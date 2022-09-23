Global Oleic Acid Market Size to Rise at 9.2% CAGR by 2028, Value to Cross US$ 408 Million - Says Facts & Factors

Facts & Factors

[232+ Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the Global Oleic Acid Market size was valued at around USD 167.14 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 408 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 9.2% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Wilmar International Limited, Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn Bhd., Oleon NV, Klk Oleo Sdn. Bhd., Godrej Industries (Chemicals), VVF L.L.C., Cargill, and others.

SAN FRANCISCO, U.S., Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Oleic Acid Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Origin (Plant and Animal), By Grade (Food, Pharmaceutical, and Technical), By End Use (Food & Beverages, Textiles & Leather, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical Intermediates, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Oleic Acid Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 167.14 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 9.2% and is anticipated to reach over USD 408 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Oleic Acid market.

Oleic Acid Market Overview:

Oleic acid is an essential oil that is derived from olive oil, sunflower oil, and other oils. It has many uses in the food industry, including as a flavorant and emulsifier. Demand for oleic acid is increasing because it is used to make biodiesel and other renewable fuels. The main reasons for increased production of this fatty acid include rising demand from food manufacturers for healthier fats, enhanced production technologies, and economic improvements in some countries.

Increased demand from food manufacturers is responsible for a majority of the growth in production since 2010. Improved production technologies, such as microorganisms that are able to naturally produce high levels of oleic acid, also play a major role in the growth of this fatty acid.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Oleic Acid market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 9.2% between 2022 and 2028.

The Oleic Acid market size was worth around US$ 167.14 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 408 Million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on origin segmentation, the plants segment held maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on grade segmentation, the food segment was the leading revenue-generating grade in 2021.

Based on region, Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Market Growth Drivers

A variety of factors are driving the demand for oleic acid. These include the expanding market for cosmetics and dietary supplements, as well as the increasing popularity of natural foods and sustainable manufacturing practices. Oleic acid is also being used as a component in alternative energy sources and aerospace technology.

Several companies are currently exploring ways to increase the production of oleic acid. These include sites located in China and Argentina. Many other companies are looking into alternative methods of obtaining oleic acid, such as synthetic routes that use renewable resources.

The growing popularity of natural oils and fats is also increasing the demand for oleic acid. These oils and fats are obtained from plants rather than from processed foods, which means that they contain more nutrients and antioxidants. Consequently, these oils and fats are liked by many people because they provide valuable health benefits without any harmful side effects.

The increasing number of people with chronic diseases such as heart diseases, cancer, and diabetes are facing increased demand for oleic acid. These chronic diseases put a great strain on the body’s ability to process and use food properly, which in turn can lead to an increased need for this essential fatty acid.

Advancements in technology have made it easier for people to obtain health-related information, which has led to increased awareness of oleic acid and its importance. For example, doctors are now recommending supplements containing oleic acid to patients with conditions like heart disease.

Oleic Acid Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Oleic acid, an important fatty acid present in vegetable oils, is being produced at a significantly lower rate as a result of the Covid pandemic. Many different goods, including food and medicines, employ oleic acid. Oleic acid is now scarce as a result of the pandemic forcing manufacturers to use alternative components to meet demand. The influence on the global market is significant, which contributed to the increased cost of the goods.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Oleic Acid Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Oleic Acid market include:

Wilmar International Limited

Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn Bhd.

Oleon NV

Klk Oleo Sdn. Bhd.

Godrej Industries (Chemicals)

VVF L.L.C.

Browse the full “Oleic Acid Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Origin (Plant and Animal), By Grade (Food, Pharmaceutical, and Technical), By End Use (Food & Beverages, Textiles & Leather, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical Intermediates, Automotive, Paints & Coatings, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/oleic-acid-market



Oleic Acid Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global oleic acid market is segmented based on origin, grade, end-use, and region.

By origin, the market is segmented into plant and animal. Wherein, the plant-based oleic acid is dominating the global market thanks to the increasing demand for plant-based products and an increase in research & development of alternatives to animal-derived products, demand for oleic acid is on the rise. Oleic acid, which is primarily found in olive oil, has a wide range of applications in food and cosmetic manufacturing.

By grade, the global market is divided into food, pharmaceutical, and technical. The food segment is dominating the global oleic acid market. The demand for oleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid notorious for its anti-inflammatory properties, is growing rapidly in the food and cosmetic industries. Oleic acid is found in olive oil, flaxseed oil, and butter, and is used as a flavor enhancer and preservative in a variety of food products. Oleic acid has also been shown to be effective at reducing the appearance of skin wrinkles and age spots.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest growing market for oleic acid. Over the past decade, the demand for oleic acid has increased significantly in Asia Pacific countries. This is due to the increasing popularity of processed foods, which are major sources of oleic acid. In addition, there is an increasing demand for medical applications of oleic acid owing to its anti-inflammatory properties. The key countries expected to drive this growth are China, India, and Japan. China is the largest consumer of oleic acid globally.

Recent Industry Developments:

In May 2019 , Indian Council of Agricultural Research developed 2 varieties of oleic acid-rich peanuts.

In 2018, Farmer in South India developed a variety of oleic acid-rich peanuts for commercial applications.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Oleic Acid industry?

What is the main driving factors propelling the Oleic Acid Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Oleic Acid Industry?

What segments does the Oleic Acid Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Oleic Acid Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 167.14 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 408 Million CAGR Growth Rate 9.2% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Wilmar International Limited, Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn Bhd., Oleon NV, Klk Oleo Sdn. Bhd., Godrej Industries (Chemicals), VVF L.L.C. , and others. Key Segment By Origin, Grade, End Use, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Oleic Acid market is segmented as follows:

By Origin

Plant

Animal

By Grade

Food

Pharmaceutical

Technical

By End Use

Food & Beverages

Textiles & Leather

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Intermediates

Automotive

Paints & Coatings

Others (including Carbon Paper and Inks)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Origin, Grade, End Use, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

