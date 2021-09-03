U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1892
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    +0.0027 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6920
    -0.2580 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,817.05
    +57.80 (+0.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Global Oleochemicals Market Report 2021-2027 Featuring Major Players from Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Oleochemicals Market, By Product (Alkoxylates, Fatty Acid MethylEster, Glycerin, Fatty Alcohol, Others), By Application (F&B, Textiles, Industrial, Paints & Inks, Others), By Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global oleochemicals market was valued at USD 25,815.1 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 39,849.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The volume of oleochemicals in the market was 18,969,803 tonnes in 2020.

Oleochemicals are a bunch of a range of fatty acid-containing compounds used for manufacturing paints, surfactants, detergents, soaps, lubricants, varnishes, pharmaceutical aids, and copolymers. The market is majorly driven by government regulations regarding the use of environmentally friendly products and the rising usage of oleochemicals in the cosmetic & pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, the growing demand for sustainable and biodegradable products is also anticipated to drive market growth.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the oleochemicals market, due to the increase in demand for cleaning products, sanitizers, and disinfectants, for manufacturing of which oleochemicals are used. However, due to travel restrictions, the supply chains were disrupted.

Growth Influencers:

Government initiatives regarding the use of environment friendly products

Rising awareness regarding the ill effects caused by the harmful chemical-based products on the environment, the government of various countries have initiated many movements and regulations to encourage the use of environment-friendly products. Since oleochemicals are derived from natural oils and fats, they are safe for the environment.

The US Environmental Protection Agency introduced ecolabels and standards for greener products. These are marked on eco-friendly products so that consumers can identify them easily. Such initiatives are expected to boost the demand for environmentally friendly products, hence boosting the growth of the oleochemicals market.

Rising use in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry

Oleochemicals find application in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry, as they can be used as thickening agents, preservatives, and as emollients. Isopropyl myristate, a type of oleochemical is used as moisturizers in topical medicinal products and as a thickening agent or emollient in other pharmaceutical applications.

In the cosmetic industry, oleochemicals such as octyl stearate, a palm derivative are used as an emollient for eyeshadow & lipstick and polyhexanide, a water-based preservative & an antibacterial chemical is used in many makeup products. Therefore, the rising usage of oleochemicals in the cosmetic, as well as the pharmaceutical industry, is estimated to fuel the market growth.

Growing demand for biodegradable and sustainable products

Since non-renewable resources are depleting and the environmental regulations are also getting stringent, demand for oleochemicals as sustainable alternatives is also rising. Oleochemicals are abundantly available, which further makes them the preferred product of choice in many industries. The production of such sustainable chemicals is increasing since consumers are becoming aware of the environment and the cost benefits that oleochemicals can provide. The demand for oleochemicals is increasing more and more as the movement for environmentally-friendly products progresses and as the cost of the oil rises.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global oleochemicals market are present majorly in Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The cumulative market share of the fourteen major players is near about 60%. Therefore, it can be concluded that there is high competition in the market.

All these players are involved in various strategic developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, collaborations, and expansions, among others.

Company Profiles

  • Emery Oleochemicals Group

  • FGV Holdings Berhad

  • Greenwell Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd

  • IOI Corporation Bhd

  • KLK OLEO

  • Malaysian Oleochemical Manufacturers Group

  • Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd

  • Sime Darby

  • Timur Oleochemicals Malaysia Sdn Bhd

  • Aribhawana Utama

  • Cisadene Raya

  • Ecogreen

  • Imora

  • PHG (Permata Hijau Group)

  • Sinar Mas Group

  • Chemrez Technologies, Inc.

  • JNJ Oleochemicals, Incorporated

  • Pan Century Surfactants Inc.

  • Pepmaco Manufacturing Corp.

  • Philippine International Dev., Inc. (Phidco, Inc.)

  • Alnor Oil Co, Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • Cargill Incorporated

  • Corbion N.V

  • Eastman Chemical Company

  • Evonik Industries

  • Evyap Sabun Ya? Gliserin San

  • Godrej Industries

  • Isosciences LLC

  • Kao Chemicals

  • Musim Mas

  • Nouryon

  • Oleon NV

  • P&G Chemicals

  • PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

  • SABIC

  • Sakamoto Yakuhin kogyo Co., Ltd.

