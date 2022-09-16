Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027
DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Market by Product (Kit, Reagent, Instrument), Method (Column, Magnetic Beads), Type (Genomic DNA, Plasmid DNA, miRNA), Application (Drug Discovery, Diagnostics), End-user (Pharma, Biotech), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is projected to reach USD 9.2 billion by 2027 from USD 6.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The growth of this market can majorly be attributed to the increasing R&D activities as well as technological advancements and increasing automation.
The emerging economies, improving regulatory and reimbursement scenario, and the growing adoption of molecular diagnostics and personalized medicines are expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of automated instruments is expected to hinder the growth of the market.
As the world becomes more connected, collaboration and cooperation are needed to reduce the impact of future epidemics. To reduce the risk of future epidemics, increasing research is being conducted across the globe.
For instance, the National Institutes of Health (US) invests USD 40 billion annually in health innovation and is expected to spend billions more on COVID- 19 research. Similarly, the UK government has decided to increase its R&D spending over the next three years to reach USD 28.82 billion (GBP 22 billion) by 2024-25. Countries in Asia, such as China and India, have also increased investments in their healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.
The instruments segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period
On the basis of product, the nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into kits, reagents, and instruments. In 2021, kits were the largest product segment in the market. Growth in this market can be attributed to the continuous focus of key market players on developing and launching new and advanced kits. However, the instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
By type, the plasmid DNA isolation and purification segment accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2021
On the basis of type, the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market is segmented into plasmid DNA isolation and purification, total RNA isolation and purification, circulating nucleic acid isolation and purification, genomic DNA isolation and purification, messenger RNA isolation and purification, microRNA isolation and purification, PCR cleanup, and other nucleic acid isolation and purification types. The plasmid DNA isolation segment accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2021.The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the wide use of purified plasmid DNA in a variety of downstream applications, such as PCR, sequencing, expression of proteins, gene therapy, and transfection.
The market in the Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period (2020-2027)
North America accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2021. Significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, the large size of the biotechnology industry, technological advancements, and government support in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in North America. On the other hand, the Asia Pacificis projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This large share can be attributed to factors such as the increasing number of genomic projects and increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies in this region.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Type
7 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Method
8 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Product
9 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Application
10 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by End-user
11 Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
3D Blackbio Biotech India Ltd.
Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Analytik Jena AG
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Biovision
Danaher Corporation
F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Genaxxon Bioscience GmbH
General Electric Company
Illumina, Inc.
Invitek Molecular GmbH
Merck KGaA
New England Biolabs
Norgen Biotek
Omega Bio-Tek, Inc.
Promega Corporation
Qiagen
Takara Bio, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Zymo Research
