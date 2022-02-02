U.S. markets close in 3 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,578.86
    +32.32 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,543.46
    +138.22 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,412.52
    +66.51 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,027.41
    -23.33 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.73
    -0.47 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    +8.60 (+0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1311
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7500
    -0.0500 (-2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3575
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3120
    -0.3700 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,377.65
    -1,410.94 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.67
    -26.80 (-2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,583.00
    +47.22 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Global Nutraceuticals Markets (2021-2030) Report Featuring Key Emerging Companies/Technology Disruptors/Innovators

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutraceuticals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Dietary Supplements, Functional Food, Functional Beverages), by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, CSA, MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global nutraceuticals market size is expected to reach USD 991.09 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030. Rising awareness regarding calorie reduction and weight loss in the major markets including the U.S., China, and India is expected to promote the application of the health and wellness segment and thus, in turn, will have a substantial impact on the industry.

Nutraceuticals are products that provide health advantages and additional nutrition to the human body. It comprises fortified nutrients, such as taurine, CoQ10, omega-3, calcium, zinc, and antioxidants, that develop the complete health of consumers. These nutrients further benefit in averting medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases, and allergies. As nutraceuticals develop the digestive and immune systems and enhance the cognitive behavior of consumers, their demand is witnessing a surge at the global level.

The increasing trend among consumers to alter dietary habits is likely to boost the demand for nutraceuticals. The consumer belief that improper diet results in an increase in costs on pharmaceuticals is anticipated to boost the demand for nutraceuticals. This would also help the government as it would result in lesser expenditure on healthcare and low social security costs.

A rise in disposable income, increasing consumer awareness concerning health issues, and rapid urbanization are likely to boost the market growth over the forecast years. A positive outlook towards medical nutrition owing to the high prevalence of weight management programs, along with cardiovascular diseases, is anticipated to propel the product demand.

The rise and evolution of wellness-focused diets such as keto and paleo are driving food producers to cater their products in this direction. Functional food products such as probiotics and omega-3 are highly used in yogurt and fish oils in order to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and develop the quality of intestinal microflora, which is further projected to fuel the growth of the functional food segment over the coming years.

Nutraceuticals Market Report Highlights

  • In the functional food product segment, the prebiotics and probiotics segment is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the majority of food manufacturing companies using probiotics as a primary ingredient to provide better nourishment and reduce health problems caused by harmful bacteria

  • Vitamins and minerals together held a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to increasing consumer interest in the relationship between diet and health, which, in turn, has increased the product demand

  • In the dietary supplement product segment, vitamins emerged as the largest segment in 2021. The segment is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years

  • In terms of product, the functional food segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Rising healthcare costs, coupled with the increasing geriatric population across the world, is anticipated to assist the segment growth over the forecast period

  • Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share in 2021. The expansion of the retail chain in countries such as India, Japan, and China has increased the rate of dietary supplements and functional food consumption in this region

  • The market represents a highly competitive landscape. Key market players dominate the market space and have been focusing on various strategic initiatives including mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, and portfolio expansion

Companies Mentioned

  • Cargill, Incorporated

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company

  • DuPont

  • Nestle S.A.

  • Danone

  • Royal DSM N.V.

  • General Mills

  • Innophos

  • WR Grace

  • Amway Corporation

  • AOR Canada

  • Arkopharma Laboratories S.A.

  • Bactolac Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • E.I.D Parry Ltd.

  • Valensa International

  • Matsun Nutrition

  • Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

  • Natrol Inc.

  • The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

  • Herbalife Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Information Procurement
1.2. Information Analysis
1.2.1. Data Analysis Models
1.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.4. Data Validation & Publishing

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Outlook
2.2. Segmental Outlook
2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Dietary Supplements Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Sales Channel Analysis
3.5. Regulatory Framework
3.6. Dietary Supplements Market-Market dynamics
3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Nutraceuticals Market
3.8. Market Entry Strategy

Chapter 4. Nutraceuticals Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Nutraceuticals Market: Product movement analysis, 2021 & 2030
4.2. Dietary Supplements
4.3. Functional Food
4.4. Functional Beverages

Chapter 5. Nutraceuticals Market: Dietary Supplements Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Definitions & Scope
5.2. Nutraceuticals Market: Dietary Supplements Analysis, 2021 & 2030
5.3. Vitamins
5.4. Botanicals
5.5. Minerals
5.6. Proteins & Amino Acids
5.7. Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
5.8. Omega Fatty Acids
5.9. Others

Chapter 6. Nutraceuticals Market: Functional Food Analysis, 2021 & 2030
6.1. Definitions & Scope
6.2. Nutraceuticals Market: Functional Food Analysis, 2021 & 2030
6.3. Carotenoids
6.4. Dietary Fibers
6.5. Fatty Acids
6.6. Minerals
6.7. Prebiotics & Probiotics
6.8. Vitamins
6.9. Others

Chapter 7. Nutraceuticals Market: Functional Beverages Analysis, 2021 & 2030
7.1. Definitions & Scope
7.2. Dietary Supplements Market: Functional Beverages Analysis, 2021 & 2030
7.3. Energy Drinks
7.4. Sports Drinks
7.5. Functional Juices
7.6. Others

Chapter 8. Nutraceuticals Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. Dietary Supplements Market: Regional movement analysis, 2021 & 2030
8.2. North America
8.3. Europe
8.4. Asia Pacific
8.5. Central & South America
8.6. Middle East & Africa

