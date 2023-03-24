U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,952.97
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,127.32
    +22.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,763.11
    -24.29 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.23
    +1.94 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.26
    -0.70 (-1.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.10
    -12.80 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.28
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0767
    -0.0070 (-0.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3740
    -0.0320 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2226
    -0.0063 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7330
    -0.0560 (-0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,682.70
    -600.63 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    602.18
    -16.20 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,405.45
    -94.15 (-1.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,385.25
    -34.36 (-0.13%)
     

Global Office Software Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $37.06 Billion in 2028 from $24.45 Billion in 2022

PR Newswire
·9 min read

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Office Software Market: Analysis By Type (Spreadsheet Software, Word Processing Software, Visualization Software, Presentation Software and Others), By Deployment (Cloud and On Premise), By Region Size and Trends with Impact of COVID-19 and Forecast up to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global office software market was valued at US$24.45 billion in 2022. The market value is forecasted to grow to US$37.06 billion by 2028.

The office software market is a part of software industry that includes a range of software applications designed to help individuals and organizations create, edit, manage, and share digital content.

Office software market is associated with provision of suite of applications by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) including database management systems, graphics software, spreadsheet applications, and word processors. Office software has two categories - basic and collaborative.

Factors such as growing working class population, rising disposable income, increasing number of businesses and startups, rising IT spending, increased demand for cloud-based software and applications, rising adoption of BYOD policy etc. are expected to drive the overall market growth in the forecasted period.

Collaboration is the new trend for the office software industry. Collaborative software provides customers with overall solutions, including document editing and data sharing, storage, real-time communication, and mobile office. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of approx. 7% during the forecasted period of 2023-2028.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

  • By Type: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into five segments based on type: spreadsheet software, word processing software, presentation software, visualization software and others. Spreadsheet segment holds the largest share of global office software market owing to growing use of spreadsheet software by companies for storing, organizing, and analyzing data in tabular format, escalating tendency of SMEs to use spreadsheet office software while working with various e-commerce players, wide range of applications of these software in development teams, marketing, accounting, etc., growing adoption of work from home culture and ongoing technological advancements in the IT sector.

  • By Deployment: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into two segments based on deployment: on premise and cloud. Cloud office software market is both the largest and fastest growing segment, owing to increased flexibility, scalability and resilience offered by cloud collaboration platforms, lower capital & operational costs, shift in consumer's preference towards subscription cloud-based office software and rise in adoption of work from home culture.

  • By Region: The report provides insight into the office software market based on the regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America office software market holds the largest share of global office software market owing to increasing internet penetration, growing SME expenditures in the SaaS and cloud industry, growing demand for cost effective, easy to use and customizable office software solutions among businesses, increasing advancements in office software solutions and rising consumer awareness about collaborative office software. The US office software market is further divided into five segments by type, namely, spreadsheet software, word processing software, presentation software, visualization software and others, where the spreadsheet segment holds the largest share.

  • Asia Pacific office software market in the fastest growing region of global office software market owing to rapidly expanding working class population, rising number of startups and new businesses, increasing disposable income, growing demand for automated and efficient software tools and higher emphasis of regional governments on digitalization of operations. China office software market have great potential. In recent years, China's desktop market has developed rapidly, with Microsoft and Kingsoft the two leading players but other brands such as Yozosoft and Standard Software are catching up.

Market Dynamics:

  • Growth Drivers: The global office software market has been growing over the past few years, due to factors such as rising adoption of cloud computing, increasing internet penetration, growing usage of mobile devices, increasing demand for productivity tools, globalization, etc. Office software like Microsoft Office, Google Docs, Zoho Workplace, etc. are available for both iOS and Android mobile devices, allowing users to create, edit, and share documents on the go while also providing benefits such as increased mobility, convenience, improved productivity and real-time updates and notifications related to office tasks and work deadlines. So with office software for mobile devices being associated with increased accessibility, ease of installation and ongoing integration of a number of advanced functionalities such as intranet security, document management, etc., there has been an increased demand for office software applications that are specifically designed for mobile devices, such as note-taking apps and mobile scanning apps that allow users to easily create, edit, and share documents directly from their mobile devices, positivity contributing to the growth of global office software market.

  • Challenges: However, the market growth would be negatively impacted by various challenges such as compatibility issues, high risk of data thefts and software malfunction, etc. Companies must ensure that their software is compatible with a wide range of devices and operating systems to maximize its market appeal and reach wider consumer base as there has been instances where office software companies release ongoing updates with advanced capabilities, that are often incompatible with customer's machine and the available devices are not equipped to handle such sophisticated software. Therefore, problems associated with file format compatibility, operating system compatibility, hardware & software compatibility, and different version compatibility will continue to hinder the growth of global office software market in the forecasted years.

