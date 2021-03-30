Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market 2021-2026: Top Market Players are Agfa HealthCare, Canon, Digirad, General Electric, Mediso and Siemens Healthcare

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products available in the nuclear imaging equipment market and potential application sectors across various industries. The nuclear imaging equipment market is broken down into product types such as SPECT scanners, hybrid PET and planar scintigraphy.

Revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2026 are given for each product type, technology, application and end-user group, with estimated values derived from the revenues of manufacturers' total revenues.

Due to the prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population and the rising number of road accidents, a stronger demand for better imaging has emerged. Chronic diseases such as cancer, strokes, neurodegenerative diseases, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), cardiovascular diseases and others require the imaging of body parts for proper diagnosis.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the major diseases that lead to the most NCD (noncommunicable diseases) deaths are cardiovascular diseases, cancers, respiratory diseases and diabetes,which collectively account for more than 80% of all premature NCD deaths. NCDs claim 40 million lives each year and account for approximately 70% of global deaths.

Such high instances of chronic diseases require improved and advanced imaging technologies such as SPECT, PET and planar scintigraphy. Factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing geriatric population, coupled with an increasing demand for PET, SPECT and planar scintigraphy nuclear imaging equipment, are also providing traction to the global market for nuclear imaging equipment.

Imaging technologies are used across various end users including hospitals, diagnostic centers and research centers. In hospitals, nuclear imaging instruments are used for imaging body parts in cases of chronic diseases. In diagnostic centers, nuclear imaging instruments are widely adopted for diagnosing a particular body part or the whole body. In research centers, imaging instruments are used for molecular imaging for drug discovery purposes.

Story continues

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for nuclear imaging equipment. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for nuclear imaging equipment and current trends within the industry. An analysis of the regulatory scenario that governs the nuclear imaging equipment industry is also included in the scope of this report.

Report Includes:

A comprehensive overview of the global market for nuclear imaging equipment and related technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for global nuclear imaging equipment market, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, end-user and geographic region for key market segments and subsegments

Discussion of industry growth drivers and market potential for nuclear imaging equipment, regulatory frameworks and technology updates within the segment

Country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and other emerging markets

Identification of key market players, and review of their product portfolios, recent developments, and areas of application in nuclear imaging equipment

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on nuclear imaging market, current status and how it has affected the overall Medtech industry

Coverage of various market development strategies adopted by market players to enhance their market position, including expansion, product launch, acquisition and merger, innovation, partnerships and joint venture

Descriptive company profiles of top market players, including Agfa HealthCare, Canon Inc., Digirad Corp., General Electric, Mediso Ltd. and Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview and Technology Background

Definition of Study

Nuclear Imaging

History of Nuclear Imaging Equipment

Industry Growth Drivers

Image-Based Invasive and Noninvasive Procedures

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Rising Investments

Increasing Demand for Advanced Imaging Technologies

Rising Geriatric Population Across the Globe

Rapid Development and Advancement of Dental Technology

Increasing Healthcare Spending

Market Potential

Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Outbreak

Symptoms of COVID-19

Progression of COVID-19

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Global Confirmed COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

Collaboration Between Organizations and Governments

Spread of Disease

Current Status and Impact on Medtech

Elective and Noncritical Procedures

Shift in Manufacturing

Regulatory Delays, Clinical Trials and Product Launches

Supply Chain Disruptions

Medical Tourism

Impact on Insurance Providers

Impact on Health Technology Assessment

Impact on Nuclear Imaging Market

Chapter 5 Global Market for Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Product Type

SPECT Scanners

Hybrid PET

Planar Scintigraphy

Chapter 6 Global Market for Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Technology

SPECT Scanners

PET Scanners

Chapter 7 Global Market for Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Application

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Others

Chapter 8 Global Market for Nuclear Imaging Equipment by End User

Diagnostic Centers

High Penetration of Health Insurance

Trends in Diagnostics Imaging Including Nuclear Imaging Market

Hospitals

Research Centers

Chapter 9 Global Market for Nuclear Imaging Equipment by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Key Growth Drivers

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 10 Medical Imaging Equipment Regulations

Regulations

U.S.

Europe

India

Australia

China

Chapter 11 Patent Analysis

European Patent Analysis

U.S. Patent Analysis

Japanese Patent Analysis

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Agfa Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Cmr Naviscan Corp.

Ddd-Diagnostic A/S

Digirad Corp.

Fmi Medical Systems Inc.

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Mediso Ltd.

Neusoft Medical Systems

Segamicorp

Siemens Healthcare Ag

Surgiceye Gmbh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/skund6

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nuclear-imaging-equipment-market-2021-2026-top-market-players-are-agfa-healthcare-canon-digirad-general-electric-mediso-and-siemens-healthcare-301258399.html

SOURCE Research and Markets