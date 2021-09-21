U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Global Occupancy Sensors Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read

Abstract: - Global Occupancy Sensors Market to Reach $4. 1 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Occupancy Sensors estimated at US$1. 8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.

New York, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Occupancy Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032360/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Passive Infrared, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.6% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ultrasonic segment is readjusted to a revised 12.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $499.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR
- The Occupancy Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$499.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$888.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 10.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.4% CAGR.
- Dual Technology Segment to Record 13.3% CAGR
- In the global Dual Technology segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$140 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$318.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$602 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • Acuity Brands

  • Cooper Industries Inc

  • Eaton Corporation plc

  • General Electric Company

  • Honeywell International, Inc.

  • Hubbell Incorporated.

  • Johnson Controls Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Legrand

  • Leviton Manufacturing Company

  • Lutron Electronics

  • Lutron Electronics Co, Inc.

  • Pammvi Group

  • Panasonic

  • Pepperl+Fuchs

  • Schneider Electric

  • Shenzhen Teng smart science and technology limited company

  • Telkonet

  • Texas instruments Ltd

  • Veris Industries




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032360/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Passive Infrared
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Passive Infrared by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultrasonic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Ultrasonic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Dual Technology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Dual Technology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Technologies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Lighting Systems
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Lighting Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for HVAC Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for HVAC Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Security &
Surveillance Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Security & Surveillance
Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Wired by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Wired by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Wireless by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other Technologies
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Application - Other Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC
Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and Security &
Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual
Technology and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other Technologies
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Application - Other Applications, Lighting Systems,
HVAC Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and Security &
Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 35: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other Technologies
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Application - Other Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC
Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and Security &
Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 41: China Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other Technologies
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Application - Other Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC
Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and Security &
Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 47: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual
Technology and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other Technologies
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Application - Other Applications, Lighting Systems,
HVAC Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and Security &
Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual
Technology and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other Technologies
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 57: France Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Application - Other Applications, Lighting Systems,
HVAC Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and Security &
Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual
Technology and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other Technologies
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 63: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Application - Other Applications, Lighting Systems,
HVAC Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and Security &
Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other Technologies
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 69: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Application - Other Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC
Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and Security &
Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors by
Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other Technologies
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 75: UK Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors by
Application - Other Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC
Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and Security &
Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors by
Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology
and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other Technologies
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 81: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Application - Other Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC
Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 82: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and Security &
Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 83: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy Sensors
by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual
Technology and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 86: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other Technologies
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 87: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Application - Other Applications, Lighting Systems,
HVAC Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 88: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and Security &
Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 89: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Occupancy Sensors by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic,
Dual Technology and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy
Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 93: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Occupancy Sensors by Application - Other Applications, Lighting
Systems, HVAC Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Other Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and
Security & Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 95: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Occupancy Sensors by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy
Sensors by Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual
Technology and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy
Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Application - Other Applications, Lighting Systems,
HVAC Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Other Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and
Security & Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy
Sensors by Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 105: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual
Technology and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 106: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other Technologies
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 107: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Application - Other Applications, Lighting Systems,
HVAC Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and Security &
Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors
by Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 111: India Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual
Technology and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 112: India 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other Technologies
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 113: India Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Application - Other Applications, Lighting Systems,
HVAC Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: India 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and Security &
Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: India 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors by
Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 117: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual
Technology and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 118: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passive
Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other Technologies
for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 119: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Application - Other Applications, Lighting Systems,
HVAC Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 120: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other
Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and Security &
Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Occupancy
Sensors by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy Sensors
by Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Occupancy Sensors by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic,
Dual Technology and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Occupancy Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and
Other Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Occupancy Sensors by Application - Other Applications, Lighting
Systems, HVAC Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Occupancy Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Other Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC
Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 &
2027

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Occupancy Sensors by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for
Occupancy Sensors by Network Connectivity - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years
2020 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 129: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Occupancy Sensors by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 130: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy
Sensors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 131: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Occupancy Sensors by Technology - Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic,
Dual Technology and Other Technologies - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 132: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy
Sensors by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passive Infrared, Ultrasonic, Dual Technology and Other
Technologies for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Occupancy Sensors by Application - Other Applications, Lighting
Systems, HVAC Systems and Security & Surveillance Systems -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 134: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy
Sensors by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Other Applications, Lighting Systems, HVAC Systems and
Security & Surveillance Systems for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 135: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Occupancy Sensors by Network Connectivity - Wired and Wireless -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 136: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Occupancy
Sensors by Network Connectivity - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Wired and Wireless for the Years 2020 & 2027

ARGENTINA

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032360/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


