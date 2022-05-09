Global Nurse Call Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Equipment Type, By End User, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027

ReportLinker

The Global Nurse Call Systems Market size is expected to reach $2. 8 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 8. 0% CAGR during the forecast period. A nurse call system is a piece of equipment that allows a patient to contact or alert a caretaker about any health concern.

The patient has a nurse call button that allows them to request assistance or help by pressing a button. The nurse call system aids in the management of healthcare personnel’s workloads. Nurse call systems provide patients with immediate access to care. A medical practitioner would have a precise alert with the ward and the number of patients, making it convenient for the staff to treat or take care of the patient.



In the field of healthcare, technology is becoming increasingly essential. In addition, patients’ access to various technological tools and solutions within hospitals has substantially increased the quality of care accessible to them. The technological advancements made possible by fiber optic technology have benefited the nurse call system deployed in hospital rooms in particular.



Nurse call systems are deployed in hospitals in order to help healthcare personnel manage their workload and provide prompt assistance to patients. In an emergency, the nurse call system is critical since it delivers a timely signal as well as the patient’s exact locations in the hospital premises. In healthcare organizations, these solutions have eliminated communication issues and improved nurse workflow. In addition, this system has enhanced nurse-patient interaction by providing real-time notification of a patient’s health status and making it easier to respond to a patient’s request.



Moreover, a nurse call system can send a text message or an audio message to advise nurses of important information. For instance, these systems can send out a "Code Blue in Room 145" message in an instant. When a call system is linked to a heart monitor or any other medical device, it can also provide nurses with real-time patient data. They can use this information to detect significant changes in body temperature as well as heart rate. Nurse call systems are low voltage consuming devices as well as these systems meet all the stringent regulations of the healthcare sector. The nurse call systems also comply with the strict security guidelines within the healthcare industry.



The COVID-19 outbreak led the world economy to a steep downfall. Due to the advent of the novel coronavirus in many countries all over the world, numerous businesses were significantly demolished. In addition, governments across the world were forced to impose country-wide lockdowns, due to which, various companies and manufacturing units were temporarily shut. This factor caused a major disturbance to the worldwide supply chain of various goods, due to which, the supply of various necessary goods was hampered. However, the nurse call systems market observed increased demand amid the pandemic.



The pandemic has wreaked havoc on healthcare systems around the world, with clinics and hospitals becoming overloaded as the number of patients rises. Temporary hospitals were also built to deal with the rising number of diseases. The expanding demand for remote care and COVID-19 has led to the rapid growth of the worldwide healthcare infrastructure and a requirement for better communication networks.



Market Growth Factors



Rising prevalence of chronic diseases



The number of chronic diseases that are existing across the world is rapidly increasing. In addition, according to the World Health Organization’s Global Burden of Disease Study, there were 251 million cases of COPD worldwide in 2016. Rapid technology advancements across mobile technology as well as apps, greater mobile applications, new prospects for mobile health deployment along with operation nurse call systems, and ongoing development in wireless mobile network coverage are the factors that are facilitating people in early detection of these diseases. COPD fatalities account for more than 90% of all deaths in low- and middle-income countries. CVDs caused a total of 17.9 million individual deaths in 2016, accounted for 31% of all fatalities worldwide. Heart attacks and strokes account for about 85% of these deaths.



Incorporated with advanced technologies



Many workers in a variety of professions and industries, including nurses, have found that integrating technology has made their lives easier. Nurse call systems can handle patient and staff flow difficulties in novel ways, allowing patients to receive better care. Nurses can also effectively manage their workload and collaborate with others to assure that all functions run well. Patient-to-staff voice interactions, integration of electronic health records, real-time locating systems (RTLSs), and patient admitting, discharge, as well as transfer records, are all examples of technology integration. Additionally, nurses who communicate with others can more efficiently handle the rush while also attending to other patients.



