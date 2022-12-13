The Global Nutricosmetics Market is expected to grow by $847.3 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.65% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Nutricosmetics Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the nutricosmetics market and it is poised to grow by $847. 3 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.

New York, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nutricosmetics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05495835/?utm_source=GNW

65% during the forecast period. Our report on the nutricosmetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the health benefits offered by nutricosmetics, the growing demand for clean-label products for skincare, and the rise in aging population.



The nutricosmetics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Dietary supplements

• Food

• beverages



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth in online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the nutricosmetics market growth during the next few years. Also, growing consumer demand for beauty from within products and the growing focus of vendors on developing patented variants of nutricosmetics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on nutricosmetics market covers the following areas:

• Nutricosmetics market sizing

• Nutricosmetics market forecast

• Nutricosmetics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nutricosmetics market vendors that include ActivInside, Air Liquide SA, Amway Corp., BASF SE, Beiersdorf AG, Blackmores Ltd., Fit and Glow Heathcare Pvt. Ltd., FunctionaLab, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., International Flavors and Fragrances, Isocell North America Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Miranda Kerr Pty Ltd., Nestle SA, NEXIRA, Reviderm AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., Vitabiotics Ltd., LOreal SA, and Suntory Holdings Ltd. Also, the nutricosmetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05495835/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



