Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market by Product (Kit, Reagent, Instrument), Method (Column, Magnetic Beads), Type (Genomic DNA, Plasmid DNA, miRNA), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), End-user (Pharma, Biotech), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2027 from USD 6.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The growth of this market can majorly be attributed to the increasing R&D activities as well as technological advancements and increasing automation.

The emerging economies, improving regulatory and reimbursement scenario, and the growing adoption of molecular diagnostics and personalized medicines are expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of automated instruments is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

As the world becomes more connected, collaboration and cooperation are needed to reduce the impact of future epidemics. To reduce the risk of future epidemics, increasing research is being conducted across the globe.

For instance, the National Institutes of Health (US) invests USD 40 billion annually in health innovation and is expected to spend billions more on COVID- 19 research. Similarly, the UK government has decided to increase its R&D spending over the next three years to reach USD 28.82 billion (GBP 22 billion) by 2024-25. Countries in Asia, such as China and India, have also increased investments in their healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

The instruments segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

On the basis of product, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into kits, reagents, and instruments. In 2021, kits were the largest product segment in the market. Growth in this market can be attributed to the continuous focus of key market players on developing and launching new and advanced kits. However, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By type, the plasmid DNA isolation and purification segment accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2021

On the basis of type, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, circulating nucleic acid isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, messenger RNA isolation and purification, microRNA isolation and purification, PCR cleanup, and other nucleic acid isolation and purification types. The plasmid DNA isolation segment accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2021.The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the wide use of purified plasmid DNA in a variety of downstream applications, such as PCR, sequencing, expression of proteins, gene therapy, and transfection.

The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2027)

North America accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2021. Significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the large size of the biotechnology industry, technological advancements, and government support in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in North America. On the other hand, the Asia Pacificis projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of genomic projects and increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Type

7 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Method

8 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Product

9 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Application

10 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by End-user

11 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • 3D Blackbio Biotech India Ltd.

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.

  • Analytik Jena AG

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

  • Biovision

  • Danaher Corporation

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Genaxxon Bioscience GmbH

  • General Electric Company

  • Illumina, Inc.

  • Invitek Molecular GmbH

  • Merck KGaA

  • New England Biolabs

  • Norgen Biotek

  • Omega Bio-Tek, Inc.

  • Promega Corporation

  • Qiagen

  • Takara Bio, Inc.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Zymo Research

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1m335

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nucleic-acid-isolation--purification-market-to-reach-9-2-billion-by-2027--301626160.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

