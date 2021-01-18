Global OLED TV Industry

Global OLED TV Market to Reach US$18. 6 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for OLED TV estimated at US$6. 4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the period 2020-2027.AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.6% CAGR to reach US$17.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 9.8% share of the global OLED TV market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 21.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The OLED TV market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.76% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.9% and 14.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 184-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Haier Group

Konka Group Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

OLED TV Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for OLED TV by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for AMOLED (Active

Matrix OLED) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for PMOLED (Passive Matrix

OLED) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US OLED TV Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: USA Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment - AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment - AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



CHINA

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: China Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment - AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European OLED TV Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for OLED TV by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 29: France Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment - AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: UK Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment - AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 40: Spain Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Spain Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment - AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 42: Spain 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 43: Russia Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Russia Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: Russia 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV

by Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for OLED TV by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 55: Australia Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: Australia Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: Australia 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



INDIA

Table 58: India Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 59: India Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment - AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 60: India 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 61: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: South Korea Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 64: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

OLED TV by Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED

(Passive Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 67: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: Latin America Historic Review for OLED TV by

Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin

America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV

by Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: Latin America Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 73: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Argentina Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



BRAZIL

Table 76: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Brazil Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



MEXICO

Table 79: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Mexico Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 82: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

OLED TV by Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED

(Passive Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 85: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: Middle East Historic Review for OLED TV by Geographic

Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: Middle East Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



IRAN

Table 91: Iran Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 92: Iran Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment - AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 93: Iran 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



ISRAEL

Table 94: Israel Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Israel Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 96: Israel 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 97: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 98: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 100: UAE Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: UAE Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment - AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 102: UAE 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 103: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for

OLED TV by Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED

(Passive Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 104: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED

(Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the

Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



AFRICA

Table 106: Africa Current & Future Analysis for OLED TV by

Segment - AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive

Matrix OLED) - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 107: Africa Historic Review for OLED TV by Segment -

AMOLED (Active Matrix OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED)

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 108: Africa 15-Year Perspective for OLED TV by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AMOLED (Active Matrix

OLED) and PMOLED (Passive Matrix OLED) for the Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

