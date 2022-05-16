U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

Global Oilfield Service Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

·9 min read

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oilfield Service Market Forecast to 2028 - by Application and Service Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The oilfield service market was valued at US$ 96,465.86 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 145,963.08 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The oilfield services business is being pushed by increased exploration and production activities due to the rising demand for energy across the world. Growing urbanization and industrialization, and rapid technology improvements have contributed considerably to the oilfield service market growth. The upstream portion of the oil and gas business is exploration and production (E&P), and it encompasses the phases of search, exploration, drilling, and extraction.

The exploration and production (E&P) sector is the first oil and gas production stage. Production and exploration activities are expanding due to the increased energy demand and profitable investment possibilities in the oil & gas sector.

For instance, in July 2019, i3 Energy PLC granted Baker Hughes GE, one of the world's leading oilfield services firms, contracts for US$3,249,901.15 million to carry out drilling at its North Sea Liberator and Serenity properties. BHGE will provide oilfield services and equipment for i3's summer drilling operations in the outer Moray Firth for its Liberator and Serenity prospects. Conventional onshore oil is expected to account for a significant portion of total global oil output.

According to the DNV-GL Energy-Transition-Outlook, oil output will rise by 83 million barrels per day (Mbpd) in 2022. Due to increased energy demand across Asia Pacific, driven by fast economic development, the region is becoming highly reliant on oil and gas imports. Therefore, Asia Pacific countries are boosting their offshore exploration and production (E&P) efforts to improve local energy output and reduce reliance on imported oil and gas. As a result, rising production and exploration activities in the oil & gas sector fuel the growth of the oilfield service market.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Oilfield Service Market

North America is known for the highest rate of adoption of advanced technologies due to favorable government policies to boost innovation and strengthen infrastructure capabilities. As a result, any factor affecting the performance of industries in the region hinders its economic growth. Currently, the US is the world's worst-affected country due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has led governments to impose several limitations on industrial, commercial, and public activities in the country to control the spread of infection. The oil sector is in the midst of its third price crash in the last twelve months.

The industry recovered after the first two shocks, and business as usual resumed. This time, though, things are different. The situation comprises a supply shortage, a historically low demand, and a worldwide humanitarian catastrophe. As the COVID-19 pandemic continued to overwhelm the economy, job losses in the US oilfield services industry have increased. Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, Oklahoma, and New Mexico were among the hardest-hit states in the US.

According to the International Energy Agency, worldwide oil, gas, and refined product output will be down 3.4% in 2020, compared to the previous year before the COVID-19 Pandemic. However, the reduction was far more significant in Latin American oil-producing countries.

Key Findings of Study

The global oilfield service market is segmented on the basis of type, service type, and geography. By type, the oilfield service market is bifurcated into onshore and offshore. In 2020, the offshore segment held a larger share in oilfield service market. Based on service type, the oilfield service market is segmented into well completion, wire line, artificial lift, perforation, drilling and completion fluids, and others. In 2020, the others segment accounted for the largest oilfield service market share. Geographically, the oilfield service market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In 2020, Europe accounted for a significant share in the global oilfield service market.

Reasons to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the oilfield service market

  • Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the oilfield service market thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

  • Scrutinize in-depth Global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Oilfield Service Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa
4.2.5 South America
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Oilfield Service Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rising Oil and Gas Production and Exploration (E&P) Activities
5.1.2 Rising Shale Gas Extraction
5.2 MARKET RESTRAINTS
5.2.1 Volatility in Crude Oil Prices
5.3 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
5.3.1 Increasing Demand of Offshore/Deep-Water Discoveries
5.4 FUTURE TRENDS
5.4.1 Technological Innovation in Oilfield Service
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers And Restraints

6. Oilfield Service - Global Market Analysis
6.1 Global Oilfield Service - Global Overview
6.2 Global Oilfield Service Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

7. Oilfield service Market - By Application
7.1 Overview
7.2 Oilfield service Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)
7.3 Onshore
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Onshore: Oilfield Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
7.4 Offshore
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Offshore: Oilfield Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8. Oilfield service Market - By Service type
8.1 Overview
8.2 Oilfield service Market, By Service type (2020 and 2028)
8.3 Well Completion
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Well completion: Oilfield Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.4 Wire line
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Wire line: Oilfield Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.5 Artificial lift
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Artificial lift: Oilfield Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.6 Perforation
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Perforation: Oilfield Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.7 Drilling and Completion Fluids
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Drilling and Completion Fluids: Oilfield Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Overview
8.8.2 Others: Oilfield Service Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9. Oilfield service Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Oilfield service Market - Covid-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 Merger and Acquisition
11.4 New Development

12. Company Profiles
12.1 Archer
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Baker Hughes Company
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Halliburton Energy Services, Inc.
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Hunting PLC
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 NOV Inc.
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Schlumberger Limited
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 Weatherford International plc
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Pioneer Energy Services Corp.
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 Petrodyn
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 Wireline Services Group
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dy56mn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oilfield-service-market-forecast-to-2028---covid-19-impact-and-analysis-301547783.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

