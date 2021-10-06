Global Nurse Call Systems Market Size | To Exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% and Hit USD 2.78 Billion by 2026

Key Players Covered in the Nurse Call Systems Market Research Report are Ascom, Hillrom, Johnson Controls, Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.s, BEC GmbH, Azure Healthcare Services, LLC, Cornell Communications, Inc, TekTone Healthcare Communications, GD Systems and other key market players

Pune, India, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Nurse Call Systems Market is anticipated to showcase notable growth owing to the reduction in the number of patient to nurse ratio. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Nurse Call Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Product (Basic Button Based Systems, Mobile Integrated Systems, IP Based Systems, Others), By End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Assisted Living and Nursing Centres, Home Care Setting, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the global nurse call systems market size was valued at USD 1.18 Billion in 2018. However, the global market is projected to reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

Increasing Healthcare Infrastructure in the U.S. to Favor Growth in North America

The global nurse call systems market is geographically divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Amongst these regions, North America is expected to lead the global nurse call systems market during the forecast period. The region had acquired a revenue of USD 445.4 million in the year 2018.

The growth is attributed to the rapid penetration and acceptance of nurse call systems by numerous healthcare organizations, namely, nursing centers and hospitals. Moreover, a rise in geriatric population and growing healthcare expenditure in the U.S. are likely to impact the nurse call systems market growth positively in North America.





Ascom and Rauland-Borg Launch Advanced Nurse Call Systems to Increase Efficiency

Ascom, a global solutions provider, headquartered in Switzerland, announced the launch of its Telligence in North America in February 2019. Telligence is considered to be the world’s first patient response system. It is a scalable and modular patient response system that upgrades nurse call service for unique patient-centric care. With the guidance of Telligence, caregivers can get access to appropriate information throughout the care process as well as at the point of care.

It is developed on the Ascom Healthcare Platform and it aids in collecting information from several sources, such as healthcare applications, patients, applications, and other medical devices. It has the ability to smoothly integrate with the facility’s current applications and devices. Doctors and clinicians can get an in-depth view of the patient’s health status that is much better than the traditional form of nurse call. It helps the caregivers to get to know about the patient’s current health condition and response to their requests accordingly.





Increasing Incidence of Chronic Disorders to Aid in the Growth of Hospital Segment

In terms of end user, the global nurse call systems market is grouped into home care settings, assisted living and nursing centers, hospitals and clinics, and others. The report mentions that hospitals are expected to generate the highest global nurse call systems market revenue in the forthcoming years. It would occur as the nurses in hospitals depend upon nurse call systems for workforce management, emergency management, and monitoring of patients’ health. Also, hospitals possess high patient pool who are in persistent need for general healthcare. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases are leading to hospitalizations. It will contribute to the global nurse call systems market growth in the coming years.

The other healthcare facilities like a nursing home and assisted living centers are also estimated to experience considerable growth during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population combined with rising prevalence of neurological disorders in this patient population. In recent years there is a growing trend in elderly population preferring home care treatment. However, the home care setting in global nurse call system market held a lower market share.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

Ascom

Hillrom

Johnson Controls

Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.s

BEC GmbH

Azure Healthcare Services, LLC

Cornell Communications, Inc

TekTone Healthcare Communications

GD Systems





