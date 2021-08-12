U.S. markets close in 5 hours 18 minutes

Global Offsite Construction Market to Reach $235.46 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Rapid rise in urbanization & industrialization, increase in pace of construction activities, and high efficiency of offsite construction in developing countries drive the growth of the global offsite construction market. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 led to several restrictions and temporary closure to construction activities, which disrupted the supply chain management and resulted in unavailability of the raw construction materials.

Portland, OR, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global offsite construction market generated $130.4 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $235.46 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rapid rise in urbanization & industrialization, increase in pace of construction, high efficiency of offsite construction in developing countries drive the growth of the global offsite construction market. However, lack of reliability of offsite construction in earthquake-prone regions and lack of skilled labor and infrastructure in developing countries restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, rise in infrastructure investment presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Sample PDF (230 Pages with More Insight): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12869

COVID-19 scenario:

  • The outbreak of COVID-19 led to several restrictions and temporary closure to construction activity.

  • The construction processes were delayed in order to maintain the social distancing norms according to Government regulation across the world.

  • The pandemic has further disrupted supply chain management, which in turn, resulted in unavailability of raw construction materials.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global offsite construction market based on material, construction type, application, and region.

Based on material, the steel segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Offsite Construction Market Request Here

Based on application, the residential segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/12869

Leading Players:

Leading players of the global offsite construction market analyzed in the research include ATCO, Anderco Pte. Ltd, Honomobo Corporation, Giant Containers Inc, SG Blocks Inc, Skanska AB, Lendlease Corporation, and Speed House Group of Companies.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Structural Steel Market - Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2020-2027

Green Cement and Concrete Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Wood-Cement Boards Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

Steel Fabrication Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

Precast Concrete Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Contact us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141
International: +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn


