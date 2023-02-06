The Global Offshore Decommissioning Market is forecast to grow by USD 2565.2 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the offshore decommissioning market and is forecast to grow by USD 2565.2 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.32% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Our report on the offshore decommissioning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by maturing oil and gas fields and aging platforms, strong regulation for offshore decommissioning activities, and the high potential of offshore marginal fields.



The offshore decommissioning market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Shallow water

• Deepwater



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising investments in renewable energy as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore decommissioning market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in post-abandonment monitoring systems and the use of single lifts in decommissioning and discovery of new oil and gas resources will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the offshore decommissioning market covers the following areas:

• Offshore decommissioning market sizing

• Offshore decommissioning market forecast

• Offshore decommissioning market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading offshore decommissioning market vendors that include Able UK Ltd., AF Gruppen Norge AS, Aker Solutions ASA, Baker Hughes Co., DeepOcean Group Holding BV, DNV Group AS, Halliburton Co., Heerema International Group, John Wood Group PLC, Oceaneering International Inc., Perenco, Petrofac Ltd., Ramboll Group AS, Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V., SAIPEM SpA, Schlumberger Ltd., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, Weatherford International Plc, and Allseas Group SA. Also, the offshore decommissioning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05389640/?utm_source=GNW



