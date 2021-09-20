U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

Global Oil and Gas Pumps Market to Reach $9.2 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·26 min read

Abstract: - Global Oil and Gas Pumps Market to Reach $9. 2 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oil and Gas Pumps estimated at US$6. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.

New York, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032372/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027. Submersible Pumps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Non-Submersible Pumps segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR
- The Oil and Gas Pumps market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.

- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

  • Alfa Laval AB

  • Baker Hughes Co

  • Flowserve Corporation

  • Gardner Denver Holdings Inc

  • Grundfos Holding A/S

  • ITT Inc.

  • KSB SE & Co. KGaA

  • Sulzer AG

  • Weir Group PLC

  • Xylem Inc.




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032372/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Submersible Pumps
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Submersible Pumps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Submersible Pumps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Submersible
Pumps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Submersible Pumps by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Submersible Pumps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Centrifugal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Centrifugal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Centrifugal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Positive
Displacement by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Positive Displacement by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Positive Displacement
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Cryogenic by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Cryogenic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryogenic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Midstream by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Midstream by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Midstream by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Downstream by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Downstream by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Downstream by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Upstream by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Upstream by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Upstream by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Type - Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Type -
Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Submersible Pumps and
Non-Submersible Pumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Pump Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Pump
Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by Pump
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Centrifugal,
Positive Displacement and Cryogenic for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Midstream, Downstream and Upstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CANADA
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Type - Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Type -
Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Submersible
Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Pump Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Pump
Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Pump Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Midstream, Downstream and Upstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Type - Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Type -
Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Submersible
Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Pump Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Pump
Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Pump Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Midstream, Downstream and Upstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

CHINA
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Type - Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: China Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Type -
Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Submersible
Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Pump Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: China Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Pump
Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Pump Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: China Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Midstream, Downstream and Upstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Type - Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Type -
Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Submersible
Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Pump Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Pump
Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Pump Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Midstream, Downstream and Upstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

FRANCE
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Type - Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: France Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Type -
Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Submersible
Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Pump Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: France Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Pump
Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Pump Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: France Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Midstream, Downstream and Upstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

GERMANY
Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Type - Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Type -
Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Submersible
Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Pump Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Pump
Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Pump Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Midstream, Downstream and Upstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ITALY
Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Type - Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Type -
Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Submersible
Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Pump Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Pump
Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Pump Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Midstream, Downstream and Upstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Type - Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: UK Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Type -
Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Submersible Pumps and
Non-Submersible Pumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Pump Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: UK Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Pump
Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by Pump
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Centrifugal,
Positive Displacement and Cryogenic for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: UK Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Midstream, Downstream and Upstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

SPAIN
Table 112: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Type - Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Spain Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Type -
Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Submersible
Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Pump Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Pump
Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Pump Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Midstream, Downstream and Upstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

RUSSIA
Table 121: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Type - Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Russia Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Type -
Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Submersible
Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Pump Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Russia Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by Pump
Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Pump Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Russia Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas Pumps by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Midstream, Downstream and Upstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil and
Gas Pumps by Type - Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Type - Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027

Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil and
Gas Pumps by Pump Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and
Cryogenic - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Pump Type - Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 135: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Pump Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Centrifugal, Positive Displacement and Cryogenic for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 136: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Oil and
Gas Pumps by Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 137: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Application - Midstream, Downstream and Upstream Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 138: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Midstream, Downstream and Upstream for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Oil and
Gas Pumps by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 140: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 141: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Oil and Gas
Pumps by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Oil and
Gas Pumps by Type - Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 143: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Oil and Gas Pumps
by Type - Submersible Pumps and Non-Submersible Pumps Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032372/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


