The global oligonucleotide synthesis market is projected to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2027 from USD 7.7 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 16.8%

ReportLinker

during the forecast period. Market growth can be attributed to the increasing ongoing clinical trials for oligonucleotide-based therapies for leading therapeutic areas such as oncology. The primers segment will grow at the highest rate in the synthesized oligos market, by product

New York, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product, Type, Application, Research ), End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774026/?utm_source=GNW

By product, the synthesized oligonucleotides market segment is divided into primers, probes, DNA oligos, RNA oligos, and other synthesized oligos such as BNA & LNA oligos. Primers are expected to show the highest growth over the forecast period owing to their wide applications in PCR, sequencing, gene synthesis, and cloning.

By therapeutic application, the antisense oligonucleotide-based therapies segment accounted for the largest share of the oligonucleotide synthesis market in 2021

The therapeutic application segment is further segmented into antisense oligonucleotide-based therapies, siRNA oligonucleotide-based therapies, and CpG oligonucleotide-based therapies. In 2021, antisense oligos accounted for the largest share of this segment as they form the basis of many therapies that are currently in clinical trials, thus boosting segment growth.

Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), LGC Limited (UK), Maravai Life Sciences (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Eurofins Scientific (Germany), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Biolegio B.V. (Netherlands), Biolytic Lab Performance Inc. (US), Microsynth AG (Switzerland), ATDBio Ltd. (UK), Twist Bioscience Corporation (US), Eton Bioscience, Inc. (US), CSBIO (US), Tag Copenhagen A/S (Denmark), Biogen Inc. (US), Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US) are some of the major players operating in the market.



Asia Pacific region will register a highest CAGR in the oligonucleotide synthesis market

The market for oligonucleotide synthesis in Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Growing R&D funding and research activity, increased product availability and decreased outsourcing costs are some of the factors that are likely to propel market growth.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side - 20%

• By Designation: Managers- 45%, CXOs, and Director level - 30%, and Executives - 25%

• By Region: North America -20%, Europe -10%, Asia-Pacific -55%, RoW -15%



List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• LGC Limited (UK)

• Maravai Life Sciences (US)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Eurofins Scientific (Germany)

• Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

• Biolegio B.V. (Netherlands)

• Biolytic Lab Performance Inc. (US)

• Microsynth AG (Switzerland)

• ATDBio Ltd. (UK)

• Twist Bioscience Corporation (US)

• Eton Bioscience, Inc. (US)

• CSBIO (US)

• Tag Copenhagen A/S (Denmark)

• Generi Biotech (Czech Republic)

• Biocomma Limited (China)

• Hongene Biotech Corporation (China)

• Hangzhou pharm &chem Co., Ltd (China)

• Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Biogen Inc. (US)

• Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the oligonucleotide synthesis market.It aims to estimate the market’s size and future growth potential across different segments such as the product, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players and their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall oligonucleotide synthesis market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05774026/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



