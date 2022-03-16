Global Nuclear Energy Market Size - Forecast to 2027

Global Market Estimates, Inc.

Brooklyn, New York, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Nuclear Energy Market is projected to grow at a high CAGR value from 2022 and 2027. The nuclear energy market is largely driven by the need to reduce carbon emission from energy generation, growing energy demand, increased focus on improving energy self-sustainability, increased investment in nuclear energy technology, and growing technological advancements in the industry.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Nuclear Energy Market - Forecast to 2027”





Key Market Insights

The growing demand for reducing older fossil fuel-dependent units, especially coal-powered electricity generators is a major driver of this industry

Technological advancements such as small modular reactors, and light water reactors, among others, are expected to further enhance the demand for nuclear energy

The development of new energy storage technologies that will allow for more efficient storage of energy is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the nuclear energy market

The pressurized water & heavy water reactor segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on the type of reactor

The nuclear fission segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market based on the type of reaction

Alstom SA, Areva SA, Babcock and Wilcox, Bechtel Group Inc., Bilfinger SE, Bruce Power, BWX Technologies Inc., Cameco, CEZ Group, CGN Power, China National Nuclear Corporation, Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd, Duke Energy, E.ON SE, Electricite de France SA (EDF), Engie, ENI S.P.A., Exelon Coporation, Hitachi-GE Nuclear Energy Ltd., Japan Atomic Power Co., Kepco, Korea Hydro & Nuclear Energy, Larsen and Toubro Industries, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Nukem GmbH, NuScale Power, Rosatom Corp., Shanghai Electric, SKODA JS a.s., Southern Nuclear, STP Nuclear Operating Company, TerraPower, The Kansai Electric Power Company, and Westinghouse Electric Company LLC, among others, are the key players in the nuclear energy market

Reactor Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Pressurized Water & Heavy Water Reactor

Boiling Water Reactor

High-temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor

Liquid-metal Fast-Breeder Reactor

Other Reactor Types



Reaction Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Nuclear Fission

Nuclear Fusion

Nuclear Decay



Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Island Equipment

Auxiliary Equipment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

Electricity Power Generation

Lifescience & Research

Food & Agriculture

Consumer Products

Industrial Applications

Space & Defense Research

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2022-2027)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





