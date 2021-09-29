Global Nutricosmetics Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nutricosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global nutricosmetics market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Nutricosmetics are nutritional supplements formulated using vitamins, minerals, amino acids, botanical extracts and antioxidants. They help absorb nutrients and active ingredients into the bloodstream and circulate them throughout the body to stimulate the natural production of essential molecules. They also nourish the structure of the skin from within, maintain a healthy skin renewal rate, protect the skin from environmental stressors and control biochemical reactions that can lead to skin aging. At present, nutricosmetics are gaining traction worldwide as they complement topical skincare products to enhance the overall physical appearance.



Nutricosmetics provide targeted and sustainable effects on the overall health and appearance of the skin, hair and nails. The growing emphasis on maintaining physical appearance and the rising demand for natural beauty products are among the key factors strengthening the global nutricosmetics market. Moreover, as the function of aging defense mechanisms (ADMs) decline with age, the skin becomes more vulnerable to the damaging effects of aging aggressors. This, in confluence with the rising utilization of anti-aging products to maintain youthful skin, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, due to the increasing working population and busy lifestyles of individuals, leading players are offering smaller-sized product variants with convenient packs. Besides this, the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and lockdowns imposed by governments of numerous countries have escalated the demand for wellbeing and personal care products, including nutricosmetics, through e-commerce channels worldwide. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market in the upcoming years.

Story continues

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amway, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf (Maxingvest AG), Blackmores Ltd., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Reckitt Benckiser, Suntory Holdings Limited (Kotobuki Realty Co. Ltd.) and Unilever.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global nutricosmetics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global nutricosmetics market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the ingredient?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global nutricosmetics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Nutricosmetics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Ingredient

6.1 Carotenoids

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Omega-3

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Vitamins

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Others

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Product

7.1 Skin Care

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Hair Care

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Weight Management

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Drug Stores/Pharmacies

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Specialist Stores

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Online Stores

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Amway

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.2 BASF SE

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.2.3 Financials

14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.3 Bayer AG

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3.3 Financials

14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.4 Beiersdorf (Maxingvest AG)

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.5 Blackmores Ltd.

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.5.3 Financials

14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Pfizer Inc.

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Reckitt Benckiser

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.10 Suntory Holdings Limited (Kotobuki Realty Co., Ltd.)

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

14.3.11 Unilever

14.3.11.1 Company Overview

14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.11.3 Financials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h62wkb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-nutricosmetics-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301388100.html

SOURCE Research and Markets