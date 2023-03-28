Global Oat Milk Market Size & Share to Surpass $6.2 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Oat Milk Market is valued at USD 2.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a value of USD 6.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 13.9% over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Overview

The market's expansion is due to the increasing number of vegan population and the desire for rising plant-based milk from health-conscious consumers. Manufacturers have been forced to release various flower substitutes due to problems including lactose intolerance, allergies, and the increased popularity of low-cholesterol diets. This has helped the market for Oat Milk, which meets consumer desire for being allergy-free and has several health advantages.

We forecast that the organic category in Oat Milk market sales will account for more than 73% of total sales by 2030. This increased risk is related to consumer healthiness, a preference for items farmed without pesticides, and an understanding of adulteration in traditional goods.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/oat-milk-market-2047/request-sample

Market Dynamics

New Innovations in the Industry to Support Market Expansion

A growth in flavor consumer demand is driving the oat beverage market. Therefore, there is an increasing focus on creating flavorful and fresh oat beverages. This is projected to support the market expansion of Oat Milk and customer loyalty. The emergence of several oat beverage alternatives is another outcome of these activities. Oat drinks are available in sweetened and unsweetened varieties for customers with and without a sweet appetite. Oat drinks come in a range of flavors since businesses continuously innovate. Vanilla, blueberry, and chocolate are recent flavor introductions. Sales should increase. As a result, helping the market's expansion.

Growing Preference for Immunity-Inducing Products to Cater to Drive the Market Growth

The need for goods that enhance immunity and the growing number of people who are lactose intolerant are two factors driving the worldwide Oat Milk market. Additionally, the coronavirus outbreak increased consumers' already-shifting tastes for goods that boost immunity, which helped Oat Milk's market share grow. Accordingly, as consumers increasingly switch to nutrient-dense substitutes and low-calorie diets, industry players are encouraged to find novel solutions. The Oat Milk sector is expanding due to the rising demand for such alternatives. The market for Oat Milk is expanding due to rising consumer knowledge of the dietary advantages of Oat Milk, which has high calcium and Vitamin B12.

Story continues

Top Players in the Global Oat Milk Market

Oatly (Malmö, Sweden)

Rise Brewing (Stanford, U.S.)

Thrive Market (Los Angeles, U.S.)

Happy Planet Foods (Vancouver, Canada)

Califia Farms (Los Angeles, U.S.)

The Coca-Cola Company (Atlanta, U.S.)

Pacific Foods (Tualatin, U.S.)

Danone (Paris)

HP Hood LLC (Lynnfield, U.S.)



Budget Limitation? Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing

Top Trends in Global Oat Milk Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) projects to see in the Oat Milk industry is the rising Food & Beverages consumption. Consumers are becoming more interested in eating and drinking while on the go. Manufacturers have responded by providing bottle packaging options for Oat Milk. Various Oat Milk products are being offered in bottles by producers like Oatly to appeal to consumers who desire convenience.

Another trend that VMR expected will continue in the Oat Milk industry is its increased adoption of veganism. Because veganism is becoming more and more popular all over the world, the market is expanding even more. People who practice veganism avoid dairy products because they exploit livestock and search the market for alternatives. Dairy milk can be replaced with Oat Milk since it has a mild flavor, a rich texture, and low ecological effects. Throughout the projection period, the factors above are anticipated to support market expansion.

Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/oat-milk-market-2047/0

Top Report Findings

Based on the Sources, the Organic category controls most of the Oat Milk market's revenue. Customers are becoming more interested in organic Oat Milk since it contains higher antioxidants and nutritive minerals than conventional alternatives. As a result, the market is also anticipated to be driven by awareness of the benefits of organic Oat Milk.

Based on the Products, most of the Oat Milk market's revenue is controlled by the Flavored category. The desire from consumers for goods that deliver an enjoyable experience, improve taste buds, and have positive health effects are rising. Due to consumer interest in the ethnic and unique tastes given by the producers, there is a noticeable increase in the number of people buying Oat Milk with additional flavors.

