Global nurse call systems market size to manifest robust proliferation through 2027

SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
·7 min read
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP
SKYLINE MARKET RESEARCH LLP

The recent report on the 'Global Nurse Call Systems Market' highlights the variables influencing the industry growth as well as those impeding its expansion between 2021 and 2027.

Pune, India, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, that global nurse call systems market is slated to manifest robust growth during 2021-2027, ascribed to the factors like elevated proportion of the geriatric population, and dearth of qualified nurses leading to necessity of their effective management for quality patient care.


The study lists the companies that are intended to contribute to overall revenue and redefine competitive trends during the forecast period by describing the strategies used and key developments that are likely to occur in the business environment.

For those unaware, nurse call systems are innovative systems that improve the communication between patients and healthcare providers by helping in alerting nurses on time, quick responsiveness, enhanced operational efficiency, etc., especially in the case of emergencies.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/4357582/

Moreover, huge investments employed by the government for the expansion of healthcare sector, combined with immense technological advancements in the field like automatic nurse calling system that uses audiovisuals to signal the nurses in locating the patients are likely to expedite the progress of industry in the forthcoming years.

Contrastingly, enormous costs involved in the implementation of such systems, along with strict regulatory norms concerning privacy breaches are parameters estimated to challenge the growth of global nurse call systems industry during the review period.

Segmental overview:

In terms of technology aspect, the wired communication vertical was worth USD 896 million in the year 2020 and is predicted to grow at 10.1% CAGR during the analysis period, given the advent of novel systems that provide accurate outcomes, aiding in excellent patient care.

Regarding product type, the integrated communication systems segment was valued at USD 561 million in 2020 and is slated to expand at 10.5% CAGR during the stipulated period, owing to the rising demand for such systems in healthcare facilities.

From an application standpoint, the alarm & communication vertical was worth USD 595 million in 2020 and is expected to rise at 10.5% CAGR through 2027, on account of features of nurse call system like alerting the caregivers.

Based on end-use ambit, the hospitals vertical of worldwide nurse call systems industry recorded a notable valuation of USD 1,037 million in 2020, because of several advantages of the system like high success rate, efficient work, and availability of board-certified skilled doctors.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/nurse-call-systems-market

Regional analysis:

Acclaimed researchers cite that Latin America market observed a revenue of USD 94 million in 2020 and is poised to exhibit a robust growth rate of 11.3% during the assessment timeframe, attributed to the accelerated adoption of nurse call systems in healthcare facilities, coupled with the increasing elderly population who require close care.

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Technology (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

  • Wireless Communication Equipment

  • Wired Communication Equipment

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

  • Mobile Systems

  • Intercom Systems

  • Button Systems

  • Integrated Communication Systems

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

  • Alarms & Communications

  • Fall Detection & Prevention

  • Wanderer Control

  • Workflow Support

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, By End-use (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

  • Nursing and Assisted Living Centers

  • Hospitals

  • Home Care Settings

  • Others

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

North America

  • Canada

  • U.S.

Europe

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • France

  • U.K.

  • Italy

Asia Pacific

  • India

  • Australia

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • China

Latin America

  • Mexico

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

Middle East and Africa

  • UAE

  • Saudi Arabia

  • South Africa

Global Nurse Call Systems Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2027)

  • Fujian Quanzhou Huanyutong Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • Hillrom Services Inc.

  • Cornell Communications

  • Stanley Healthcare Solutions

  • Schrack Seconet AG

  • West-Com Nurse Call Systems Inc.

  • Austco Healthcare Limited

  • Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.

  • Rauland-Borg Corporation

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Ascom Group

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 Methodology

1.1 Market definition

1.2 Base estimates & working

1.3 Forecast parameters

1.4 Data validation

1.5 Data sources

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Nurse call system industry 360 degree synopsis, 2016 - 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Technology trends

2.1.3 Product trends

2.1.4 Application trends

2.1.5 End-use trends

2.1.6 Regional trends

Chapter 3 Nurse Call Systems Industry Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

3.3 Industry impact factors

3.4 Growth potential analysis

3.5 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.6 Porter's analysis

3.7 Competitive landscape, 2020

3.7.1 Company matrix analysis, 2020

3.8 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Nurse Call Systems Market, By Technology

4.1 Key segment trends

4.2 Wired communication equipment

4.2.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

4.3 Wireless communication equipment

4.3.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 5 Nurse Call Systems Market, By Product

5.1 Key segment trends

5.2 Button systems

5.2.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.3 Mobile systems

5.3.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.4 Intercom systems

5.4.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

5.5 Integrated communication systems

5.5.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 6 Nurse call systems Market, By Application

6.1 Key segment trends

6.2 Fall detection & prevention

6.2.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.3 Workflow support

6.3.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.4 Wanderer control

6.4.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

6.5 Alarms & communications

6.5.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 7 Nurse call systems Market, By End-use

7.1 Key segment trends

7.2 Hospitals

7.2.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.3 Nursing and assisted living centers

7.3.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.4 Home care settings

7.4.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market size, by region, 2016 - 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 8 Nurse call systems Market, By Region

Related Report:

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 – 2027

The patient monitoring devices market is expected to register substantial growth by 2027 due to rapid technological advancements in the patient monitoring sector. Patient monitoring devices are vital pieces of equipment that are used to monitor physiological parameters that determine a patient's health. Medical practitioners may employ either conventional or remote (non-invasive) monitoring devices. The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak has accelerated the demand for remote and wearable patient monitoring devices that record specific physiological parameters to evaluate patients' health and wirelessly transmit patient information to the concerned healthcare provider, which has been favorable for business growth during the pandemic. From the regional perspective, the Latin America patient monitoring devices market accounted for nearly 6.5% of the overall industry revenue in 2020 and is slated to witness optimistic growth through the projected timeline.

About US:

Market Study Report is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: https://runningafrica.com/


