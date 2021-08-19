Summary Globally in the upstream sector, 27 new build and expansion projects have received FIDs in the first half of 2021. The North Field East conventional natural gas production project in Qatar, with remaining reserves of 11.

New York, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) in 2021, H2 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129940/?utm_source=GNW

4 billion barrels oil equivalent, is the most significant project to be sanctioned in the upstream sector, as well as in the oil and gas value chain.



Scope

- Analysis of remaining reserves of greenfield upstream production projects planned for FIDs by region in H2 2021

- Key details of upstream production projects targeted to receive or received FIDs in 2021

- Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive or received FIDs across key segments in midstream sector

- Key details of midstream projects targeted to receive or received FIDs in 2021

- Brief analysis of major projects expected to receive or received FIDs in refinery and petrochemical segments

- Key details of refinery and petrochemical projects targeted to receive or received FIDs in 2021



Reasons to Buy

- Keep abreast of major projects targeted to receive or received FIDs in 2021 across oil and gas value chain

- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about projects expected to receive or received FIDs in 2021

- Obtain latest information on projects expected to receive or received FIDs in 2021

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong projects data

- Assess your competitor’s projects targeted to receive or received FIDs in 2021

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129940/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