Market Restraining Factors



The high installation cost of the system



The software, hardware, and staff training levels of a healthcare facility affect the effectiveness of the nurse call system. As a result, end-users must invest extensively in these areas in order to deploy and utilize nurse call systems effectively. In addition, in the development, design, as well as the implementation of an effective nurse call system deployment plan, cost-benefit analysis is also critical. The effectiveness of a nurse call system is determined by various aspects in a healthcare facility, including hardware, software, and staff training levels. This factor increases the requirement for significant capital investment in clinics, hospitals, and home care environments in order to efficiently utilize this equipment.



Technology Outlook



Based on Technology, the market is segmented into Wired Systems and Wireless Systems. In 2020, the wired segment registered the highest revenue share of the nurse call systems market. Its ability to grow despite inadequate network connections is a factor that is playing a major role in the segment growth. Moreover, fewer complications in the deployment of the technology is another major factor that is encouraging market players to align with the wired nurse call systems.



Equipment Type Outlook



Based on Equipment Type, the market is segmented into Button-Based Systems, Integration Communication Systems, Mobile Systems, and Intercom Systems. In 2020, the integrated communication systems segment garnered a substantial revenue share of the nurse call systems market. This segment is growing due to various factors such as increased customer satisfaction and the availability of a wide number of platforms. In addition, with rapid technological advancements, governments are focusing their financing efforts on hospitals to assist in the implementation of the most up-to-date nurse call systems. Increasing the demand for these systems.



End User Outlook



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics, Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers. In 2020, the hospital segment procured the largest revenue share of the nursing call systems market. The increasing growth of the segment is owing to the growing deployment of nurse call systems across numerous hospitals. In addition, these systems are more widely being adopted in large hospitals as these hospitals comprise a significant number of patients, due to which, the number of nurses goes lesser than the patients. This factor is increasing the utilization of automated management solutions in various hospitals.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Emergency Medical Alarms, Wanderer Control, Workflow Support, and Others. In 2020, the wandering control segment accounted for a substantial revenue share of the nurse call system market. The wandering control nurse call systems ensure that patients in the healthcare facility receive the best possible as well as most efficient quality care. These solutions are made possible by leveraging the cutting-edge wireless technology that ensures patient safety. In addition, these systems can identify the wanderer as well as the area the wanderer is trying to access, and transmit an alert to the healthcare team device. Several firms offer individualized configurations for each patient, allowing them to control all areas irrespective of their size.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest revenue share of the nurse call system market. The regional market is growing due to various factors, such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the presence of key players for manufacturing nurse call system devices, and well-established infrastructure in the region. These factors, together, are augmenting the growth of the market in this region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnership. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Honeywell International, Inc. are the forerunners in the Nurse Call Systems Market. Companies such as Ametek, Inc., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (Stanley Healthcare), Johnson Controls International PLC are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Ametek, Inc., Ascom Holding AG, Austco Healthcare limited, Cornell Communications, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., Jeron Electronic System, Inc., Johnson Controls International PLC, Stanley Healthcare, and Vigil Health Solutions, Inc. (ASSA ABLOY)



Strategies Deployed in Nurse Call Systems Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Aug-2021: Ascom came into an agreement with Vizient, a leading healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S. This agreement allows Vizient consumers to take benefit of special pre-negotiated pricing and terms for the Ascom nurse monitoring and call system, which allows staff and patients to respond to clinical data, messages, and alerts.



Dec-2020: Austco Healthcare came into a contract with JurongHealth Campus, an integrated healthcare development. This partnership aimed to allow the hospitals to accomplish the vision of enhancing healthcare by providing cost-effective as well as superior care.



Dec-2020: Johnson Controls teamed up with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. Under this collaboration, Azure Digital Twins, Johnson Controls` OpenBlue Digital would support the whole environment of device management and building technologies through digital cloud technologies.



Jul-2020: Hillrom entered into a partnership with Aiva, the virtual health assistant providing voice-powered care. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to provide hands-free communication for staff and patients utilizing Hillrom’s Voalte Mobile solution and in-room voice assistant.



May-2020: STANLEY Healthcare formed a partnership with Cisco, a worldwide leader in IT and networking. This partnership aimed to merge the AeroScout Real-time Location System platform within DNA Spaces the next-gen indoor location services platform to provide organizations broad visibility into the status and location of people and assets in healthcare environments.



May-2019: Jeron came into a partnership with Midwest Alarm Services, a leader in Life Safety Solutions. This partnership aimed to support the service and sales of Pro-Alert and Provider Nurse Call Communication Solutions for healthcare facilities all over Nebraska and Iowa.



Aug-2018: Ascom joined hands with Dräger, maker of breathing and protection equipment, gas detection and analysis systems, and noninvasive patient monitoring technologies. This collaboration aimed to merge Connect for clinical systems with Dräger Infinity patient monitoring systems to provide customized alarm filtering, waveform images, and mobile alert message notifications.



May-2018: Ascom came into a partnership with Houle, a specialist in electrical contract services for the residential, institutional, commercial and industrial sectors. Under this partnership, Houle would complete the installation of Ascom Telligence nurse call at a Canadian Interior Health facility and Penticton Regional Hospital in British Columbia. In Addition, a total of five operating rooms, and 155 beds including the hospital’s new pillar along with the existing building, would be used sole nurse call system.



Feb-2018: STANLEY Healthcare came into a partnership with Sonitor, Leading the way with proven and consistent RTLS accuracy and reliability with ultrasound-based positioning technology. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to combine Sonitor’s proprietary Sense High Definition Ultrasound indoor location technology with the AeroScout Real-Time Location System platform. Additionally, it would allow hospitals to appliance RTLS machines at the low cost of ownership with less complicity and great simplicity.



Aug-2017: STANLEY Healthcare partnered with Beacon Communications, a full-service crucial communications and security solutions provider. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to deliver STANLEY Healthcare’s senior living solutions along with WanderGuard BLUE wander management solution and Arial emergency call solution for existing as well as new consumers in the western United States.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jul-2021: Jeron introduced Provider 790, a full spectrum of nurse call alerting and communications systems. The product offers united communications, workflow solutions, and alerting. Additionally, its Touchscreen Workflow Terminal is an important part of its solution, delivering staff communication and workflow within each patient room.



Apr-2019: Ascom expanded its wireless speech functionality to its latest version of the Ascom teleCARE IP emergency call system. This expansion aimed to reduce the staff time caused by attending investigate calls from elderly care facilities as well as residents in continuing.



Aug-2017: Rauland, a division of AMETEK introduced Responder 5000, an advanced and proven nurse call system. The product offers staff and facilities to keep patients safe and comfortable while permitting administrators to prioritize economic balance to provide effective precautions in the competitive market. Additionally, it provides new products and communication solutions for skilled nursing homes along with nursing facilities.



Jun-2017: Austco Communication Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Azure Healthcare introduced the Pulse Mobile smartphone solution. The product provides Austco’s innovative Tacera Pulse software offering of the next era of intelligence solutions of the clinical business.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Mar-2019: Hill-Rom Holdings completed the acquisition of Voalte, a pioneer and leader in real-time, mobile healthcare communications. This acquisition aimed to propel Hill-Rom’s captaincy in care communications and lead the company’s digital and mobile communications platform and abilities.



May-2018: AMETEK took over SoundCom Systems, a leader in the design, integration, installation, and support of clinical workflow. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand Rauland’s existence in the education and healthcare market across the Midwest whole delivering consumers with added value services and solutions.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Technology



• Wired Systems



• Wireless Systems



By Equipment Type



• Button-Based Systems



• Integration Communication Systems



• Mobile Systems



• Intercom Systems



By End User



• Hospitals



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics



• Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Centers



By Application



• Emergency Medical Alarms



• Wanderer Control



• Workflow Support



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Ametek, Inc.



• Ascom Holding AG



• Austco Healthcare limited



• Cornell Communications, Inc.



• Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• Jeron Electronic System, Inc.



• Johnson Controls International PLC



• Stanley Healthcare



• Vigil Health Solutions, Inc. (ASSA ABLOY)



