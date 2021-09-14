U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market is Projected to Reach a Market value of US$17,099 Million by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain Ltd
·6 min read

Visiongain has published a new report on Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Forecast 2021-2031: - Market Segment by Technology (Jackside & Topside Removal, Well Intervention Vessels and Systems, Cutting and Severing, Heavy Lift Technologies) Market Segment byStructure (Fixed Platforms, Compliant Towers (CT), Caissons, Mobile Offshore Production Units (MOPU), Well Protectors (WP), Subsea Templates (SSTMP)) Market Segment by Technique (Well Plugging and Abandonment, Pipeline Decommissioning, Platform Decommissioning, Umbilical Decommissioning, Subsea Structure Decommissioning) Market Segment by Removal (Leave in Place, Partial Removal, Toppled in Place, Complete Removal) Market Segment by Services (Project management & Compliance, Mobilization & Demobilization of Derrick Barges, Materials Disposal, Site Clearance, Conductor & Power Cable Removal, Other Decommissioning Services) Market Segment by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

Global Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market Outlook

According to Visiongain analysis, global offshore oil & gas decommissioning market was valued at US$9,235 million in 2020 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$17,099 million by 2031. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Download Exclusive Sample of Report @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/offshore-oil-gas-decommissioning-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

  • What is the current size of the overall global offshore oil & gas decommissioning market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

  • What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall offshore oil & gas decommissioning market over the next ten years?

  • What are the main segments within the overall offshore oil & gas decommissioning market?

  • How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

  • How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

  • What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

  • What are the largest national markets for the world offshore oil & gas decommissioning?

  • What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

  • What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

  • How will political and regulatory forces influence regional markets?

  • How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

  • Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

  • What are the leading offshore oil & gas decommissioning? What are their revenues and latest developments?

  • What are some of the most prominent offshore oil & gas decommissioning currently in development?

  • What are the main trends that will affect the world offshore oil & gas decommissioning market between 2021 and 2031?

  • What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

  • What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

  • How will the global offshore oil & gas decommissioning market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

  • What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2021 to 2031?

  • How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

  • How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

Who are the leading players analysed in this market study?

  • Halliburton Company NYSE: HAL

  • Petrofac Limited LON: PFC

  • Baker Hughes Co NYSE: BKR

  • Weatherford International Plc. WFRD (NASDAQ)

  • Schlumberger N.V. SLB (NYSE)

  • Subsea 7 S.A. SOCA (FRA)

  • TechnipFMC Plc FTI (NYSE)

  • John Wood Group PLC WG (LON)

  • Ramboll

  • Oceaneering International, Inc. OII (NYSE)

  • Royal Dutch Shell RDSA (LON)

  • Aker Solutions ASA AKRTF (OTCMKTS)

  • DNV

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY (NYSE)

  • Saipem SpA SPM (BIT)

  • Heerema Marine Contractors

  • Claxton Engineering

  • DeepOcean Group

  • AF Gruppen ASA AF8 (FRA)

  • Bureau Veritas SA BVI (EPA)

Get Detailed TOC @ https://www.visiongain.com/report/offshore-oil-gas-decommissioning-market-2021/#download_sampe_div

Adoption of Modern Technologies in Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning is gaining traction in the global market. Find out why.

Advancements in drilling technology, dynamic positioning equipment and floating production and drilling units have made prospects that were previously thought unreachable, viable. Increased exploration activities in offshore locations will increase the demand for drilling equipment that mitigates well damage and enhances production.

Discover sales predictions for the global offshore oil & gas decommissioning market and submarkets.

The growing number of ageing offshore oil and gas platforms and declining crude oil prices have not been significant factors in the forecast time frame for the market's high growth rate. Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market, there are 5 segmentation's of the offshore oil & gas decommissioning market, with forecasts for 4 Technology, 6 Structure, 5 Techniques, 4 Removal, 6 Services each forecasted at a global and regional level, along with COVID-19 impact recovery pattern analysis for all segments.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only our report contains, staying informed with this invaluable business intelligence.

To access the data contained in this document please email contactus@visiongain.com

Information found nowhere else
With our newly report title, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Visiongain's study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Offshore Oil & Gas Decommissioning Market, and leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Find more research reports on the Oil & Gas Industry, please click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: catherine.walker@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest growing and most innovative, independent, market intelligence around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports cover a 10-year forecast, are hundreds of pages long, with in depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets, which currently can influence one another, these markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defense, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customized and syndicated market research reports means that you can have a bespoke piece of market intelligence customized to your very own business needs.

Contact:

Catherine Walker
PR at Visiongain Inc.
Tel: + 44 0207 336 6100
USA Tel: + 1 718 682 4567
EU Tel: + 353 1 695 0006
Toll Free: 00-1-646-396-5129
Email: catherine.walker@visiongain.com
Web: https://www.visiongain.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

-

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.


