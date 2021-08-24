Global Nutricosmetics Market Report 2021-2027 - Asia & Europe at the Forefront of Growth
Global Nutricosmetics Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nutricosmetics estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Skin Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.2% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hair Care segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Nutricosmetics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Weight Management Segment to Record 6.4% CAGR
In the global Weight Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$753.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Nutricosmetics: Enhancing Beauty from Within
Recent Market Activity
Asia & Europe at the Forefront of Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market
Points of Disparity in Nutricosmetics Market across Japan, Europe and US
Nutricosmetics Market: Trends in a Nutshell
Factors Driving Growth in the Nutricosmetics Market
Societal Factors
Aging Population
Increase in Disposable Incomes
Growing Popularity of Beauty-from-Within Concept
Shift toward Less Invasive Treatments
Environmental Concerns
Market Barriers
Consumer Skepticism
Merchandising Strategies
High Prices
Slow Results
Lack of Awareness about Potential Skin Health Benefits
Apprehensions of Ingredient Manufacturers
Regulatory Issues
Nutricosmetics Target Inner Skin and Body Care
Main Focus Areas and Attributes of Nutricosmetic Products
Edible Products in Nutricosmetics Market: An Overview
Competitive Structure
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 91 Featured)
BASF SE (Germany)
ExcelVite Sdn. Bhd (Malaysia)
Frutarom Industries Ltd. (Israel)
Frutels LLC (US)
Functionalab (Canada)
GliSODin Skin Nutrients (Canada)
Inneov (France)
Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)
LycoRed Ltd. (Israel)
Nutrilo GmbH (Germany)
Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Limited (US)
Royal DSM N.V. (The Netherlands)
Shiseido Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Solgar, Inc. (US)
Unipharm, Inc. (US)
Vemedia (Netherlands)
Vitabiotics Ltd. (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
The Changing Landscape of Skin Care - An Opportunity for Ingestible Cosmetics
Anti-Aging Skincare: Focus of Nutricosmetics Market
Consumers Acknowledge Benefits of Nutricosmetics
Widening Consumer Base: Opportunity for Manufacturers
Men Gradually Coming Under the Nutricosmetics Purview
Beauty Drinks Market - Addressing Needs of Elderly Population
Innovative Products Drive Sales of Nutricosmetics
Ani-aGin: An Alcoholic Drink with Skin Boosting Effects
SkinAxT: A Nutricosmetic Solution to Improve Skin Radiance
Esthechoc - A Chocolate Product with Skin Enhancing Properties
CLUO: The New Range of Herbal Nutricosmetic Drinks
Nutritional Supplements Combat Hair Fall among Women
Collagen Nutricosmetics: Growing in Popularity
Declining Collagen Levels - A Major Cause of Skin Ageing
Ingestible Collagen Holds an Edge over Topical Collagen Products
Knowledge on Collagen Breakdown: Essential for Manufacturers
Improving Collagen Effectiveness by Combining with Other Proteins
Different Nutrient Sources Used in Collagen Production
Collagen Peptides Emerge as Popular Ingredients in Nutricosmetics Products
Growing Popularity of Natural and Organic Skin Care Products
Nutricosmetics for Sun Protection
Antioxidant Blends Gain Importance
Nutricosmetics: Potential Opportunities in Skin Lightening Market
Novel Ingredients Being Explored to Make Nutricosmetics Even Better
Pycnogenol Promotes Skin Health
Carotenoids of Marine Origin: Opportunities in Cosmetics
Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend
Increasing Focus on Oxidative Stress: A Business Case
Reality Outweighs Beauty and Wellness Claims by Functional Ingredient Products
Importance of Scientifically Backed Clinical Trials
Supportive Clinical Studies Drive Demand
Raw Material Sourcing: A Key Consideration
Nutricosmetics - A Robust Support System in Aesthetic Procedures
Vitamin-Enriched Products: The New Growth Area
New Delivery Forms: Greater Opportunities for Nutricosmetics Market
Selective Retailing - The Way forward for Beauty Foods
Stringent Regulatory Mechanism for Beauty Products in Europe
Convergence of Beauty with Food, Medical and Health Industries
Packaging Trends in Nutricosmetics Market
Topical Cosmetic Products Pose a Change for Nutricosmetics
Nutricosmetics Market Faces Competition from Supplements Market
