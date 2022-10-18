Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market to Reach $53.6 Billion by 2027
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
Global Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment Market to Reach $53.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment estimated at US$38.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR
The Nuclear Power Plant and Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Nuclear Power: Reliable and Sustainable Electricity Source with
Minimal Carbon Emissions
Global Nuclear Power Industry: Fast Facts
Recent Market Activity
Myriad Benefits of Nuclear Power over Coal, Oil, and Gas to
Drive the Vision of the "Plutonium Economy"
China?s Growing Prominence in the Global Nuclear Power Industry
US Continues to Remain the Single Largest Nuclear Power Market
in the World
Russia: Global Leader for Cutting-Edge Fast-Fission Reactor
Technology
State of Nuclear Power in Major Markets Summarized
Asia
Russia and East Europe
Western and Central Europe
Middle East and Africa
North America
South America
Japan?s Fukushima Disaster: Major Growth Impeding Factor for
the Global Nuclear Power Industry
Despite Growth in Nuclear Power Generation, Contribution to the
Global Energy Mix Declines
Interest in Nuclear Power Generation Continues to Wane Globally
Innovation in Nuclear Power is the Key for Future of
Sustainable Energy
Need for International Cooperation: The Solution to Nuclear
Power Industry Woes
Global Market Outlook: Optimistic Long Term Outlook amidst
Short Term Issues and Challenges
Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities in the
Near Term
Nuclear Power - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Urgent Need to De-carbonize Energy Production for
Mitigating Climate Change Sustains Market Growth for Nuclear
Power
Despite Numerous Issues and Challenges, Nuclear Energy Offers
Clean Electricity and Energy Independence
Low-carbon Nuclear Electricity Critical for Realizing the 2°C
Scenario
Will Nuclear Power Generation Result in Long-Term Ecological
Impact: The Debate Continues
Growing Number of New Plant Constructions Offset Reactor
Retirements and Benefit Nuclear Capacity Expansion
Construction and Upgrading of Nuclear Plants
Capacity Gains through Uprating
Plant Retirements and Lifetime Extensions
Accounting for Two-Thirds of Under-Construction Reactors
Globally, Asia-Pacific Remains at the Forefront of Nuclear
Power Generation
Uprating and Life-Extension of Existing Nuclear Reactors Lend
Traction to Market Growth
Need to Complement Fossil Fuel Power with Sustainable Nuclear
Power for Meeting Surging Electricity Demand: An Important
Growth Driver
Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Increase in
Urbanization Propel Electricity Demand
Developing Countries to Drive Electricity Consumption and
Production
Tougher Safety Norms: A Boon for Nuclear Safety and Radiation
Monitoring
Uranium Prices to Power Higher in Sync with Growing Global
Nuclear Power Capacity
Number of Existing and Potential Applications Drive Lithium
Demand in the Nuclear Power Industry
Lithium: The Only Stable Element for Producing Net Energy
through Nuclear Fission
Thorium: Minimizing Fuel Wastage and Mitigating Concerns
Associated with Uranium-Based Nuclear Power
Significance of Thorium as Nuclear Fuel
Types of Reactors Suitable for Thorium
Projects Using Thorium Fuel to Generate Electricity
R&D Efforts Involving Key Reactor Types
Other Notable Research Efforts
Key Challenges Associated with Thorium Fuel Cycles
Unprecedented Rise of Renewable Energy Set to Dent Market
Prospects for Nuclear Power
Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution
High Capital Intensiveness of Nuclear Power Plants
Despite Ongoing Evolution in Nuclear Reactor Technologies,
Nuclear Construction Hits Numerous Roadblocks
Construction Status of Major Generation III+ Nuclear Power
Plants Worldwide
Factors Responsible for Construction Delays and Ongoing Efforts
for Extending Operational Lifetime of NPPs
Standardization, Continuity and Strict Centralization Key to
Reducing Nuclear Energy Costs
Prohibitive Cost, Environmental Issues Associated with Nuclear
Fuel Disposal
Growing Concerns about Economic Viability of Nuclear Plants
Dearth of Skilled Manpower
