Global Nutrigenomics Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·17 min read

Abstract: - Global Nutrigenomics Market to Reach $1. 1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nutrigenomics estimated at US$390. 2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nutrigenomics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032356/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.1% over the period 2020-2027. Reagents & Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.4% CAGR and reach US$732.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $115.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.4% CAGR
- The Nutrigenomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$115.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$191.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

  • BASF SE

  • Cell-Logic

  • Cura Integrative Medicine

  • Geneus Health, LLC

  • Genova Diagnostics

  • GX Sciences, Inc.

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.

  • Metagenics, Inc.

  • Nutrigenomix

  • NutriProCan

  • Orig3n

  • Prenetics Limited

  • Seven Oaks General Hospital, part of Winnipeg Regional Health Authority

  • The Gene Box

  • Unilever

  • Xcode Life




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032356/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Reagents & Kits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Reagents & Kits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Reagents & Kits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Obesity by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Obesity by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Obesity by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cancer Research
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Cancer Research by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Cancer Research by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cardiovascular
Diseases by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Cardiovascular Diseases by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiovascular Diseases
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Reagents & Kits and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 23: USA Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by Product -
Reagents & Kits and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents & Kits and
Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by Application -
Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Obesity,
Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Reagents & Kits and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by Product -
Reagents & Kits and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Obesity,
Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Reagents & Kits and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by Product -
Reagents & Kits and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Obesity,
Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Reagents & Kits and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 41: China Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by Product -
Reagents & Kits and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: China Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Obesity,
Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Reagents & Kits and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by Product -
Reagents & Kits and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Obesity,
Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Reagents & Kits and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 56: France Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by Product -
Reagents & Kits and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: France Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Obesity,
Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics
by Product - Reagents & Kits and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by Product -
Reagents & Kits and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics
by Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular
Diseases and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Obesity,
Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Reagents & Kits and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by Product -
Reagents & Kits and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Obesity,
Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Reagents & Kits and Services - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 74: UK Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by Product -
Reagents & Kits and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by Product -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents & Kits and
Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: UK Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by Application -
Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Obesity,
Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Nutrigenomics by Product - Reagents & Kits and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Reagents & Kits and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Nutrigenomics by Application - Obesity, Cancer Research,
Cardiovascular Diseases and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Nutrigenomics by Product - Reagents & Kits and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Reagents & Kits and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Nutrigenomics by Application - Obesity, Cancer Research,
Cardiovascular Diseases and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Obesity,
Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Nutrigenomics by Product - Reagents & Kits and Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of World Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by
Product - Reagents & Kits and Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics
by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Nutrigenomics by Application - Obesity, Cancer Research,
Cardiovascular Diseases and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Rest of World Historic Review for Nutrigenomics by
Application - Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Nutrigenomics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Obesity, Cancer Research, Cardiovascular Diseases and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 33
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


