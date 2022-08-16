The Global Oil and Gas Engineering Services Market is expected to grow by $ 4.38 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Oil and Gas Engineering Services Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the oil and gas engineering services market and it is poised to grow by $ 4. 38 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Aug. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Engineering Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314580/?utm_source=GNW

2% during the forecast period. Our report on the oil and gas engineering services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in oil and gas E&P activities, a gradual recovery in upstream activities, and an increase in government support for the adoption of CNG and other natural gases.

The oil and gas engineering services market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The oil and gas engineering services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Downstream

• Midstream

• Upstream



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising investments in the shale industry as one of the prime reasons driving the oil and gas engineering services market growth during the next few years. Also, value chain integration in the global engineering services market and increasing focus on energy security will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the oil and gas engineering services market covers the following areas:

• Oil and gas engineering services market sizing

• Oil and gas engineering services market forecast

• Oil and gas engineering services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oil and gas engineering services market vendors that include Arseal, Creaform Inc., Element Materials Technology Group Ltd., Hatch Ltd., John Wood Group PLC, L and T Technology Services Ltd., LeMar Industries Inc, Lloyds Register Group Services Ltd., M and H, Mannvit, Quest Global Services Pte. Ltd., Raveon Technologies, Rockwell Automation Inc., Sentiec Oyj, Stantec Inc., Stress Engineering Services Inc., Tetra Tech Inc., Toyo Engineering Corp., TRC Companies Inc., and WSP Global Inc. Also, the oil and gas engineering services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06314580/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



