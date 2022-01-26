U.S. markets open in 4 hours 19 minutes

Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market, By Type, By Internal v/s External, By Internal Leak Detection Method, By External Leak Detection Method, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026

Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market, By Type (Upstream, Midstream and Downstream), By Internal v/s External, By Internal Leak Detection Method (Mass Volume Balance, Negative Pressure Wave, Pressure Point Analysis and Real Time Transient Monitoring (RTTM)), By External Leak Detection Method (Fiber Optic Leak Detection, Liquid Sensing Cable, Vapor Sensing Cable, Acoustic Emission), By Application (Onshore & Offshore), By End Use (Buried Pipelines, Subsea Pipelines, Refinery/Petrochemical Complex), By Region, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026

New York, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market, By Type, By Internal v/s External, By Internal Leak Detection Method, By External Leak Detection Method, By Application, By End Use, By Region, Competition, Opportunity and Forecast, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223778/?utm_source=GNW

Global oil & gas pipeline leak detection market was valued at USD2401.32 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 10.21% to reach the value of USD4390.43 million by 2026. Growing energy requirements, rising offshore & onshore exploration activities in the oil & gas industry, and increasing investments by oil & gas market players to prevent gas leakage are the primary factors driving the growth of the global oil & gas pipeline leak detection market in the forecast period.
Rising incidences of leakages in pipelines can lead to huge loss of lives and monetary losses, making the market players adopt safety measures during oil & gas exploration activities.The imposition of new guidelines by the Pipeline & Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) for market players and system operators to maintain the pipeline structure to lower the risk of leakage is expected to fuel the adoption of leak detection systems all over the globe.

Ongoing construction of new pipelines and up-gradation of existing systems is accelerating the adoption of new technologies and equipment to lower the risk while oil & gas exploration activities.Leak detection systems are being actively installed in aging pipeline structures as they exhibit higher chances of leakage, corrosion and therefore need continuous monitoring.

However, fluctuations in crude oil prices and difficulty obtaining permission to set up new pipeline projects may hinder the growth of the global oil & gas pipeline leak detection market in the forecast period.
The global oil & gas pipeline leak detection market is segmented on the basis of type, internal v/s external, internal leak detection method, external leak detection method, application, end use, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on the application, the market is bifurcated into onshore and offshore.

The onshore segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2022-2026. Availability of a large number of oil & gas reserves, high demand for natural gas, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies by market players are expected to drive the growth of the onshore segment in the forecast period.
Some of the major players operating in the global oil & gas pipeline leak detection market are Honeywell International, Inc., Atmos International Inc., Siemens AG, FLIR Systems Inc., and Schneider Electric SA.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast the Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market based on of type, internal v/s external, internal leak detection method, external leak detection method, application, end use, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.
• To identify the dominant region or segment in the Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market.
• To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.
The analyst calculated the market size of the global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection system manufacturers/ distributors
• Market research and consulting firms
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market, By Type:
o Upstream
o Midstream
o Downstream
• Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market, By Internal v/s External:
o Internal
o External
• Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market, By Internal Leak Detection Method:
o Mass Volume Balance
o Negative Pressure Wave
o Pressure Point Analysis
o Real Time Transient Monitoring (RTTM)
• Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market, By External Leak Detection Method:
o Fiber Optic Leak Detection
o Liquid Sensing Cable
o Vapor Sensing Cable
o Acoustic Emission
• Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market, By Application:
o Onshore
o Offshore
• Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market, By End Use:
o Buried Pipelines
o Subsea Pipelines
o Refinery/Petrochemical Complex
• Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market, By Region:
o North America
United States
Mexico
Canada
o Europe
Russia
Germany
Italy
UK
France
Spain
o Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Indonesia
Australia
South Korea
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
o South America
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06223778/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