Based on Packaging, most of the Oat Milk market's revenue is controlled by the Carton category. This results from the rising need for packaging options with high-quality and long shelf lives. Demand for the segment is also driven by the growing popularity of Tetra Pak carton packaging, which is predominantly made of paperboard. Because of its lightweight characteristics and sustainability, carton packaging receives major investment from several important organizations. The widespread use of cartons as oat mill packaging results from a rise in the knowledge of the sustainability of paper-based cartons worldwide.

Based on the Distributional Channels, most of the Oat Milk market's revenue is controlled by Supermarkets & Hypermarkets. This is a result of the retail industry's improvement overall and the accessibility of various foreign Oat Milk brands at these outlets. As a result, Oat Milk is becoming more widely available in shops.

Recent Developments in the Global Oat Milk Market

In 2021, the Singaporean food and beverage firm Yeo Hiap Seng and the Swedish brand Oatly will collaborate. The goal of this collaboration is to establish manufacturing facilities in Singapore. These businesses will purchase equipment for $30 million, and Oatly Tetra Pack will be made using Yeo's Senko method.

In 2020, Califia Farms introduced a long-life oat beverage available only to consumers in the U.K. market. To boost the penetration of its products in the nation, the corporation aimed to persuade people to switch from drinking dairy milk to reduce its environmental impact.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 147 Pages and in-depth TOC on Oat Milk Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Category in Oat Milk Market to Generate closed to Half the Total Revenue

For better understanding, based on the Distributional Channels, the Oat Milk market is divided into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail and Other Channels.

During the forecast period, the market for Oat Milk is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the Supermarket & Hypermarkets category. The penetration of Oat Milk through supermarkets is rising due to improvements in the global retail sector and the presence of international brands in these stores. Large grocery chains like Target, Lidl, Kroger, and Walmart sell dairy substitutes like Oat Milk. Oat Milk sales are anticipated to increase throughout the projection period because consumers are drawn to hypermarkets and supermarkets by annual memberships and discounts on large purchases.

On the other hand, the Online Retail category is anticipated to grow significantly. Online Oat Milk sales are increasing due to greater brand options, simple online purchasing, and easy access to items. Due to the industry's significant fragmentation and low customer loyalty, online plant-based milk sales are anticipated to grow even more throughout the projected period.

Asia Pacific Region in Oat Milk Market to Generate almost Half the Total Global numbers

The Asia Pacific region dominates the market throughout the projection period. The need for nutritious food has increased in Asia Pacific due to changing lifestyles, industrialization, and food preferences, which are projected to drive market statistics. Due to the increased incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the number of weight control programs, the market for plant-based milk is predicted to grow favorably in the area.

North America projected to hold second largest share in the market. Because Oat Milk's lean protein and nutritious value are well known to consumers. The market for dairy substitutes in the area has expanded due to the high popularity of e-commerce portals as a selling medium. Due to a rise in milk allergies and lactose intolerance, North American consumers are additionally anticipated to seek Oat Milk.

Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/oat-milk-market-2047

Global Oat Milk Market Segmentation

By Sources

Organic

Conventional

By Products

Plain

Flavored

By Packaging

Cartons

Bottle

Other Packaging



By Distribution Channels

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Other Channels

By Region

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2.5 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 6.2 Billion CAGR 13.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players Oatly, Rise Brewing, Thrive Market, Happy Planet Foods, Califia Farms, The Coca-Cola Company, Pacific Foods, Danone, HP Hood LLC Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/oat-milk-market-2047/request-sample

Key Questions Answered in the Oat Milk Market Report are:

What is the current size of the oat milk market and what are the expected growth trends?

What are the key drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the oat milk market?

What are the different types of oat milk available in the market, and what are their respective market shares?

Which regions are the key markets for oat milk, and what are their respective market sizes?

Who are the key players operating in the oat milk market, and what are their market shares and growth strategies?

What are the different distribution channels used for oat milk, and how are they evolving?

What are the regulatory and legal frameworks governing the oat milk market, and how are they expected to evolve in the future?

What are the key trends and innovations in the oat milk market, and how are they shaping the industry?

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Dietary Supplements Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/dietary-supplements-market-2031

Gluten-Free Products Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/gluten-free-products-market-2030

Pepper Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pepper-market-2024

Commercial Seaweed Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/commercial-seaweed-market-2000

Milk Calcium Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/milk-calcium-market-1982

Milk Packaging Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/milk-packaging-market-1563

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:



