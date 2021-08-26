U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,471.74
    -24.45 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,289.16
    -116.34 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,949.73
    -92.13 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,227.87
    -11.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.58
    -0.78 (-1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.16 (-0.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1759
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3530
    +0.0110 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    -0.0046 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9900
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,798.51
    -1,625.73 (-3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.43
    -21.88 (-1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.45
    -22.67 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Report 2021-2027 - Shale Gas E&P Activities Translates into Opportunities

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oilfield Chemicals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market to Reach $43.9 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Oilfield Chemicals estimated at US$27.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Drilling Fluids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.6% CAGR and reach US$17.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Stimulation Chemicals segment is readjusted to a revised 7.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR

The Oilfield Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.

Production Chemicals Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR

In the global Production Chemicals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of COVID-19 and Looming Global Recession

  • COVID Impact on Oil & Gas Industry

  • An Introduction to Oilfield Chemicals

  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 147 Featured)

  • Akzo Nobel NV

  • Albemarle Corp.

  • Baker Hughes

  • Elementis Plc

  • Halliburton Company

  • NALCO Champion

  • Newpark Resources, Inc.

  • Schlumberger Limited

  • Schlumberger Limited (M-I SWACO)

  • Solvay SA

  • The Lubrizol Corporation

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Need to Improve Productivity & Efficiency of Oil Fields Fuels Demand for Oilfield Chemicals

  • E&P Activities Determine Demand Dynamics in the Global Oilfield Chemicals Market

  • Shale Gas E&P Activities Translate into Opportunities for Oilfield Chemicals Market

  • Market Benefits from the Increase in Deepwater & Ultra-Deepwater Drilling Projects

  • Energy Demand Dynamics and Need to Bring Petroleum Crude Oil Wells to Production Drives Demand for Oilfield Chemicals

  • Demand for Petroleum-based Fuel from Transportation Industry Augurs Well for the Market

  • Shift towards Unconventional Drilling and Increasing Complexity of Drilling Activities Bodes Well for the Market

  • Demand Poised to Rise for Environment Friendly Oilfield Chemicals

  • Natural Polymeric Materials Hold Potential in Oilfield Operations

  • Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market: Poised for Growth

  • EOR Chemicals Poised for Healthy Growth

  • Nanotechnology's Growing Role in Oilfield Chemicals

  • Tremendous Benefits of Custom Oilfield Chemical Manufacturing Augurs Well for the Market

  • Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Gain Traction

  • Innovations & Advancements to Boost Market Prospects

  • Challenges Facing Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 147

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o42cjv

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oilfield-chemicals-market-report-2021-2027---shale-gas-ep-activities-translates-into-opportunities-301363593.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Why GE Stock Has Underperformed Recently

    The stock has come under pressure due to a combination of negative sentiment on commercial aviation and weakness in renewable energy.

  • Salesforce beats Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides key takeaways from Salesforce's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • 2 Smart Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Cybercrime continues to occur with alarming frequency. So far this year, high-profile attacks on the Colonial Pipeline, McDonald's, and Microsoft have made headlines, and T-Mobile recently joined those ranks when hackers stole the personal information of 54 million people.

  • Lordstown Motors Has a New CEO. The Stock Is Soaring.

    Electric truck start-up Lordstown Motors has a new CEO. The company named Daniel Ninivaggi as its new CEO Thursday morning, effective immediately. Lordstown (ticker: RIDE) shares are up 25% to $6.88 in early trading.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Why Dollar Tree Stock Just Got Chopped 10%

    Earnings were fine -- in the second quarter. It's the third and fourth quarters investors have to worry about now.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • 3 Unstoppable Healthcare Stocks to Buy Now

    In the highly regulated healthcare sector, there are more than a few companies that are miles ahead of their nearest competitors. This company provides drugmakers and other businesses in highly regulated industries with cloud-based services. Veeva Systems began with customer relationship management (CRM) software from Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) but didn't stop there.

  • QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Looks up to 5G and a New Acquisition to Lift the Stock

    After an impressive recovery and a new all-time high in 2020, QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is underperforming the market with stock being down 4% year to date. In this article we will look at the returns over the last 5 years and examine the latest attempts to turn the stock back to the winning territory again.

  • Bitcoin At $50,000 Is Bad News For 'Mom And Pop' Says Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

    What Happened: In his latest series of tweets, Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki outlined why Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) rise to $50,000 isn’t good news for everybody. BITCOIN to $50,000. Great news for Bitcoin holders. Bad news for mom and pop. The primary reason I invest in Bitcoin, gold, & silver is because I do not trust the our leaders, the Fed, Treasury, nor the stock market. Unfortunately mom and pop who save money do. Take care. — therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 24, 2021 Ac

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Crashed Again Today

    After rebounding strongly in Tuesday-morning trading, shares of Chinese education stocks have taken a U-turn today. Well, after Chinese regulators passed one -- hopefully -- final law on data privacy Monday, speculators began speculating that this might be the end of China's raft of regulations on the tech sector and perhaps the for-profit education sector as well. As you'll recall, I suggested yesterday that investors jumping back into the market and bottom-fishing for cheap education stocks might be jumping the gun a bit -- that the better course of action would be to pause and make certain that no new regulations are coming before determining whether the share price losses these stocks have endured have resulted in true bargain valuations despite the regulations.

  • The five-year returns have been massive for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are...

  • XPeng Earnings Beat Expectations. Its Stock Is Rising.

    XPeng stock was rising in early trading Thursday, after dropping in premarket trading. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) shares were initially down about 1.9% in premarket trading Thursday. The moves are actually small for XPeng considering how much its stock usually moves after earnings.

  • Why Meme Stocks GameStop, Naked, and Tonix Were on the Move Today

    Meme stocks were on the menu again Wednesday with shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) and Naked Brands Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) rising in midday trading while Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) took a breather after yesterday's 13% rise. Its stock was down 2% at noon EDT. GameStop rose 3.5% on Monday, surged 28% on Tuesday, but was nominally up 0.6% today.

  • 3 Things About Align Technology That Smart Investors Know

    Many write it off as a one-trick pony, selling a consumer product -- its Invisalign clear teeth straightening system -- through orthodontists at a higher price than traditional braces. The company grew revenue 31% annually between 2016 and 2019.

  • 2 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into $5,000 (or More)

    Beginning investors often dream of finding the stock that turns into the next Amazon or Tesla. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) and Wayfair (NYSE: W) are two internet and direct marketing retail stocks that appear positioned to fit that description. At first glance, Etsy may look like a Shopify for the arts and crafts industry.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.