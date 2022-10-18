U.S. markets close in 6 hours 24 minutes

Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market to Reach $53.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·12 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345732/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market to Reach $53.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment estimated at US$38.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

The Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 84 Featured) -
Atomstroyexport
Axpo Group
Bruce Power L.P.
China General Nuclear Power Group
China National Nuclear Corporation
Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited
Doosan Babcock Limited
E.ON SE
EDF (Electricité de France) SA
ENGIE Electrabel
Exelon Corporation
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.
NNEGC Energoatom
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited
Ontario Power Generation
Orano
ROSATOM
Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings
Toshiba Corporation
Vattenfall AB


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345732/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Nuclear Power: Reliable and Sustainable Electricity Source with
Minimal Carbon Emissions
Global Nuclear Power Industry: Fast Facts
Recent Market Activity
Myriad Benefits of Nuclear Power over Coal, Oil, and Gas to
Drive the Vision of the "Plutonium Economy"
China?s Growing Prominence in the Global Nuclear Power Industry
US Continues to Remain the Single Largest Nuclear Power Market
in the World
Russia: Global Leader for Cutting-Edge Fast-Fission Reactor
Technology
State of Nuclear Power in Major Markets Summarized
Asia
Russia and East Europe
Western and Central Europe
Middle East and Africa
North America
South America
Japan?s Fukushima Disaster: Major Growth Impeding Factor for
the Global Nuclear Power Industry
Despite Growth in Nuclear Power Generation, Contribution to the
Global Energy Mix Declines
Interest in Nuclear Power Generation Continues to Wane Globally
Innovation in Nuclear Power is the Key for Future of
Sustainable Energy
Need for International Cooperation: The Solution to Nuclear
Power Industry Woes
Global Market Outlook: Optimistic Long Term Outlook amidst
Short Term Issues and Challenges
Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities in the
Near Term
Nuclear Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Axpo Group (Switzerland)
Bruce Power L.P. (Canada)
BWX Technologies, Inc. (USA)
CEZ, a.s. (Czech Republic)
China General Nuclear Power Group (China)
China National Nuclear Corporation (China)
Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (China)
Doosan Babcock Limited (UK)
E.ON SE (Germany)
EDF (Electricité de France) SA (France)
EDF Energy Plc (UK)
EletrobrasTermonuclear S.A. (Brazil)
ENGIE Electrabel (Belgium)
Exelon Corporation (USA)
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (USA)
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan)
Mitsubishi Nuclear Fuel Co., Ltd. (Japan)
NNEGC Energoatom (Ukraine)
Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (India)
Ontario Power Generation (Canada)
Orano (France)
ROSATOM (Russia)
Atomstroyexport (Russia)
Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited (China)
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Japan)
Toshiba Corporation (Japan)
Vattenfall AB (Sweden)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Urgent Need to De-carbonize Energy Production for
Mitigating Climate Change Sustains Market Growth for Nuclear
Power
Despite Numerous Issues and Challenges, Nuclear Energy Offers
Clean Electricity and Energy Independence
Low-carbon Nuclear Electricity Critical for Realizing the 2°C
Scenario
Will Nuclear Power Generation Result in Long-Term Ecological
Impact: The Debate Continues
Growing Number of New Plant Constructions Offset Reactor
Retirements and Benefit Nuclear Capacity Expansion
Construction and Upgrading of Nuclear Plants
Capacity Gains through Uprating
Plant Retirements and Lifetime Extensions
Accounting for Two-Thirds of Under-Construction Reactors
Globally, Asia-Pacific Remains at the Forefront of Nuclear
Power Generation
Uprating and Life-Extension of Existing Nuclear Reactors Lend
Traction to Market Growth
Need to Complement Fossil Fuel Power with Sustainable Nuclear
Power for Meeting Surging Electricity Demand: An Important
Growth Driver
Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Increase in
Urbanization Propel Electricity Demand
Developing Countries to Drive Electricity Consumption and
Production
Tougher Safety Norms: A Boon for Nuclear Safety and Radiation
Monitoring
Uranium Prices to Power Higher in Sync with Growing Global
Nuclear Power Capacity
Number of Existing and Potential Applications Drive Lithium
Demand in the Nuclear Power Industry
Lithium: The Only Stable Element for Producing Net Energy
through Nuclear Fission
Thorium: Minimizing Fuel Wastage and Mitigating Concerns
Associated with Uranium-Based Nuclear Power
Significance of Thorium as Nuclear Fuel
Types of Reactors Suitable for Thorium
Projects Using Thorium Fuel to Generate Electricity
R&D Efforts Involving Key Reactor Types
Other Notable Research Efforts
Key Challenges Associated with Thorium Fuel Cycles
Unprecedented Rise of Renewable Energy Set to Dent Market
Prospects for Nuclear Power
Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution
High Capital Intensiveness of Nuclear Power Plants
Despite Ongoing Evolution in Nuclear Reactor Technologies,
Nuclear Construction Hits Numerous Roadblocks
Construction Status of Major Generation III+ Nuclear Power
Plants Worldwide
Factors Responsible for Construction Delays and Ongoing Efforts
for Extending Operational Lifetime of NPPs
Standardization, Continuity and Strict Centralization Key to
Reducing Nuclear Energy Costs
Prohibitive Cost, Environmental Issues Associated with Nuclear
Fuel Disposal
Growing Concerns about Economic Viability of Nuclear Plants
Dearth of Skilled Manpower

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Power Plant and
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Table 5: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear
Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: USA Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and
Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

CANADA
Table 7: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power
Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: Canada Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and
Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

JAPAN
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 9: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power
Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: Japan Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and
Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

CHINA
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 11: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power
Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: China Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and
Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

EUROPE
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 13: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: Europe Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear Power Plant
and Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 16: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power
Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: France Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and
Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

GERMANY
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 18: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power
Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 19: Germany Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and
Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

ITALY
Table 20: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power
Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: Italy Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and
Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

UNITED KINGDOM
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 22: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Nuclear
Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: UK Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant and
Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF EUROPE
Table 24: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear
Power Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nuclear Power
Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and
Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

ASIA-PACIFIC
Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 26: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear
Power Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant
and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

REST OF WORLD
Table 28: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear
Power Plant and Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: Rest of World Historic Review for Nuclear Power Plant
and Equipment by Segment - Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345732/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


