U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,790.02
    +19.47 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,629.68
    +226.46 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,514.30
    +39.05 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,797.10
    -2.77 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.49
    -0.12 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.90
    +5.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    20.99
    +0.21 (+0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0001
    +0.0040 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1950
    +0.0390 (+0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1466
    +0.0090 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3620
    -0.2920 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,708.99
    -560.81 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.80
    -3.94 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,300.51
    -34.33 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Global Nutraceuticals Market valued at $416 billion (2021), is expected to witness a decent growth rate of 8-9% in the next five years

Medi-Tech Insights
·4 min read
Medi-Tech Insights
Medi-Tech Insights

Medi-Tech Insights: Sedentary lifestyle & growing aging population, health consciousness and awareness for dietary & food supplements, growing applications of functional foods & beverages, rising affluence, and growing spending on health-related products are some of the key factors driving the global nutraceuticals market.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Description:

Nutraceutical is a broad term referring to a food or a part of food that provides incremental medical and health benefits, including the prevention and treatment of disease. It can be broadly categorized into dietary supplements and functional foods & beverages.

Nutraceuticals Creating ample opportunities for Pharmaceutical & Food Companies to Diversify

The pharmaceutical companies consider ‘Nutrition’ as a lucrative opportunity where they can leverage their existing strengths to establish their foothold in the market. The pharmaceutical companies possess extensive research capabilities, experience in clinical trials, have close established relationships with medical practitioners to help drive uptake, and have access to scientific databases & capabilities to create complementing nutrition solutions centered around their existing drugs that can enhance medical outcomes in the patient pool.

Citing the lucrative prospects of the nutraceuticals market, several key pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, Bayer, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and Abbott, among others have entered the market.

Similarly, Food and FMCG companies such as Nestlé, Danone, and Amway have recognized the potential for nutraceuticals in their portfolios. They are increasingly leveraging their expertise in nutrition science, taste, flavouring & variable formats, packaging in short periods, market research, consumer marketing & advertising, branding, and strong relationships with retailers and distributors to establish their foothold in the market.

The paradigm shift in healthcare from treatment to prevention is providing momentum to the nutraceuticals market. The transition has urged patients and clients to think differently about health and disease, which has created opportunities for pharmaceutical and food companies to get involved in the disease/care pathway.-Chair of Infectious Diseases, Public Research University, London, UK

Covid-19 Impact on Global Nutraceuticals Market

Driven by the news that Vitamin D supplementation may reduce the risk of COVID-19 complications, the demand for vitamins and supplements soared high. Research studies also suggested Vitamin D as a potent immune-modifying micronutrient and advocated supplementation and called on governments to increase the recommended levels. This further boosted the demand for vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements, which in turn amplified the nutraceuticals market.

The demand for dietary supplements and functional food and beverages continues to rise as a preventive measure against Covid-19 due to consumers’ inclination toward better health and wellbeing. Due to the increasing awareness about chronic diseases, health & preventive measures, the role of immunity, and dietary supplements, the demand for nutraceuticals is expected to stay for a longer period.

Get Detailed Insights on Nutraceuticals Market with TOC and a Sample Report PDF @ https://meditechinsights.com/global-nutraceuticals-market/

Nutraceuticals - Potential Revenue Hot Spots

To address the rising burden of dementia, neurodegenerative brain diseases such as Alzheimer’s, gut health issues, cardiovascular disease (CVD), and diabetes, nutraceutical manufacturers are continuously striving to launch products that can improve cognitive function, gluten & lactose-free products, products that can lower cholesterol & support a healthy heart and products that can serve as a sugar substitute for diabetics. A rich pipeline of such products is likely to fuel the global nutraceuticals market.

Product Innovations are Driving the Nutraceuticals Market

The nutraceuticals market is technology-driven and is marked by constant product enhancements and innovations. For instance,

  • In April 2022, PharmaLinea announced its next-generation products for 2022, which includes the launch of a range for gut health, >Your< Prebiotiq Line, as well as additions to its >Your< Iron Forte Orosticks, >Your< Iron Forte Liquid Sticks and >Your< UTI Free Orosticks lines.

Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies Adopted by Leading Players to Establish Their Strong Foothold in the Nutraceuticals Market

The nutraceuticals market is marked by the presence of both established and new players. Players operating in the market adopt both organic and inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions, and new product launches to garner market share. For instance,

  • In June 2022, Pharmactive Biotech Products announced a new strategic partnership with Singapore-based Nutraconnect Pte, Ltd. to bring innovative, scientifically-backed nutraceutical ingredients to the Asia-Pacific marketplace.

Future Outlook of Global Nutraceuticals Market

The nutraceuticals market is expected to gain further momentum in the coming years as a significant proportion of the global population is Vitamin D deficient, rising awareness about Vitamin D benefits in bone & joint health, lifestyle disorders management & general health, venturing of pharmaceutical & food companies in the nutraceuticals market, the increasing role of consulting online medicine portals and websites of international organizations in raising awareness about the health benefits of nutraceuticals and rising participation of athletes at national and international sports events.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Nutraceuticals Market

The global nutraceuticals market is marked by the presence of established market players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Herbalife Nutrition, Amway, Nestlé Health Science, Danone, Pfizer, Bayer, Universal NutriScience, and Innophos, and AOR Canada, among others.