  • Trends: The market is projected to grow at a fast pace during the forecasted period, due to various latest trends such as integration of artificial intelligence (AI), technological advancements, increasing demand for collaboration software, rising demand from SMEs, etc. AI in office software suites like G Suite, Microsoft Office, etc., are used to automate and personalize repetitive tasks, such as data entry, scheduling meetings, replying to emails, document processing, etc., saving time, streamlining workflows and allowing employees to focus on higher-level tasks, improving overall efficiency and productivity. So, increasing integration of AI in office software suits is expected to boost the growth of global office software market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 and Way Forward:

COVID-19 brought in many changes in the world in terms of reduced productivity, loss of life, business closures, closing down of factories and organizations, and shift to an online mode of work.

With widespread adoption of remote work and a sudden shift towards work from home culture in response to lockdown restrictions and social distancing policy imposed by governments of various countries, many businesses shifted their operations online, relying heavily on office software solutions to automate and streamline tasks while maintaining productivity and collaboration, boosting the demand for office software solutions and accelerating the growth of global office software market in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

Office software market is consolidated with few dominant players holding a significant market share. For instance: Microsoft Office holds around 90% share of the global basic office software market.

Other players include Google (G-Suite), Apple (iWork) and others. Similarly, Kingsoft's WPS Office holds around 90% share in China's mobile market, but has a limited global footprint.

Although market is dominated by a few major players, there are many smaller vendors offering niche solutions and diverse innovative offerings to remain competitive in the market.

The key players of the market are:

  • Kingsoft Corporation Limited

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Alphabet Inc. (Google LLC)

  • Apple Inc.

  • Corel Corporation (Alludo)

  • The Apache Software Foundation

  • Nevron Software LLC

  • MobiSystems, Inc.

  • Collabora Ltd.

  • Yongzhong Software Co., Ltd. (Yozosoft)

The leading players of the market are adopting various key development strategies to meet the increased demand from various industries, including increased R&D investment, strategic partnerships, mergers, acquisition & collaboration as well as developing new solutions in order to broaden and strengthen their current portfolios, while attracting new customers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Office Software: An Overview
2.1.1 Definition of Office Software
2.1.2 Benefits of Office Software
2.2 Office Software Segmentation: An Overview
2.2.1 Office Software Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Office Software Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Office Software Market: An Overview
3.1.2 Global Office Software Market by Value
3.1.3 Global Office Software Market by Type (Spreadsheet Software, Word Processing Software, Presentation Software, Visualization Software and Others)
3.1.4 Global Office Software Market by Deployment (Cloud and On Premise)
3.1.5 Global Office Software Market Value by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World)
3.2 Global Office Software Market: Type Analysis
3.2.1 Global Office Software Market by Type: An Overview
3.2.2 Global Spreadsheet Office Software Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Word Processing Office Software Market by Value
3.2.4 Global Visualization Office Software Market by Value
3.2.5 Global Presentation Office Software Market by Value
3.2.6 Global Others Office Software Market by Value
3.3 Global Office Software Market: Deployment Analysis
3.3.1 Global Office Software Market by Deployment: An Overview
3.3.2 Global Cloud Office Software Market by Value
3.3.3 Global On Premise Office Software Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

5. Impact of COVID-19
5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Office Software Market
5.2 Post COVID-19 Impact on Office Software Market

6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Driver
6.1.1 Rising Adoption of Cloud Computing
6.1.2 Increasing Internet Penetration
6.1.3 Growing Usage of Mobile Devices
6.1.4 Increasing Demand for Productivity Tools
6.1.5 Globalization
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 High Risk of Data Thefts and Software Malfunction
6.2.2 Compatibility Issues
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
6.3.2 Technological Advancements
6.3.3 Increasing Demand for Collaboration Software
6.3.4 Rising demand from SMEs

7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global Office Software Market Players Competitive Landscape
7.2 Global Office Software Market Players: Product Comparison
7.3 China Office Software Market Competitive Landscape
7.4 China Collaborative Office Software Market Players by Product Comparison

8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1zks40

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-office-software-market-report-2023-sector-to-reach-37-06-billion-in-2028-from-24-45-billion-in-2022--301780909.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Couple claims JPMorgan sold $10 million of their jewelry after drilling open a safety deposit box because they didn’t pay their rent

    They allege they were not given notice before their personal belongings were auctioned off.

  • Wall Street reacts to Hindenburg's report on Block: 'We find it highly unlikely'

    Wall Street is not so sure about a new short call on Block.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond to cut 1,300 more jobs in New Jersey

    The layoffs will come ahead of a change in labor laws in the U.S. state in April that would mandate companies with 100 or more employees to notify them 90 days in advance of plant closings and mass layoffs, instead of 60 days. In January, the struggling retailer had said it would lay off more employees to reduce costs, after announcing last year that it would cut 20% of its corporate and supply-chain workforce.

