Global Oily Waste Can Market is projected to cross a revenue size of US$ 6 Bn in 2022, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% to be hit worth of US$ 8.8 Bn during 2022-32 | FMI

·5 min read
According to Future Market Insights, Europe dominates the oily waste can market and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period as a result of the safety measures implemented by end users in the area during the forecast period. During the projected period, the European area is predicted to be extremely appealing for market share of oily waste can

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oily waste can market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 8.8 Bn by 2032, with sales growing at a sluggish CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2032. As opposed to a value of US$ 5.8 Bn in 2021, the target market is set to reach an estimated US$ 6 Bn in 2022. The market for oily waste cans is influenced by factors like high demand in a wide range of end-use industries such as repair shops, marinas, warehousing facilities, machine shops, building sites, printing operations, manufacturing plants, and furniture refinishers. 

Containers that are utilized to store and manage potentially combustible oily materials are categorized as oily waste cans. These waste cans are usually circular in shape, with a raised base and a self-closing lid. Since appropriate segregation and disposal of oily waste is an essential part of workplace protection consensus in a heavy-duty workplace setting, demand for oily waste cans by all enterprises is expected to rise over the next few years.

The upsurge in the adoption of oily waste can in diverse end-user industries is primarily due to the desire to secure workplace safety by offering a proper method of organizing risky rubbish stock in limited work areas. This is expected to propel the target market growth during 2022-2032. Again, considerations like the superior qualities of oily waste cans including the robust frame, the minimized hole of the lid, and pleasant convenience will spur the demand for the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-10585

Further, the government's different laws and regulations handling heavy-duty workplace protection, and an upsurge in the knowledge about oily waste cans across diverse industries are anticipated to fuel the market growth.  All of these factors aid the growth of the oily waste cans market during the forecast period.

“The rising need to secure workplace safety is promoting the adoption of oily waste cans across various industries. This aspect will likely supplement the global growth of the oily waste can market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.  

Key Takeaways:

  • Fluctuations in raw material prices as well as the presence of a high number of specialists in the oily waste can exchange field may stymie the target market growth.

  • Immense shareholdings in the oil and fuel industry will propel the oily waste can market forward in North America.

  • The global oily waste can market is dominated by Europe and the region will retain this growth during the forecast period.

  • A strong emphasis on workplace safety will promote the growth of the oily waste can market in Europe during 2022-2032.

Competitive Landscape 

In a highly competitive environment, key market participants are concentrating on adopting various business strategies to strengthen their market position. These enterprises are keen on building long-term relationships with raw material suppliers and endeavoring to improve their commodity standards so as to gain a competitive edge.

Eagle Manufacturing Company, Justrite Mfg. Co., L.L.C, Shanghai SYSBEL Industry & Technology Co., Ltd., and TENAQUIP Limited, among others, are some of the major players in the oily waste can market profiled in the full version of the report.

Get Flat 40% Off on Report Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-10585

Key Segments Profiled in the Oily Waste Can Industry Survey

Material Type:

  • Steel Oily Waste Cans

  • Plastic Oily Waste Cans

Can Lid Type:

  • Foot Operated Self Closing Oily Waste Cans

  • Hand Operated Self Closing Oily Waste Cans

Capacity:

  • Oily Waste Cans Upto 10 Gallons

  • Oily Waste Cans from 11 to 15 Gallons

  • Oily Waste Cans from 16 to 20 Gallons

  • Oily Waste Cans Above 20 Gallons

End-Users:

  • Oily Waste Cans for Auto Repair Shops

  • Oily Waste Cans for Warehouse

  • Oily Waste Cans for Construction Sites

  • Oily Waste Cans for Marinas

  • Oily Waste Cans for Machine Shops

  • Oily Waste Cans for Printing Operations

  • Oily Waste Cans for Furniture Refinishers

  • Oily Waste Cans for Manufacturing Plants

Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Middle East & Africa

  • South Asia

  • East Asia

  • Oceania

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-10585

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Impact of Covid-19

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/oily-waste-can-market

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging

Machine Glazed Kraft Paper Market Size: The global machine glazed kraft paper market is estimated at US$ 9.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 14.5 Bn by 2030

Rain Barrels Market Share: The global Rain Barrels Market is expected to witness an exuberance, reaching US$ 3.3 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2030

GHS Labels Market Trends: The global GHS Labels Market is along the path of decent progression, reaching US$ 2.3 Bn by the year 2030 at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2030

Bag-in-Box Market Analysis: The bag-in-box market is estimated at US$ 3.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031

Pharmaceutical Unit Dose Packaging Market Outlook: Pharmaceutical Unit Dose Packaging Market By Product Type (Blisters, Ampoules), Material (Plastics, Aluminium), End-Use (Ophthalmic, Injectable, Biologics, Wound Care) & Region - Forecast 2021-2031