  • Stepan Company

  • Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc.

  • Wilmar International Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xzyq4l

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-oleochemicals-market-report-2021-2027-featuring-major-players-from-indonesia-malaysia-and-the-philippines-301369090.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla stock is worth $3,000: Ark Invest's Cathie Wood

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with noted investor Cathie Wood of Ark Invest about her top investment ideas. Wood continues to be very bullish on the outlook for Tesla.

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were skyrocketing Friday after the cloud-based database specialist outperformed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance. In its fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31, revenue at MongoDB rose 44% to $198.7 million, ahead of estimates at $184.2 million. Growth was once again driven by Atlas, the company's fully managed cloud database, which saw sales jump 83% and made up 56% of total revenue in the period.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Beat the Market Today

    An analyst's price target upgrade and a healthy cryptocurrency market make for a strong end to the stock's week.

  • Why Canadian National Stock Is Up This Week

    Regulators appear skeptical about Canadian National's (NYSE: CNI) planned $33 billion deal for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), and investors welcomed the skepticism. Shares of Canadian National traded up nearly 16% for the week as of Friday at noon EST on speculation that the deal won't get done. Canadian National's bid for Kansas City Southern always seemed destined for close regulatory scrutiny, and the U.S. government has not disappointed.

  • Exclusive-Chevron looks to sell Texas' Eagle Ford Basin assets - document

    (Reuters) -Chevron Corp is looking to sell its oil and gas assets in the Eagle Ford Basin in south Texas, according to sources familiar with the matter and a marketing document seen by Reuters. At $70 oil and $4 gas, Chevron estimated the assets' total proved developed resources - the amount of oil and gas with a 90% or greater probability of profitable extraction - were worth around $1 billion, according to the document. U.S. crude prices were trading at around $69.5 a barrel on Friday, while natural gas was around $4.69 per million British thermal units.

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped in August

    China is the largest automotive market in the world, and investors have been following growing electric vehicle makers there, like Nio (NYSE: NIO), giving it a market capitalization of more than $60 billion even with the company yet to reach profitability. In August, that volatility led Nio shares to drop 12%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Automakers globally have been battling supply chain issues, and they have begun to affect Nio as well.

  • How DigitalOcean Is Making Waves

    The company competes with the biggest cloud storage providers in the world for the smaller customers they neglect.

  • This Could Mean Moderna and BioNTech Are Actually Dirt Cheap

    As the pandemic took over global consciousness, companies pursuing vaccines became the stars of the stock market. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), along with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were the first to have jabs authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. It's no secret that the COVID-19 vaccines have brought riches to the companies first to receive authorization.

  • Where Will ChargePoint Be in 5 Years?

    The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow rapidly, and this company plans to keep playing a big role in powering them up.

  • Fauci defends vaccine boosters, Moderna seeks FDA approval of booster

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Brian Sozzi and Seana Smith&nbsp;to break down the new developments arising around COVID, including Dr. Anthony Fauci defending the administration’s decision to recommend booster shots for vaccinated people and Moderna asking the FDA to allow the use of a third booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Beijing May Take Control of Didi. Investors Warm to the Idea.

    Beijing's municipal government reportedly proposed that a potential state-backed consortium take control of the world's largest ride-hailing company.

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Hedge fund managers famous for their short-selling exploits have had an eventful few months, especially in the context of the rise of […]

  • Are Investors Undervaluing AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) By 48%?

    Does the September share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • Should Investors Be Concerned About Wells Fargo's Latest Regulatory Headache?

    A recent Bloomberg report said some regulators are weighing further action against the bank for its slow progress related to the phony-accounts scandal.

  • 10 High Yield Monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy. After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, came the closure of businesses, […]

  • Why Coupang Stock Was Down Almost 18% in August

    Investors appear concerned with the company's profitability, but it has a growing revenue stream that could help improve its bottom line.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.