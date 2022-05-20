U.S. markets open in 4 hours 25 minutes

Global In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Report 2022: A $3,058 Million Market Opportunity by 2028

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market

Global In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market
Global In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market

Dublin, May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Forecast to 2028 - By Product, Solution, Composition and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-office teeth whitening products market size is projected to reach US$ 3,058.09 million by 2028 from US$ 1,750.07 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2028.

The growth of the in-office teeth whitening products market is attributed to the rise in awareness regarding oral hygiene and stigma associated with discoloration of teeth. However, side effects associated with in-office teeth whitening products may hinder the growth of market.

The global in-office teeth whitening products market, based on product, is segmented into double-syringe mixing configuration, laser teeth whitening, deep bleaching, Brite smile whitening system, and others. The double-syringe mixing configuration segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. Moreover, the double-syringe mixing configuration segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period as this product is most commonly used in practice.

By solution, the market is segmented into whitening products, custom tray-based tooth whitening systems, and others. The whitening products segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The custom tray-based tooth whitening systems segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2028, owing to the rise in the usage of the solution in hospitals and dental clinics across the globe.

In terms of composition, the in-office teeth whitening products market is segmented into carbamide peroxide, hydrogen peroxide, and others. The carbamide peroxide segment held the largest share of the market and is expected to dominate the market by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

The hydrogen peroxide segment is estimated to witness the most significant growth at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Based on end user, the in-office teeth whitening products market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest share in 2021 and is expected to hold it by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 By Product
1.3.2 By Solution
1.3.3 By Composition
1.3.4 By End User
1.3.5 By Geography

2. In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.3 Experts Opinion

5. Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Awareness Regarding Oral Hygiene
5.1.2 Stigma Associated with Discoloration of Teeth
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Side Effects Associated with In Office Teeth Whitening Products
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Number of Teeth Whitening Treatment Processes
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Adoption of Modern Technology to Transform In Office Teeth Whitening Process
5.5 Impact Analysis

6. In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.2 Global In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players

7. Global In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- By Product
7.1 Overview
7.2 Global In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market, by Product, 2021 & 2028 (%)
7.3 Double-Syringe Mixing Configuration
7.4 Laser Teeth Whitening
7.5 Deep Bleaching
7.6 Brite Smile Whitening System

8. In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - By Solution
8.1 Overview
8.2 Global In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Share by Solution - 2021 & 2028 (%)
8.3 Whitening Products
8.4 Custom Tray-Based Tooth Whitening System

9. In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - By Composition
9.1 Overview
9.2 Global In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Share by Composition - 2021 & 2028 (%)
9.3 Carbamide Peroxide
9.4 Hydrogen Peroxide

10. In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - By End User
10.1 Overview
10.2 Global In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Share by End User - 2021 & 2028 (%)
10.3 Hospitals
10.4 Dental Clinics

11. In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

12. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market

13. In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market-Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Growth Strategies in the In-Office Teeth Whitening Products Market (%)
13.3 Organic Developments
13.4 Inorganic Developments

14. Company Profiles

  • Ultradent Products, Inc.

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V

  • Acquamed Technologies Inc.

  • Vista Apex

  • KoR Whitening (Evolve)

  • Kulzer

  • Life-Like Cosmetic Solutions

  • Temrex Corporation

  • Premier Dental Products Company

  • CAO Group.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sxpknw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


