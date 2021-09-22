Abstract: - Global Nutritional Analysis Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nutritional Analysis estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Vitamin Profile, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.4% CAGR and reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mineral Profile segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR

- The Nutritional Analysis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

- Total Dietary Fiber Segment to Record 6% CAGR

- In the global Total Dietary Fiber segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$442.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$643.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



- Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured) -

ALS Limited

AsureQuality services

AWTA Ltd

Bureau Veritas

Covance

Dairy Technical Services Limited

Eurofins Scientific

Food Lab, Inc.

Intertek Group plc

MenuSano

Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Nettnutrition

NutriData

Nutritional Information Solutions

Qiagen

SGS SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TÜV Nord Group







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Vitamin Profile by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Vitamin Profile by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Vitamin Profile by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Mineral Profile by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Mineral Profile by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Mineral Profile by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Total Dietary

Fiber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Total Dietary Fiber by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Total Dietary Fiber by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Proteins by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Proteins by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Proteins by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Sugar Profile by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Sugar Profile by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Sugar Profile by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Cholesterol by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Cholesterol by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Cholesterol by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Parameters

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Parameters by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Parameters by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Bakery &

Confectionery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Bakery & Confectionery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Bakery & Confectionery

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Meat & Poultry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Meat & Poultry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Meat & Poultry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Dairy & Desserts

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Dairy & Desserts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Dairy & Desserts by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruits &

Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Beverages by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Snacks by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Snacks by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Snacks by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Product Labeling

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: World Historic Review for Product Labeling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Labeling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for New Product

Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: World Historic Review for New Product Development by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for New Product Development

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: World Current & Future Analysis for Regulatory

Compliance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: World Historic Review for Regulatory Compliance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: World 15-Year Perspective for Regulatory Compliance

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total

Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other

Parameters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: USA Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary

Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other

Parameters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by

Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin

Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar

Profile, Cholesterol and Other Parameters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat &

Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product

Types, Beverages and Snacks - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: USA Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy &

Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages

and Snacks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &

Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits &

Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages and Snacks for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Objective - Product Labeling, New Product

Development and Regulatory Compliance - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: USA Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Objective - Product Labeling, New Product Development and

Regulatory Compliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: USA 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by

Objective - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Product

Labeling, New Product Development and Regulatory Compliance for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total

Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other

Parameters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary

Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other

Parameters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis

by Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin

Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar

Profile, Cholesterol and Other Parameters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat &

Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product

Types, Beverages and Snacks - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy &

Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages

and Snacks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy & Desserts,

Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages and Snacks

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Objective - Product Labeling, New Product

Development and Regulatory Compliance - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 71: Canada Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Objective - Product Labeling, New Product Development and

Regulatory Compliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis

by Objective - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Product

Labeling, New Product Development and Regulatory Compliance for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total

Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other

Parameters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary

Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other

Parameters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by

Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin

Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar

Profile, Cholesterol and Other Parameters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat &

Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product

Types, Beverages and Snacks - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy &

Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages

and Snacks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &

Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits &

Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages and Snacks for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Objective - Product Labeling, New Product

Development and Regulatory Compliance - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Japan Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Objective - Product Labeling, New Product Development and

Regulatory Compliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by

Objective - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Product

Labeling, New Product Development and Regulatory Compliance for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total

Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other

Parameters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: China Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary

Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other

Parameters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by

Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin

Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar

Profile, Cholesterol and Other Parameters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat &

Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product

Types, Beverages and Snacks - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: China Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy &

Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages

and Snacks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &

Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits &

Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages and Snacks for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: China Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Objective - Product Labeling, New Product

Development and Regulatory Compliance - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 89: China Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Objective - Product Labeling, New Product Development and

Regulatory Compliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: China 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis by

Objective - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Product

Labeling, New Product Development and Regulatory Compliance for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total

Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other

Parameters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary

Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other

Parameters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis

by Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin

Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar

Profile, Cholesterol and Other Parameters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat &

Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product

Types, Beverages and Snacks - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy &

Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages

and Snacks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy & Desserts,

Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages and Snacks

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Objective - Product Labeling, New Product

Development and Regulatory Compliance - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Europe Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Objective - Product Labeling, New Product Development and

Regulatory Compliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis

by Objective - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Product

Labeling, New Product Development and Regulatory Compliance for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total

Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other

Parameters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: France Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary

Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other

Parameters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis

by Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin

Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar

Profile, Cholesterol and Other Parameters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 106: France Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat &

Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product

Types, Beverages and Snacks - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: France Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy &

Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages

and Snacks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: France 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy & Desserts,

Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages and Snacks

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: France Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Objective - Product Labeling, New Product

Development and Regulatory Compliance - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 110: France Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Objective - Product Labeling, New Product Development and

Regulatory Compliance Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: France 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis

by Objective - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Product

Labeling, New Product Development and Regulatory Compliance for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total

Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other

Parameters - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Parameter - Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary

Fiber, Proteins, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol and Other

Parameters Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis

by Parameter - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Vitamin

Profile, Mineral Profile, Total Dietary Fiber, Proteins, Sugar

Profile, Cholesterol and Other Parameters for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat &

Poultry, Dairy & Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product

Types, Beverages and Snacks - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Product Type - Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy &

Desserts, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages

and Snacks Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Nutritional Analysis

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Bakery & Confectionery, Meat & Poultry, Dairy & Desserts,

Fruits & Vegetables, Other Product Types, Beverages and Snacks

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nutritional

Analysis by Objective - Product Labeling, New Product

Development and Regulatory Compliance - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 119: Germany Historic Review for Nutritional Analysis by

Objective - Product Labeling, New Product Development and



