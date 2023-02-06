The Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market is forecast to grow by $4497 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the oil and gas logistics market and is forecast to grow by $4497 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Logistics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04047008/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the oil and gas logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shifting freight from over-the-road to intermodal, surge in offshore oil and gas exploration and production activities, and demand for contract logistics services.



The oil and gas logistics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Onshore

• Offshore



By Type

• Pipeline

• Railroads

• Tanker and trucks



By Geography

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the replacement of coal-fired power plants by natural gas-based power plants as one of the prime reasons driving the oil and gas logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing demand for oil and natural gas and advances in technology to provide high-end logistics and supply chain solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the oil and gas logistics market covers the following areas:

• Oil and gas logistics market sizing

• Oil and gas logistics market forecast

• Oil and gas logistics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading oil and gas logistics market vendors that include ACI Cargo, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Aramex International LLC, ASCO Group, AsstrA Associated Traffic AG, BDP International Inc., Berrio Logistics India Pvt. Ltd., Bollore SE, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker, DEHOCO License AG, Deutsche Post AG, Gulf Agency Co. Ltd., Halcon Primo Logistics Pte Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, NOATUM HOLDINGS SLU, Reliance Logistics Group Inc., Riada Shipping and Logistics, and Tudor International Freight Ltd. Also, the oil and gas logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04047008/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



