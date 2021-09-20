U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

Global Oil Free Air Compressors Market to Reach $16.3 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: - Global Oil Free Air Compressors Market to Reach $16. 3 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oil Free Air Compressors estimated at US$11.

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil Free Air Compressors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032374/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 4.6% over the period 2020-2027. Portable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stationary segment is readjusted to a revised 5.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
- The Oil Free Air Compressors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Amfos International

  • Anest Iwata Motherson Pvt. Ltd.

  • Atlas Copco Ltd.

  • Bambi Air Compressors Ltd.

  • Dolphin I.P.A GmbH

  • EKOM SPOL. S R.O.

  • FS-Elliott

  • Gajjar Compressor Pvt. Ltd.

  • Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd.

  • Ingersoll-Rand plc

  • JUN-AIR / Gast Manufacturing, Inc.

  • Maruti Air Compressor

  • RIX Industries

  • Sullair LLC

  • Sundyne Company

  • Suzhou Junwei Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032374/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032374/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


