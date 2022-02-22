U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

Global Offshore Support Vessels Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Offshore Support Vessels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global offshore support vessels market reached a value of $41.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach $52.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Offshore support vessels refer to various marine vessels that are used for transporting goods, supplies and equipment during subsea exploration and construction activities. Some of the common types of offshore support vessels include diving support, crane, and pipe laying vessels, seismic survey ships, and platform supply vessels (PSVs). These vessels are primarily used for locating and inspecting oil and gas-bearing areas, towing and positioning rigs/platforms and offering maintenance facilities. They are equipped with powerful small-sized boats that respond to emergencies at offshore installations and also provide various other services, such as transportation, anchor management and platform support.

Increasing oil and gas exploratory activities is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for PSVs across the globe is also providing a boost to the market growth. PSVs are used in the production stage of offshore drilling and for the transportation of cement, casting and drilling pipes and completion fluids. Additionally, various technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of offshore support vessels and the integration of Dynamic Positioning (DP) systems in marine vessels, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are emphasizing on producing computer-controlled vessels that can automatically control their propellers and thrusters to maintain a specific position.

Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with growing investments in the oil and gas sector across the globe, especially in the emerging economies, are projected to drive the global offshore support vessels market further.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bourbon, Grupo CBO, Gulfmark, Havila, Maersk, Seacor Marine, SIEM Offshore, Solstad, Swire, Tayrona Offshore, Tidewater, and Vroon Group.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

  • What was the size of the global offshore support vessels market in 2021?

  • What are the key factors driving the global offshore support vessels market?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global offshore support vessels market?

  • What is the breakup of the global offshore support vessels market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the global offshore support vessels market based on the water depth?

  • What is the breakup of the global offshore support vessels market based on the fuel?

  • What is the breakup of the global offshore support vessels market based on the service type?

  • What is the breakup of the global offshore support vessels market based on the application?

  • What are the key regions in the global offshore support vessels market?

  • Who are the key players/companies in the global offshore support vessels market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Offshore Support Vessels Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessel
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Platform Supply Vessel
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Fast Supply Intervention Vessel
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Multi-Purpose Service Vessel
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Others
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Water Depth
7.1 Shallow Water
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Deepwater
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Fuel
8.1 Fuel Oil
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 LNG
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Service Type
9.1 Technical Services
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Inspection & Survey
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Crew Management
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Logistics & Cargo Management
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Anchor Handling & Seismic Support
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast
9.6 Others
9.6.1 Market Trends
9.6.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Applications
10.1 Oil and Gas Applications
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Offshore Applications
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Bourbon
15.3.1.1 Company Overview
15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.2 Grupo CBO
15.3.2.1 Company Overview
15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.3 Gulfmark
15.3.3.1 Company Overview
15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.4 Havila
15.3.4.1 Company Overview
15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5 Maersk
15.3.5.1 Company Overview
15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.5.3 Financials
15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Seacor Marine
15.3.6.1 Company Overview
15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.6.3 Financials
15.3.7 SIEM Offshore
15.3.7.1 Company Overview
15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8 Solstad
15.3.8.1 Company Overview
15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.8.3 Financials
15.3.9 Swire
15.3.9.1 Company Overview
15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.10 Tayrona Offshore
15.3.10.1 Company Overview
15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11 Tidewater
15.3.11.1 Company Overview
15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
15.3.11.3 Financials
15.3.12 Vroon Group
15.3.12.1 Company Overview
15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/286pgo

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-offshore-support-vessels-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301487525.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

