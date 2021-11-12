U.S. markets open in 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,654.25
    +11.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,937.00
    +108.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,065.50
    +42.75 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,418.00
    +9.90 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.60
    -0.99 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,859.80
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.10 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1450
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5700
    +0.0100 (+0.64%)
     

  • Vix

    17.28
    -1.45 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3393
    +0.0026 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9900
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,669.31
    -1,162.77 (-1.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,571.79
    -26.18 (-1.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,358.10
    -26.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,609.97
    +332.11 (+1.13%)
     

Global Off-Highway Fuel Cell Electric Equipment (FCEE) Market Report 2021: Strategic Partnering, Innovative Fuel Cell Concepts, and the Integration of Production, Storage, and Refueling

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Off-Highway Fuel Cell Electric Equipment (FCEE) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Hydrogen is turning out to be a very good alternative to fossil fuels. A wide range of industries are developing hydrogen fuel cell technologies for different applications.

Mobility is one of the top industries where hydrogen fuel cells can be used to reduce carbon emissions. Hydrogen fuel cell powertrains in the off-highway industry will compete with battery-electric powertrains in terms of the ability to scale to storage system capacity and reduce refuelling time. Fuel cell solutions in the off-highway industry are nascent, with very few OEMs initiating fuel cell development and isolated testing at private test sites.

However, government initiatives, public and private funding, and stringent mandates for green construction and mining projects are expected to drive the adoption of fuel cell technologies in construction, mining and agricultural applications.

Key Issues Addressed

  • What will be the estimated OHW vehicles market size (in vehicle units) by 2030? What are the key equipment categories and OEMs in the market?

  • What are the current hydrogen production and cost scenarios and how will they change by 2030?

  • Which are the major OEMs in the fuel cell market and what are their development and launch activities, and roadmap targets for 2030?

  • What are some of the key partnerships in the fuel cell OHW vehicles industry?

  • What are the regional investment scenarios in the hydrogen mobility landscape worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of Strategic Imperative on Off-highway FCEE

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

  • The Analyst's Findings

  • Off-highway FCEE Market Size by 2033

  • OHW H2 Fuel Cell - Regional Hotspots

  • Country Readiness for OHW Hydrogen Fuel Cell

  • Off-highway Fuel Cell Value Chain

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Powertrain Technology Segmentation

  • Market Segmentation

3. Hydrogen Production Ecosystem

  • Hydrogen Production Methods

  • Global Demand for Hydrogen

  • Hydrogen Production and Required Infrastructure

  • Policies Supporting Hydrogen Deployment

  • Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Budgetary Spending

  • Hydrogen Project - Pipeline Investment Plans

  • Cost of Hydrogen Production Using Natural Gas

  • Hydrogen Production Cost Outlook Until 2050

  • Low-carbon Hydrogen Production - Historical, Announced, and Targets

  • Global Low-carbon Hydrogen Production Plans

4. Off-highway Fuel Cell Technology Trends

  • OHW Fuel Cell Equipment - Powertrain Schematics

  • OHW Fuel Cell Equipment - Key Components

  • OHW Alternative Fuel Powertrain - Working Principle

  • OHW Alternative Fuel Powertrain Development Roadmap

  • Types of Fuel Cell Systems

  • OHW Fuel Cell Technology Roadmap

  • Hydrogen Refueling Infrastructure

5. Policy Landscape and Government Initiatives

  • Global Hydrogen Fuel Roadmap

  • H2 Fuel Cell Development Funding, US

  • Initiatives from the U.S. Department of Energy

  • H2 Federal Incentives and Programs, US

  • H2 State Incentives and Programs, US

  • Hydrogen Initiatives Until 2030 and Beyond, Europe

  • Opportunities for Hydrogen Deployment, Europe

  • Future H2 Deployment Targets, Europe

  • Hydrogen Fuel Cell Policies, China

  • Hydrogen Corridor Projects, China

6. Market Landscape, Dynamics, and Ecosystem

  • Launch Roadmap of Key Manufacturers

  • Strategy Roadmap - CNH Industrial, New Holland

  • Case Study - Hydrogen Tractor, New Holland

  • Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - JCB

  • Strategy Roadmap - Hyundai Construction Equipment

  • Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - Komatsu

  • Case Study - Retrofitted Fuel Cell Dump Truck, Komatsu

  • Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - Sany

  • Hydrogen Strategy Roadmap - XCMG

  • OHW FCEV Pilots and Initiatives

  • Off-highway Fuel Cell Value Chain

  • Top Supplier Capabilities, North America and Europe

  • Top Supplier Capabilities, Asia

7. OHW H2 Fuel Cell - Market Opportunity Analysis

  • OHW H2 Fuel Cell - Regional Hotspots

  • OHW FCEV Market Opportunity by Region, 2021

  • OHW FCEV Market Opportunity by Equipment Category, 2021

  • OHW FCEV Use in Construction and Mining

  • Off-highway FCEV Market Size by 2033

  • OHW Fuel Cell Market Size - Forecast Methodology and Assumptions

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Product Development, Technology, and IP for Competitive Edge

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Cross-Industry/-Category Opportunity Identification for Sustainable Growth

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Long-term Growth Strategies for Sustainability

  • Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

  • 3 Key Takeaways

Companies Mentioned

  • CNH

  • Hyundai

  • JCB

  • Komatsu

  • Sany

  • XCMG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nttxt7


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Some Energy Stocks Could Double. Where to Invest Now.

    An industry veteran finds promise in both conventional and alternative energy names. Why he likes Diamondback Energy, Antero Resources, EQT, Cottera Energy, PDC, EOG, Enphase, Enviva, and others.

  • Why Solar Energy Stocks Jumped Thursday

    Shares of solar energy stocks jumped almost across the board on Thursday as the industry got some good news about potential tariffs. Asian solar panel manufacturers led the way, but everyone from residential solar installers to adjacent equipment manufacturers experienced at least a small bounce. At their peaks Thursday, Canadian Solar (NASDAQ: CSIQ) was up 15.6%, Daqo New Energy (NYSE: DQ) gained 10.3%, JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) was up 11.9%, and Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) popped by 8.9%.

  • Metals Will Be The Oil Of The Future

    The energy transition is driving the next commodity supercycle, in which certain metals will see huge demand at the expense of crude oil

  • General Electric’s Power Business Faces Stiff Competition as Spinoff Looms

    The segment seeking to profit from the renewable-energy boom is described by analysts as the weakest of the three set to emerge from the conglomerate.

  • China's Longi plans to set up more manufacturing plants overseas

    Longi Green Tech, the world's biggest monocrystalline silicon solar maker, is looking to set up more manufacturing plants overseas, aiming to seize a bigger market share and avoid hefty U.S. import tariffs. The Xi'an-headquartered Longji Green Technology Co has two offshore plants in Malaysia and Vietnam, accounting for about 1% of its total wafer capacity and 20% of its cell and module products capacity. "Recently we are actively studying to build manufacturing plants in other regions with advantageous production factors, such as India, Saudi Arabia and the U.S.," Li Zhenguo, President of Longi Green Tech, told an online media roundtable on Thursday.

  • ‘Net Zero’ Will Make Wall Street Richer at Main Street’s Expense

    Follow the money and note who benefits from creating an artificial demand for renewable energy.

  • Duke Energy Commits Nearly $250,000 in Monthlong Effort to Fight Hunger in South Carolina

    Duke Energy is kicking off a monthlong initiative to support organizations in South Carolina that address food insecurities and inequities across the state. This effort will provide nearly $250,000...

  • Analyst Report: Edison International

    Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison, an electric utility that supplies power to 5 million customers in a 50,000-square-mile area of Southern California, excluding Los Angeles. Edison Energy owns interests in nonutility businesses that deal in energy-related products and services. In 2014, Edison International sold its wholesale generation subsidiary Edison Mission Energy out of bankruptcy to NRG Energy.

  • Merge charging-station form and function to increase electric vehicle use | Opinion

    Thanks to architects, soon you may be plugging your EV into a park bench, a brick façade or even a piece of public art.

  • How Green Hydrogen Is Made

    JOURNAL REPORTS: ENERGY Hydrogen has promise as a fuel that burns without creating greenhouse gases. But the production of hydrogen isn’t necessarily as clean. Only 1% of current hydrogen production is produced from renewable sources, according to the International Energy Agency.

  • Renewable energy is making a sustainable life feasible for a farmer in P.E.I.

    Cheaper solar panels are making living life off grid easier.

  • Does solar energy have a bright future? Or is it still just a fantasy?

    A project to install solar energy in his backyard chicken coop has convinced one Teen Takes panelists that solar energy is the future.

  • $1 billion renewable energy project planned for Central Texas

    Chem-Energy, a California-based firm, plans to hire a minimum of 400 people in the first year. The project calls for two power plants that will combine solar generation and battery storage.

  • Renewable Energy Quiz: Test Your Knowledge

    How much do you really know about solar, wind, hydropower and more? It’s time to find out.

  • Gov. Newsom Announces Agreement To Get Cleaner Vehicles In California

    California has signed onto an agreement to get cleaner trucks and cars on the road, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

  • Solar tax credits and heat pump rebates: All the ways Build Back Better would incentivize cleaner energy at home

    'The framework, if approved, would represent the largest single investment in the clean energy economy in the U.S.,' President Joe Biden said.

  • Wisconsin utilities are resisting third-party rooftop solar. A bill in the Legislature might open the door.

    Draft legislation would allow a company to install panels on a home and then either lease them back or sell power or credits to the property owner.

  • Thinking of buying an electric vehicle in Illinois? Here are 10 things to know

    Would you consider buying an electric vehicle with new incentives from the state of Illinois?

  • Low-carbon aviation fuels are on the horizon. But for now, activists say we need to stay grounded

    Fuel made from waste and synthetic ‘e-fuels’ could reduce emissions significantly but scaling up quickly will be an immense challenge• Why it’s so hard to electrify shipping and aviation – interactive The International Air Transport Association has committed to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and is banking on sustainable fuel to reach that goal. Illustration: Josep Pratt Sorolla/The Guardian A powder blue airplane flew from London to Glasgow in September to deliver on a promise. Airlines arou

  • Why Tesla Shares Are Rising

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher amid continued volatility in EV names and as the stock rebounds following speculation of a stock sale by Elon Musk. A Reuters report highlighted global automakers plan to spend over $500 billion on EVs through 2030. Tesla shares were otherwise trading lower Tuesday as the stock pulled back from its recent surge amid speculation Elon Musk may sell shares. China-made vehicle sales also reportedly fell 3% month over month in October. See Also: Why