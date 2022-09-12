U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

The Global Nuclear Spent Fuel Market is expected to grow by $ 1.49 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.53% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Nuclear Spent Fuel Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the nuclear spent fuel market and it is poised to grow by $ 1. 49 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.

New York, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nuclear Spent Fuel Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779611/?utm_source=GNW
53% during the forecast period. Our report on the nuclear spent fuel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising focus on clean energy technologies, government regulations favoring nuclear spent fuel management, and growing emphasis on renewable energy.
The nuclear spent fuel market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The nuclear spent fuel market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Wet storage
• Dry storage

By Geographic
• APAC
• Europe
• North America
• The Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the shut down of nuclear power plants as one of the prime reasons driving the nuclear spent fuel market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of deep geological disposal and international cooperation for nuclear safety will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the nuclear spent fuel market covers the following areas:
• Nuclear spent fuel market sizing
• Nuclear spent fuel market forecast
• Nuclear spent fuel market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nuclear spent fuel market vendors that include AECOM, Ansaldo Energia Spa, Augean Plc, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corp., BHI Energy, Ecology Services Inc., EnergySolutions Inc., Fluor Corp., GNS Gesellschaft fur Nuklear Service mbH, Hitachi Zosen Corp., Holtec International, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OCL Corp., Orano SA, SKODA JS AS, Svensk Karnbranslehantering AB, Veolia Environment SA, Waste Control Specialists LLC, and Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC. Also, the nuclear spent fuel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779611/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


