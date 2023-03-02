U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

Global Oil Field Chemicals Market Report to 2028: Increasing Oil Exploration and Production Will Enhance Growth

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil Field Chemicals Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global oil field chemicals market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global oil field chemicals market to grow with a CAGR of nearly 4% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on the oil field chemicals market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.

The report on the oil field chemicals market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global oil field chemicals market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market, and opportunities for the new entrants in the global oil field chemicals market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing oil exploration and production will enhance market growth.

  • Growing water treatment projects influence market growth.

Restraints

  • Fluctuation in crude oil prices will hamper the market growth.

Opportunities

  • The development of eco-friendly chemicals will create growth opportunities.

Segments Covered

The global oil field chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product, and application.

The Global Oil Field Chemicals Market by Product

  • Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

  • Demulsifier

  • Surfactants

  • Others

The Global Oil Field Chemicals Market by Application

  • Drilling

  • Cement

  • Stimulation

  • Production

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

  • Halliburton

  • BASF SE

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • Clariant

  • The Dow Chemical Company

  • Solvay

  • Croda International Plc

  • Geo Specialty Chemicals

  • Stepan Company

  • Thermax

What does this Report Deliver?
1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the oil field chemicals market.
2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the oil field chemicals market to analyze the trends, and developments in the global market, and forecast market size up to 2028.
3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global oil field chemicals market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.
4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pxechz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


