Global Nutritional Analysis Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Nutritional Analysis Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nutritional Analysis estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

New York, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nutritional Analysis Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032357/?utm_source=GNW
Vitamin Profile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mineral Profile segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR
- The Nutritional Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.
- Total Dietary Fiber Segment to Record 6% CAGR
- In the global Total Dietary Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$442.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$643.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -

  • ALS Limited

  • AsureQuality services

  • AWTA Ltd

  • Bureau Veritas

  • Covance

  • Dairy Technical Services Limited

  • Eurofins Scientific

  • Food Lab, Inc.

  • Intertek Group plc

  • MenuSano

  • Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

  • Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

  • Nettnutrition

  • NutriData

  • Nutritional Information Solutions

  • Qiagen

  • SGS SA

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

  • TÜV Nord Group




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032357/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Vitamin Profile by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Vitamin Profile by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin Profile by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Mineral Profile by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Mineral Profile by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Mineral Profile by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Total Dietary
Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Total Dietary Fiber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Total Dietary Fiber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Proteins by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Proteins by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Proteins by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Profile by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Sugar Profile by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Profile by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Cholesterol by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cholesterol by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Parameters
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Parameters by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Parameters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Bakery &
Confectionery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Bakery & Confectionery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Bakery & Confectionery
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Meat & Poultry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Meat & Poultry by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Meat & Poultry by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Dairy & Desserts
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Dairy & Desserts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Dairy & Desserts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruits &
Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Beverages by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Snacks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: World Historic Review for Snacks by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Snacks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Product Labeling
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: World Historic Review for Product Labeling by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Labeling by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for New Product
Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: World Historic Review for New Product Development by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for New Product Development
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Regulatory
Compliance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: World Historic Review for Regulatory Compliance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Regulatory Compliance
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total
Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other
Parameters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: USA Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary
Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other
Parameters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by
Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin
Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar
Profile, Cholesterol and Other Parameters for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat &
Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product
Types, Beverages and Snacks - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: USA Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy &
Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages
and Snacks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits &
Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages and Snacks for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Objective - Product Labeling, New Product
Development and Regulatory Compliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 62: USA Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Objective - Product Labeling, New Product Development and
Regulatory Compliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by
Objective - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Product
Labeling, New Product Development and Regulatory Compliance for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total
Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other
Parameters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary
Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other
Parameters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis
by Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin
Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar
Profile, Cholesterol and Other Parameters for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat &
Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product
Types, Beverages and Snacks - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy &
Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages
and Snacks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy & Desserts,
Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages and Snacks
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Objective - Product Labeling, New Product
Development and Regulatory Compliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Objective - Product Labeling, New Product Development and
Regulatory Compliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis
by Objective - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Product
Labeling, New Product Development and Regulatory Compliance for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total
Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other
Parameters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary
Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other
Parameters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by
Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin
Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar
Profile, Cholesterol and Other Parameters for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat &
Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product
Types, Beverages and Snacks - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy &
Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages
and Snacks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits &
Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages and Snacks for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Objective - Product Labeling, New Product
Development and Regulatory Compliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Objective - Product Labeling, New Product Development and
Regulatory Compliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by
Objective - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Product
Labeling, New Product Development and Regulatory Compliance for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total
Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other
Parameters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: China Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary
Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other
Parameters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by
Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin
Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar
Profile, Cholesterol and Other Parameters for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat &
Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product
Types, Beverages and Snacks - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: China Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy &
Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages
and Snacks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits &
Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages and Snacks for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Objective - Product Labeling, New Product
Development and Regulatory Compliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 89: China Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Objective - Product Labeling, New Product Development and
Regulatory Compliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by
Objective - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Product
Labeling, New Product Development and Regulatory Compliance for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total
Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other
Parameters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary
Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other
Parameters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis
by Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin
Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar
Profile, Cholesterol and Other Parameters for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat &
Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product
Types, Beverages and Snacks - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy &
Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages
and Snacks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy & Desserts,
Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages and Snacks
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Objective - Product Labeling, New Product
Development and Regulatory Compliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Objective - Product Labeling, New Product Development and
Regulatory Compliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis
by Objective - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Product
Labeling, New Product Development and Regulatory Compliance for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total
Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other
Parameters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: France Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary
Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other
Parameters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis
by Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin
Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar
Profile, Cholesterol and Other Parameters for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat &
Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product
Types, Beverages and Snacks - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: France Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy &
Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages
and Snacks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy & Desserts,
Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages and Snacks
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: France Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Objective - Product Labeling, New Product
Development and Regulatory Compliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 110: France Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Objective - Product Labeling, New Product Development and
Regulatory Compliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis
by Objective - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Product
Labeling, New Product Development and Regulatory Compliance for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total
Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other
Parameters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary
Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other
Parameters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis
by Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin
Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar
Profile, Cholesterol and Other Parameters for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat &
Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product
Types, Beverages and Snacks - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy &
Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages
and Snacks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy & Desserts,
Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages and Snacks
for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional
Analysis by Objective - Product Labeling, New Product
Development and Regulatory Compliance - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 119: Germany Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by
Objective - Product Labeling, New Product Development and

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032357/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