  • Elon Musk Reveals Tech's New Villain

    Microsoft has taken a lead in Artificial intelligence thanks to ChatGPT, a conversational chatbot developed by OpenAI, a startup in which the CEO of Tesla was an early investor.

  • The age of 62 remains the most popular time to claim Social Security benefits — but are most people correct? Here are the pros and cons of cashing in early

    Here are the pros and cons of cashing in early — yes, early — once you hit that charmed age.

  • Is This Finally an Atomic Bomb From the SEC?

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s notice to Coinbase (COIN) that it’s likely to be accused of breaking securities laws could foreshadow an agency effort to break the back of the crypto sector as it now operates, but it also may finally force court rulings that define how the industry can move forward.

  • Accenture Shares Jump After Plan to Slash 19,000 Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Accenture Plc surged after saying it will cut 19,000 jobs — about 2.5% of its workforce — over the next 18 months, one of the largest rounds of dismissals in a consultancy sector battling strong economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After

  • Baidu Follows Alibaba, Focuses On RISC-V Chips To Bypass US Embargo

    On Thursday, Shanghai-based RISC-V chip technology company StarFive said it had received a strategic investment from Chinese search firm Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) for an undisclosed amount. StarFive has raised 1 billion yuan ($146.46 million) in financing to date, calling that a record for the domestic RISC-V sector, Reuters reports. The investment reflects a growing trend among Chinese tech giants to pour resources into RISC-V, an open-source technology that some analysts say is less susceptible

  • BlackBerry (BB) Announces Strategic Collaboration With Adobe

    BlackBerry (BB) and Adobe's new solution allows users to securely and electronically sign documents.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • Want to Retire in Five Years? What You Must Know

    Here's how to do a retirement-needs analysis to know if you will have enough money to retire when you want to.

  • Petrobras CEO Says He’s Ready to Be World’s Last Oil Producer

    (Bloomberg) -- Jean Paul Prates, the head of Brazil’s state-controlled oil company, isn’t deterred by the world’s energy transition. He says Latin America’s largest producer should keep increasing fossil fuel output for decades to come.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions Pro

  • Shares of Jack Dorsey’s Block Fall on Short-Seller Report

    Shares in Block—formerly known as Square—fell after Hindenburg Research released the results of what it called a two-year investigation.

  • The 10 Years Before Retirement Are Critical. How to Be Ready.

    While retirement planning is a decadeslong endeavor, the way you handle your final decade before leaving the workforce will have a critical impact on how ready you’ll be when that day finally arrives. “It hits about 10 years out—this train is coming to me,” says Danielle Byrd Thompson, a financial professional at Equitable Advisors in Washington, D.C. “It’s like a time clock is starting.” Of course, that final stretch is far easier to navigate when the stock market cooperates.

  • Biden's SPR Strategy Has Capped Oil Prices

    Before plunging on Friday morning, oil prices had recovered somewhat from last week's crash, but the lack of demand from the SPR capped that rebound.

  • Oil slides 2.5% on concerns over health of banking sector

    Oil prices fell about 2.5% on Friday amid declining European banking shares and after U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said refilling the country's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) may take several years, dampening demand prospects. Both benchmarks, which fell over 4% earlier in the session, were on track to end the week higher, after posting their biggest weekly declines in months last week due to banking sector turmoil and worries about a possible recession. Banking stocks slid earlier in the session in Europe with Deutsche Bank and UBS Group hit hard by worries that the worst problems in the sector since the 2008 financial crisis have not yet been contained.

  • The Big Quit: Almost 70% of US workers plan to leave their jobs in 2023 — and Gen Z, millennials are leading the charge. 3 tips to successfully carve a new career path this year

    Leave your job but don't resign yourself to a frugal future.

  • Why TikTok Faces Government Bans in These 11 Countries

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing number of governments are banning TikTok from official phones, as concerns grow over security threats posed by the Chinese-owned social media platform.Most Read from BloombergDeutsche Bank Drops in Selloff Citi Describes as IrrationalJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsCredit Suisse, UBS Among Banks in DOJ Russia-Sanctions ProbeOn Thursday, TikTok Chief Executive Shou Chew faced hostil

  • Roth IRA Income Limits For 2023

    A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) can be a helpful tool for retirement planning. These tax-advantaged accounts offer a way to save money in addition to what you might be contributing to a 401(k) or similar workplace plan. And if … Continue reading → The post Roth IRA Income Limits for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • TikTok CEO fails to convince Congress app is safe

    TikTok CEO Shou Chew was seemingly unable to convince members of the House Commerce Committee that the app is safe to use.