Nuclear Power Industry: Fast Facts

Myriad Benefits of Nuclear Power over Coal, Oil, and Gas to

Drive the Vision of the ?Plutonium Economy?

EXHIBIT 2: Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross

Capacity (MWs)

EXHIBIT 3: Largest Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide by Gross

Electricity Generation (Billion Kilowatt Hours)

EXHIBIT 4: Operational and Under Construction Nuclear Power

Reactors Worldwide by Country

EXHIBIT 5: Global Nuclear Reactors under Construction by

Country, Net Electrical Power, and Reactor Type

Nuclear Decommissioning: Dismantling Nuclear Facilities for

Radiological Safety

Need for Nuclear Decommissioning

Nuclear Decommissioning Options

Recycling & Reuse of Facility Materials

Major International Organizations for Decommissioning

Retirement of Numerous Nuclear Power Plants Presents Lucrative

Opportunities for Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market

High Capital Intensiveness of Nuclear Power Plants

Nuclear Decommissioning Service Market: Key Growth Drivers &

Restraints

EXHIBIT 6: World Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market by

Capacity (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Upto 800

MW, and 801 MW & Above

Pressurized Water Reactors Occupy Commanding Share of Nuclear

Decommissioning Service Market

EXHIBIT 7: Global Operational Nuclear Reactors by Type and

Electrical Power: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Reactors

and Net Electrical Power (GW) for PWR, BWR, PHWR, LWGR, GCR,

and FBR

Brief Review of Decommissioning of US and European Reactors

Immediate Dismantling: Dominating Service Type in Nuclear

Decommissioning Market

EXHIBIT 8: World Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market by

Service (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling, and Entombment

Europe and United States Prime for Growth of Nuclear

Decommissioning Service Market

EXHIBIT 9: World Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 10: World Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: USA,

Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, Canada, Japan, and Rest of World

Competitive Scenario

Encouraging Developments

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Accidents and Political Pressures Put Focus on Pre-Closures of

Nuclear Plants

Aging Nuclear Power Plants Increase Demand

Prohibitive Cost & Environmental Issues Associated with Nuclear

Fuel Disposal Encourage Decommissioning

With Several Governments Planning Decommissioning of Projects,

Market is Poised for Growth

Robotic & Automation Technologies in Decommissioning

French CEA Develops MAESTRO

Cavendish Nuclear, OC Robotics, and Babcock International

Develop Robotic Technology to Decommission Reprocessing Plants

in Sellafield

Climatic Changes Impact Nuclear Power Plants, Forcing

Authorities to Mull Decommissioning in Sensitive Sites

Unprecedented Rise of Renewable Energy Set to Accelerate

Nuclear Decommissioning

Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution

Rising Concerns about Economic Viability of Nuclear Plants

Extends Potential Opportunities

Collaborative Efforts to Attain Net Zero Targets Sustain

Prospects of Nuclear Power, Curtail Decommissioning Needs

Nuclear Power?s Image as a Safe Energy Source despite

Controversies

Latest Developments Brighten Prospects for Commercialization of

Advanced Nuclear Reactors

Lifetime Extension & Updating of Existing Facilities Reduce

Market Opportunities



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Upto 800 MW by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Upto 800 MW by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Upto 800 MW by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for 801 MW & Above by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for 801 MW & Above by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for 801 MW & Above by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Immediate

Dismantling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Immediate Dismantling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Immediate Dismantling

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Deferred

Dismantling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Deferred Dismantling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Deferred Dismantling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Entombment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Entombment by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Entombment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Nuclear Power as Future Electricity Supply Source Faces Challenges

EXHIBIT 11: Operational/Closure Details of Nuclear Power Plants

in the US

Shutdowns, Reversals, and Combined Licenses Characterize Recent

Developments

Significance of Nuclear Power in Energy Markets

EXHIBIT 12: US Nuclear Generation Capacity Factors (%): 1977,

1987, 1997, 2007, 2017 and 2019

EXHIBIT 13: Capacity Factors by Fuel Type in the US: Ratio of

Actual Electricity Generated Versus Maximum Possible

Need for Safer, Meltdown-Proof Nuclear Power Plants

Nuclear Power Plants Generate Double the Carbon-Free Power than

Renewables

EXHIBIT 14: Emissions-Free Energy Sources in the US by Type:

Percentage Breakdown for Geothermal, Hydro, Nuclear, Solar,

and Wind

Power Uprates: An Apt Economic Solution for Enhancing Power

Output of Power Utilities

EXHIBIT 15: Age-wise Distribution of US Nuclear Reactors

Permanent Shutdown and Decommissioning

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW &

Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling,

Deferred Dismantling and Entombment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling, Deferred

Dismantling and Entombment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling and Entombment for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW &

Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling,

Deferred Dismantling and Entombment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling, Deferred

Dismantling and Entombment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling and

Entombment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Status of Nuclear Power Plants in Japan

EXHIBIT 16: Operational/Closure Details of Nuclear Power Plants

in Japan

Nuclear Power Research and Development

Advanced Nuclear Energy Technologies and Development

Regulatory Environment

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW &

Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling,

Deferred Dismantling and Entombment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling, Deferred

Dismantling and Entombment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling and Entombment for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

China: The World?s Largest Platform for Nuclear Technology with

More than Half of Global Nuclear Investments

EXHIBIT 17: Operational/Closure Details of Nuclear Power Plants

in China

Regulatory Environment

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW &

Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling,

Deferred Dismantling and Entombment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling, Deferred

Dismantling and Entombment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling and Entombment for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Renewable Options Continue to Gain over Nuclear Power in Europe

EXHIBIT 18: Electricity Production in Europe by Energy Source:

Percentage Breakdown for Bioenergy and Waste; Coal, Lignite

and Peat; Hydro; Natural Gas; Nuclear; Oil; Wind, and Others

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW &

Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling,

Deferred Dismantling and Entombment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling, Deferred

Dismantling and Entombment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling and

Entombment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Current Nuclear Power Status in the Country

EXHIBIT 19: Operational/Closure Details of Nuclear Power Plants

in France

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW &

Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling,

Deferred Dismantling and Entombment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling, Deferred

Dismantling and Entombment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling and

Entombment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Focus on Promoting Eco-friendly, Affordable and Reliable Energy

Supply Lead to Steady Phase-out of Nuclear Energy

EXHIBIT 20: German Nuclear Reactors Shutdown Timeline: 2011-2022

Current Nuclear Power & Nuclear Reactors Status

Decommissioning and Permanent Shutdown Processes

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW &

Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling,

Deferred Dismantling and Entombment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling, Deferred

Dismantling and Entombment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling and

Entombment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

A Brief Overview

Nuclear Power Development and Management of Plant Life

Nuclear Power Research and Development

Regulatory Environment

Table 64: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW &

Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: UK Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling,

Deferred Dismantling and Entombment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: UK Historic Review for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling, Deferred

Dismantling and Entombment Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Decommissioning

Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling and Entombment for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

The Spanish Nuclear Power Industry: An Overview

Shutting Down and Decommissioning of NPPs

Nuclear Power Research & Development in Russia

Advanced Nuclear Power Technologies Development in Russia

Sweden: Heavy Subsidies for Wind and Biomass and Phase out of

Nuclear Subsidies Hamper Market Prospects

Nuclear Power Reactors in Sweden: Operational and Planned

Decommissioning

Decommissioned Nuclear Reactors in Sweden

Nuclear Fuel Cycle

Switzerland: Licenses Stand Suspended for New Nuclear Power

Plants, while Existing Plants to be Gradually Phased Out

Evolution and Current Status of Nuclear Power in Switzerland

Swiss Nuclear Power Sector?s Future

Regulatory Environment

Ukraine: Nuclear Capacity Expansions

Table 70: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW &

Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW &

Above Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling,

Deferred Dismantling and Entombment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling,

Deferred Dismantling and Entombment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling and

Entombment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

South Korea: Strong Government Support Sustains Market Growth

Newer Technologies Development

Table 76: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW &

Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW &

Above Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling,

Deferred Dismantling and Entombment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling,

Deferred Dismantling and Entombment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling and

Entombment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 82: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW &

Above - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Rest of World Historic Review for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Upto 800 MW and 801 MW &

Above Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Capacity - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Upto 800 MW and 801 MW & Above for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling,

Deferred Dismantling and Entombment - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Rest of World Historic Review for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Immediate Dismantling,

Deferred Dismantling and Entombment Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear

Decommissioning Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling and

Entombment for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799242/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



