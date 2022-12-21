Global Off-Highway Rental Equipment Markets Report 2022: Key Players, Case Studies, and Technology Highlights Trends - Expansion of Rental Companies and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Shared Platforms
This research focuses on the off-highway rental equipment market, providing insights into key participants, market size, regional hotspots, and forecast revenue potential. It also includes a list of key players, profiles, and case studies and highlights of technology trends in the off-highway industry.
Collaborations between OEMs, rental companies, digital solution providers, battery manufacturers, utility companies, dealerships, and technology companies are creating a new wave of solutions that enhance the customer experience.
These synergies are driving innovation and creating a sustainable environment. Customers are beginning to prefer renting/sharing rather than owning, encouraging these companies to partner with rental companies and digital solution providers to bundle services and products.
The expansion of rental companies and peer-to-peer (P2P) shared platforms will increase the demand for fleet management and remote monitoring services. Rental models will transform users which would have a significant impact on customer relationships for OEMs, dealers, and suppliers.
As owner-operators increase the utilization of rental equipment, decisions, with respect to parts and lubricant procurement, will involve recommendations from rental companies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Rental Equipment Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Main Findings
Segmentation
Top Competitors
Growth Metrics
Forecast Considerations
Revenue Share by Region
Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Region
Forecast Analysis
Competitive Environment
3. Drivers and Restraints
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
4. Rental Business Model Analysis
Rental Equipment Trends
Rental Business Models
Use Case Analysis
Leasing Business Model Overview
5. Technology Trends
Technology in Rental Equipment - Telematics Adoption
Telematics Use Cases by Rental Equipment Providers
Telematics Solutions Comparison of Rental Providers
Robotics, Driverless Operations, and Automation
Rental Equipment Providers' Self-driving Efforts
Robotics, Driverless, and Automation Case study
Alternative Powertrains and Fuels in Heavy Equipment
Alternative Powertrains Offerings by Rental Companies
6. Company Profiles
United Rentals
Loxam
Ashtead Group
Boels Rentals
Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd.
Kanamoto
Coates Hire
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region
Off-Highway Rental Equipment Companies
North America - Growth Metrics
North America - Revenue Forecast
North America - Revenue Forecast by Country
North America - Forecast Analysis
Europe
Asia
Rest of World
Revenue Share
Revenue Share Analysis
Revenue Share of Top 15 Rental Companies by Region
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1 - Bundled Cross-Selling
Growth Opportunity 2 - Emerging Markets
Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Partnerships
