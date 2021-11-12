Global Off-Highway Fuel Cell Electric Equipment (FCEE) Market Report 2021: Strategic Partnering, Innovative Fuel Cell Concepts, and the Integration of Production, Storage, and Refueling
Hydrogen is turning out to be a very good alternative to fossil fuels. A wide range of industries are developing hydrogen fuel cell technologies for different applications.
Mobility is one of the top industries where hydrogen fuel cells can be used to reduce carbon emissions. Hydrogen fuel cell powertrains in the off-highway industry will compete with battery-electric powertrains in terms of the ability to scale to storage system capacity and reduce refuelling time. Fuel cell solutions in the off-highway industry are nascent, with very few OEMs initiating fuel cell development and isolated testing at private test sites.
However, government initiatives, public and private funding, and stringent mandates for green construction and mining projects are expected to drive the adoption of fuel cell technologies in construction, mining and agricultural applications.
Key Issues Addressed
What will be the estimated OHW vehicles market size (in vehicle units) by 2030? What are the key equipment categories and OEMs in the market?
What are the current hydrogen production and cost scenarios and how will they change by 2030?
Which are the major OEMs in the fuel cell market and what are their development and launch activities, and roadmap targets for 2030?
What are some of the key partnerships in the fuel cell OHW vehicles industry?
What are the regional investment scenarios in the hydrogen mobility landscape worldwide?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of Strategic Imperative on Off-highway FCEE
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
The Analyst's Findings
Off-highway FCEE Market Size by 2033
OHW H2 Fuel Cell - Regional Hotspots
Country Readiness for OHW Hydrogen Fuel Cell
Off-highway Fuel Cell Value Chain
Scope of Analysis
Powertrain Technology Segmentation
Market Segmentation
3. Hydrogen Production Ecosystem
Hydrogen Production Methods
Global Demand for Hydrogen
Hydrogen Production and Required Infrastructure
Policies Supporting Hydrogen Deployment
Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Budgetary Spending
Hydrogen Project - Pipeline Investment Plans
Cost of Hydrogen Production Using Natural Gas
Hydrogen Production Cost Outlook Until 2050
Low-carbon Hydrogen Production - Historical, Announced, and Targets
Global Low-carbon Hydrogen Production Plans
4. Off-highway Fuel Cell Technology Trends
OHW Fuel Cell Equipment - Powertrain Schematics
OHW Fuel Cell Equipment - Key Components
OHW Alternative Fuel Powertrain - Working Principle
OHW Alternative Fuel Powertrain Development Roadmap
Types of Fuel Cell Systems
OHW Fuel Cell Technology Roadmap
Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure
5. Policy Landscape and Government Initiatives
Global Hydrogen Fuel Roadmap
H2 Fuel Cell Development Funding, US
Initiatives from the U.S. Department of Energy
H2 Federal Incentives and Programs, US
H2 State Incentives and Programs, US
Hydrogen Initiatives Until 2030 and Beyond, Europe
Opportunities for Hydrogen Deployment, Europe
Future H2 Deployment Targets, Europe
Hydrogen Fuel Cell Policies, China
Hydrogen Corridor Projects, China
6. Market Landscape, Dynamics, and Ecosystem
Launch Roadmap of Key Manufacturers
Strategy Roadmap - CNH Industrial, New Holland
Case Study - Hydrogen Tractor, New Holland
Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - JCB
Strategy Roadmap - Hyundai Construction Equipment
Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - Komatsu
Case Study - Retrofitted Fuel Cell Dump Truck, Komatsu
Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - Sany
Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - XCMG
OHW FCEV Pilots and Initiatives
Off-highway Fuel Cell Value Chain
Top Supplier Capabilities, North America and Europe
Top Supplier Capabilities, Asia
7. OHW H2 Fuel Cell - Market Opportunity Analysis
OHW H2 Fuel Cell - Regional Hotspots
OHW FCEV Market Opportunity by Region, 2021
OHW FCEV Market Opportunity by Equipment Category, 2021
OHW FCEV Use in Construction and Mining
Off-highway FCEV Market Size by 2033
OHW Fuel Cell Market Size - Forecast Methodology and Assumptions
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Product Development, Technology, and IP for Competitive Edge
Growth Opportunity 2 - Cross-Industry/-Category Opportunity Identification for Sustainable Growth
Growth Opportunity 3 - Long-term Growth Strategies for Sustainability
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
3 Key Takeaways
