Global Off-Highway Rental Equipment Markets Report 2022: Key Players, Case Studies, and Technology Highlights Trends - Expansion of Rental Companies and Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Shared Platforms

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Off-Highway Rental Equipment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research focuses on the off-highway rental equipment market, providing insights into key participants, market size, regional hotspots, and forecast revenue potential. It also includes a list of key players, profiles, and case studies and highlights of technology trends in the off-highway industry.

Collaborations between OEMs, rental companies, digital solution providers, battery manufacturers, utility companies, dealerships, and technology companies are creating a new wave of solutions that enhance the customer experience.

These synergies are driving innovation and creating a sustainable environment. Customers are beginning to prefer renting/sharing rather than owning, encouraging these companies to partner with rental companies and digital solution providers to bundle services and products.

The expansion of rental companies and peer-to-peer (P2P) shared platforms will increase the demand for fleet management and remote monitoring services. Rental models will transform users which would have a significant impact on customer relationships for OEMs, dealers, and suppliers.

As owner-operators increase the utilization of rental equipment, decisions, with respect to parts and lubricant procurement, will involve recommendations from rental companies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Off-highway Rental Equipment Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Main Findings

  • Segmentation

  • Top Competitors

  • Growth Metrics

  • Forecast Considerations

  • Revenue Share by Region

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Forecast Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

3. Drivers and Restraints

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

4. Rental Business Model Analysis

  • Rental Equipment Trends

  • Rental Business Models

  • Use Case Analysis

  • Leasing Business Model Overview

5. Technology Trends

  • Technology in Rental Equipment - Telematics Adoption

  • Telematics Use Cases by Rental Equipment Providers

  • Telematics Solutions Comparison of Rental Providers

  • Robotics, Driverless Operations, and Automation

  • Rental Equipment Providers' Self-driving Efforts

  • Robotics, Driverless, and Automation Case study

  • Alternative Powertrains and Fuels in Heavy Equipment

  • Alternative Powertrains Offerings by Rental Companies

6. Company Profiles

  • United Rentals

  • Loxam

  • Ashtead Group

  • Boels Rentals

  • Nishio Rent All Co. Ltd.

  • Kanamoto

  • Coates Hire

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region

  • Off-Highway Rental Equipment Companies

  • North America - Growth Metrics

  • North America - Revenue Forecast

  • North America - Revenue Forecast by Country

  • North America - Forecast Analysis

  • Europe

  • Asia

  • Rest of World

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

  • Revenue Share of Top 15 Rental Companies by Region

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Bundled Cross-Selling

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Emerging Markets

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Strategic Partnerships

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vf4c8b

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