Chapter 9. Dietary Supplements Market: Competitive Analysis
9.1. Key Players' Recent Developments & Their Impact
9.2. Key Innovators, Market Leader, and Emerging Players
9.3. Vendor Landscape
9.3.1. List of key distributors & channel partners
9.3.2. Key customers
9.4. Public Companies
9.4.1. Company Market Position Analysis
9.4.2. Company Ranking
9.4.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis
9.4.4. Market Differentiators
9.4.5. Synergy Analysis: Major Deals & Strategic Alliances
9.4.6. SWOT Analysis Of Public Companies
9.5. Private Companies
9.5.1. List of key emerging companies/technology disruptors/innovators
9.5.2. Geographical presence
9.6. Company market position analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62vh2o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nutraceuticals-markets-2021-2030-report-featuring-key-emerging-companiestechnology-disruptorsinnovators-301473757.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet crushes earnings, announces 20-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings for Google parent company Alphabet.&nbsp;

  • Watch Out Upstart: Visa Partners With Competitor Pagaya

    Artificial intelligence-based lending platform Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) stock attracted a lot of market attention last year, with its stock price catapulting nearly 700% by the end of October. The market in general is seeing a shift from hot tech stocks to more traditional value stocks, such as Visa (NYSE: V). Visa stock is already up about 7.5% in 2022 while Upstart stock is down a depressing 27.3%.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 55% and 75% to Buy and Hold

    In the early days of the pandemic, the broader market fell sharply in a matter of weeks, then promptly rebounded to deliver impressive returns in 2020 and 2021. Unfortunately, that frenzied atmosphere came alongside business closures and supply chain disruptions that caused an uptick in inflation. In response, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates three or four times in 2022, a move that makes it more difficult for companies to fund growth with debt.

  • Block, Inc. (SQ): Hedge Funds Were Caught Wrong Footed

    Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds’ and successful investors’ positions as of the end of the third quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund’s trades on numerous financial […]

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Tumbling 10% Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were tumbling in morning trading Wednesday after peer PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported disappointing earnings yesterday after the market's close. As of 10:40 a.m. EST, Shopify's stock was down 9.5% while PayPal had lost nearly a quarter of its value. Fears of runaway inflation and a recession caused by the Federal Reserve raising interest rates to rein in rising prices have weighed on the retail sector after a lackluster Christmas season.

  • PayPal Shares Plunge 25% -- Here's Why It's Down So Sharply

    As of 10 a.m. ET, PayPal shares were down by 25% to a new 52-week low. As you might expect, PayPal's steep decline is earnings-related. PayPal released its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results after the market closed on Tuesday, and to put it mildly, investors weren't too impressed.

  • Alphabet Announces 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What You Should Know.

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) is one of the most recognized companies in the world. Google has become synonymous with search and the name has become a verb in the process: "Google it." Its impressive business performance has also given rise to a surging stock price.

  • Analysts Think These 10 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks that could rebound in 2022 according to analysts. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Chinese Stocks Could Rebound in 2022. Chinese companies have been in hot water for quite a while, due to […]

  • Why PayPal stock is plunging

    Investors weren't happy with the quarter and outlook out of PayPal. Here's why the stock sold off sharply.

  • Macy's Q4 Earnings Preview: eCommerce Business Will Take Center Stage

    Macy's (NYSE: M) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 21. Macy's digital business has impressed enough to attract potential suitors. In its most recent quarter, ended Sept. 30, Macy's digital sales increased 19% versus the same time last year.

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy Now?

    PayPal Holdings' (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock price recently plummeted to its lowest levels since May 2020 after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Tuesday. The digital payment company's revenue rose 13% year over year to $6.

  • Exelon Stock Price Has ‘Plunged.’ Its Value Hasn’t Changed.

    The utility company's shares were 25% lower on Wednesday after completing the spinoff for its power generation and competitive energy business.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why Allegheny Technologies Shares Are Soaring Today

    Shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) gained as much as 19% on Wednesday after the aerospace component supplier reported earnings that easily beat expectations. Allegheny was upbeat about future quarters as well, helping to fuel the stock's surge higher. Allegheny is a specialty metals company that makes components for a range of industries, but with a heavy emphasis on aerospace.

  • Alphabet Seeks More Investors in 20-for-1 Stock Split

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. announced a 20-for-1 stock split in the form of a one-time special stock dividend, aiming to draw a wider audience for its shares.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study Shows“The reason f

  • AbbVie Sales Lag As Humira Competition Heats Up And U.S. Biosimilars Loom

    AbbVie stock inched ahead Wednesday despite a sales miss for its biggest moneymaker, Humira, as biosimilar competition heats up.

  • Viatris Hiked Its Dividend: Is It a Buy?

    Let's take a look at Viatris' fundamentals and valuation to answer these questions. What led Viatris' Board of Directors to hand out a huge raise to shareholders? Viatris' average analyst estimate for non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) is $3.71 for 2021.

  • Why Shares of loanDepot Are Falling Today

    Total revenue is significantly down from what the company put up in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was a particularly good time for the industry: The low-rate environment drove incredibly strong origination volume and higher gain-on-sale margins. "Conditions like those we enjoyed in 2020 are when loanDepot drives revenue, but the conditions we expect in 2022 present an incredible opportunity for us to capture market share," loanDepot founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh said in a statement.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Advanced on Wednesday

    Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) delivered a "beat and raise" quarter last night, and this morning AMD stock is up more than 7% in early trading -- but AMD isn't the only stock benefiting from the news. As of 10:20 a.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- AMD's archrival in graphics chips -- is rushing ahead 3%.

  • PayPal Is Plunging. Wall Street Is Swiftly Reassessing the Stock.

    PayPal’s fourth-quarter earnings, and particularly its disappointing outlook, are spooking investors.