U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,552.75
    +8.25 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,447.00
    +58.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,633.50
    +46.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.90
    +7.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.88
    -0.78 (-0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.80
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.01 (+0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1614
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.95
    +0.97 (+6.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3763
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5910
    -0.2190 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,197.14
    -0.21 (-0.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,431.49
    -42.83 (-2.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,235.34
    -17.93 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

Global Oleochemicals Markets Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Vendors - BASF, Croda International, Evonik, Wilmar, & Emery Oleochemicals

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oleochemicals Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The oleochemical market is expected to reach USD 38,577.16 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.74% during 2021-2026.

Oleochemical-based products provide various diversification opportunities for chemical companies. The shift towards global trends is expected to boost the oleochemicals industry.

To match the increasing demand from the consumers, the manufacturers are focusing on oleochemicals as renewable, sustainable alternatives to petrochemicals in the chemical industry. The growing acceptance of performance-oriented oleochemicals is driving the growth of the market.

OLEOCHEMICAL MARKET SEGMENTS

Type: The increase in spending on healthcare and rising awareness associated with the health consciousness of the people are boosting the demand for pharmaceutical products. The growing pharmaceutical industry demands more raw materials, excipients, and glycerin, resulting in the high growth of the whole oleochemicals industry.

Application: Oleochemicals in detergents are used to produce more lather and increasing cleansing properties. With the increasing concerns and environmental friendliness of oleochemicals, the manufacturers are promoting the adoption of oleochemicals across all detergents in the global market.

Raw Material: Tropical oils are healthy for consumption and use; this has encouraged manufacturers to adopt oleochemicals derived from tropical oil in multiple applications.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Companies in the oleochemicals industry focus on mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their product portfolio and enter new markets. Regional players have started to expand their presence internationally to gain a high market share. Manufacturers are extensively investing in R&D to develop innovative products to get an edge over the competition.

For instance, Emery oleochemicals have expanded its distribution partnership with Omya Inc. The company provides technical support to Emery's US customers for Green Polymer additives products, such as lubricants and specialty plasticizers.

SNIPPETS

  • The growing demand for bio-based eco-friendly products is surging the growth of oleochemicals in multiple applications across North America.

  • In recent years, tropical oils have been environmentally friendly and animal cruelty-free, gaining high traction in the global industry. The tropical oil market will grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.

  • The personal care sector is witnessing rapid growth in emerging economies such as China, India, and Latin American countries, which in turn, is fueling the demand for oleochemicals.

Key Vendors

  • BASF

  • Croda International plc

  • Evonik

  • Wilmar

  • Emery oleochemicals

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Cargill

  • Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

  • Kao Corporation

  • Nouryon

  • Stepan

  • Eastman Chemical Company

  • Corbion

  • IOI Oleochemical

  • SABIC

  • Godrej Chemicals

  • Ecogreen Oleochemicals

  • Vantage Specialty Chemicals

  • Oleon Nv

  • Chemrez Technologies

  • JNJ Oleochemicals

  • Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

  • Terravia

  • P&G Chemicals

  • AkzoNobel

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Impact Of Covid-19
7.3 Value Chain Of Oleochemicals

8 Growth Opportunity
8.1 By Type
8.2 By Raw Material
8.3 By Application
8.4 By Geography

9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Increasing Demand For Green Chemicals
9.2 Increasing Demand For Biodegradable Chemicals

10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Easy Availability Of Raw Materials
10.2 High Demand From Consumer Markets

11 Market Restraints
11.1 Challenges Regarding Feedstock Prices
11.2 Contamination In Animal Feed

12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis

13 Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Fatty Acids
13.4 Fatty Alcohols
13.5 Methyl Ester
13.6 Glycerin

14 Application
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Soaps & Detergents
14.5 Personal Care & Cosmetics
14.6 Pharmaceuticals
14.7 Food & Beverage

15 Raw Material
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Tropical Oils
15.4 Animal Oils

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j4ouyf

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Ford jumps after big earnings beat

    Ford shares jumped in the after-market after the automaker reported a big earnings beat, and upped its 2021 EBIT guidance for a 2nd time this year.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Explaining Bitcoin's drawback and the rise of Shiba Inu

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech joins Yahoo Finance to discuss recent cryptocurrency price action.&nbsp;

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Nancy Pelosi keeps pouring millions into this 1 sector — it might be time to tag along

    If you can't beat them, join them.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • Missed Tesla? Here's The Next $1 Trillion Company

    The idea of an S&P 500 company hitting $1 trillion in market value used to seem impossible. But analysts insist another is on the way.

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen more than 6% as of 12:07 p.m. EDT today after the company's rival Visa (NYSE: V) reported earnings yesterday. For the fourth fiscal quarter of the year, Visa reported earnings per share of $1.65 on total revenue of $6.6 billion. Payments volume at Visa grew 17% from the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, while cross-border payments volume jumped 38% on a year-over-year basis.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Shell Sets Bigger CO2-Reduction Target as Profit Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc responded to external pressure by setting a more ambitious target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions from its operations, while reporting an increase in third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaLike its peers, Shell has been lifted by the surge in oil and

  • Nio Stock Dropped Wednesday: Is This an Opportunity?

    After kicking off Wednesday on a positive note and popping by 2% in early morning trading, electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) shed all of those gains and then some. At the close of the session, Nio shares were down by 2.9%. Nio's chief rival Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is firing on all cylinders.

  • Here's how Microsoft may spend $130 billion in cash

    Microsoft is sitting on a cash war-chest. Here is how they may spend that money, according to one analyst.

  • Ford Earnings Beat Estimates. Shares Are Soaring Because the Dividend Is Back.

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • Why Genius Brands Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Genius Brands International (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell on Wednesday after the children's media company announced a major acquisition. Genius Brands agreed to purchase WOW! The Canadian animation company has a strong presence on popular social media sites such as YouTube and TikTok, which Genius Brands says will help it better appeal to teens and young adults.

  • Men Who Take Six Months of Parental Leave Are ‘Losers,’ Says VC

    (Bloomberg) -- Joe Lonsdale, a founder of Palantir Technologies Inc. and a prolific venture capitalist, stoked a debate on Twitter about parental leave, saying any prominent man who takes six months off with his newborn is “a loser.”Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe comment was made in response to a tweet about Pete Buttigieg, the U.S.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • Alphabet posts earnings beat, Microsoft smashes expectations

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest earnings reports for Alphabet and Microsoft.

  • Teladoc Stock Is Down Again After Earnings. This Time Results Beat Expectations.

    The virtual health company lost less money and reported higher revenue than expected in the third quarter.

  • IBM Completes Its Spinoff of Kyndryl Next Week. Markets Are Underwhelmed.

    Kyndryl, the gigantic provider of managed IT services, might only see a modest valuation after its spinoff from IBM is completed next week.