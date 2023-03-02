Global Oil Field Chemicals Market Report to 2028: Increasing Oil Exploration and Production Will Enhance Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Field Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global oil field chemicals market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global oil field chemicals market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 4% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on the oil field chemicals market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on the oil field chemicals market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global oil field chemicals market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market, and opportunities for the new entrants in the global oil field chemicals market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing oil exploration and production will enhance market growth.

Growing water treatment projects influence market growth.

Restraints

Fluctuation in crude oil prices will hamper the market growth.

Opportunities

The development of eco-friendly chemicals will create growth opportunities.

Segments Covered



The global oil field chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product, and application.



The Global Oil Field Chemicals Market by Product

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifier

Surfactants

Others

The Global Oil Field Chemicals Market by Application

Drilling

Cement

Stimulation

Production

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

Halliburton

BASF SE

Ecolab Inc.

Clariant

The Dow Chemical Company

Solvay

Croda International Plc

Geo Specialty Chemicals

Stepan Company

Thermax

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the oil field chemicals market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the oil field chemicals market to analyze the trends, and developments in the global market, and forecast market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global oil field chemicals market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