Get Customized Research Report on Nutraceuticals Market @ https://meditechinsights.com/global-nutraceuticals-market/

About Medi-Tech Insights:

Medi-Tech Insights is a healthcare-focused business research & insights firm. Our clients include Fortune 500 companies, blue-chip investors & hyper-growth start-ups. We have completed 100+ projects in Digital Health, Healthcare IT, Medical Technology, Medical Devices & Pharma Services.

Contact Us:

Ruta Halde
Associate, Medi-Tech Insights
+32 498 86 80 79
info@meditechinsights.com

https://meditechinsights.com/



Recommended Stories

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Elon Musk Defies Management Mantras With His Rapid Overhaul at Twitter

    In his first week at Twitter, the billionaire fired top leaders, conducted sweeping layoffs and hinted that other changes could be on the way.

  • Oncolytics Biotech® Reports Interim Results from Phase 1/2 GOBLET Study Showing a 70% Objective Response Rate in Pancreatic Cancer at the SITC Annual Meeting

    Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) (TSX: ONC) today reported interim results from the phase 1/2 GOBLET study's first-line advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) cohort in an abstract published as part of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting. The SITC meeting is taking place both virtually and in-person at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA, from November 8 – 12, 2022.

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Walgreens Unit Close to Roughly $9 Billion Deal With Summit Health

    Village Practice Management would combine with Summit Health, the parent company of CityMD urgent-care centers, in an agreement that could be reached as early as Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • SEC gets more time to file reply briefs in XRP lawsuit against Ripple

    The U.S. SEC has received approval from the court to extend the time for all parties to submit reply briefs, in the ongoing lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • Hedge-Fund Manager Who Helped Expose Luckin Coffee’s Fraud Bets on Chinese Chain’s Comeback

    A hedge-fund manager who secretly wrote a 2020 report accusing Luckin Coffee of accounting fraud is now backing the Chinese chain, calling it “a miracle in China’s business history.”

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Performing In The Near Term

    Today is shaping up negative for Dynavax Technologies Corporation ( NASDAQ:DVAX ) shareholders, with the analysts...

  • Exxon faces $2 billion loss on sale of troubled California oil properties

    Exxon Mobil Corp will take up to a $2 billion loss on the highly leveraged sale of a troubled California offshore oil and gas field that have been idled since a 2015 pipeline spill. The sale comes after a failed bid this year to restart production at the site and as Exxon culls poor performing businesses. Santa Barbara officials in March rejected an Exxon plan to restart operations and ship oil via dozens of tanker trucks each day to inland refineries.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty falls 0.2% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty nudged down 0.2% in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to data from BTC.com.

  • Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion

    Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy pared with the ability to choose the temperature, flavor, sweetness makes a trip into Starbucks or through the drive though one that leaves customers feeling a warm sensation, and it's not just the beverage.

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • Meta to cut thousands of jobs this week

    Meta is planning to begin mass sackings that will affect thousands of workers from this week, adding to the mounting job losses across Silicon Valley.

  • Walgreens-backed VillageMD to buy Summit Health in $9 billion deal

    Private equity firm Warburg Pincus-backed Summit Health runs an independent physician-run medical groups, and also operates CityMD, which acts as alternatives to hospital emergency department visits. Walgreens said on Monday will invest $3.5 billion through an even mix of debt and equity to support the acquisition, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. The deal will also feature investments from health insurer Cigna Corp's healthcare unit Evernorth, which will also become a minority owner in VillageMD.

  • Take Care Before Diving Into The Deep End On Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

    With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 14x in the United States, you could be forgiven for...

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects Bristol Myers cancer-drug patent fight with Gilead

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rebuffed a bid by Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Juno Therapeutics Inc to reinstate a $1.2 billion award it won in its patent fight with Gilead Sciences Inc subsidiary Kite Pharma Inc over a lymphoma drug. The justices turned away Juno's appeal of a lower court's ruling throwing out the award in the litigation over Kite's biologic drug Yescarta, in a case that could have repercussions for the cutting-edge biologic drug industry. Juno and Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research sued Kite in 2017 in federal court in Los Angeles, accusing it of copying technology that the institute licenses to Juno.

  • Making Spousal IRA Contributions

    Spousal IRA contributions allow a working spouse to put money in their nonworking spouse's retirement account, if they meet these requirements.

  • The fintech layoffs just keep on coming

    Sadly, it felt like we got news of layoff after layoff. Chime confirmed that it is letting go of 12% of its employees. This equals about 160 people. According to an internal memo obtained by TechCrunch, Chime co-founder Chris Britt said that the move was one of many that would help the company thrive “regardless of market conditions.”